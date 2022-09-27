ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

Related
cn2.com

Anyone Renting Rooms Must File Accommodations Tax

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Saturday, October 1, those who provide rooms to rent will be required to electronically file and pay Accommodations​ Tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is reminding those who provide tourists and travelers rooms for rent about the Accommodations Tax.
ROCK HILL, SC
power98fm.com

New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed

The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
luxury-houses.net

Extraordinary Private Waterfront Estate in Mooresville Hits Market for $4.5M

The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home impresses you with its beautiful and grand two-story foyer, double curved staircases and a two-story great room with large windows now available for sale. This home located at 114 Nautical Point Ct, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 11,714 square feet of living spaces. Call Lori Jackson (Phone: 704-996-5686) – Ivester Jackson Properties for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
power98fm.com

New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend

If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord!. I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia. They informed me while bin searching if I found a travel sized bottle of hand sanitizer, it was free. I was excited because I am that girl! The deal girl! The bins are different prices. As their season in that city dwindles down, the bins get cheaper from what a customer informed me during my visit. I found items from various stores that I already shop it. It couldn’t have been a better bargain.
CONCORD, NC
corneliustoday.com

Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village

Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Business Industry#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Linus Business#Fannie Mae#National Housing Survey
qcitymetro.com

A new streetwear boutique will open store at Camp North End

Current Nostalgia, a local company that sells streetwear, will open its first brick-and-mortar store at Camp North End, according to a statement released by Camp North End’s developer, ATCO Properties & Management. The 950-square-foot shop is expected to open between late fall and early winter. The founder, Charlotte-native Dylan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Cornelius Realtor recognized by leading events organization

Sept. 28. Allen Tate Realtor Maceon McCracken has been named to the Top 30 Under 30 Future Leaders of Charlotte by Elevate Lifestyle, an events and marketing company. The Cornelius resident was honored at the 12th annual awards held at Bazal Gallery Nightclub in Charlotte. Winners were selected based on a range of criteria, including professional achievement, experience, innovation, leadership, and community involvement.
CORNELIUS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Mint Hill Times

FAQs: Massage Session Times

CHARLOTTE – Here are a few commonly asked questions in the massage world:. How long a session should I book? When trying a massage therapist out, I’d recommend booking a 60-minute session. I refer to this session as an exploratory session because we don’t know each other. This allows me (your therapist) to get to know your body and the area in need of help. It also gives you, the client, a good amount of hands-on therapy that allows you to figure out if your massage is beneficial. Pay close attention to the way your therapist listens to you, how therapeutic their touch is to your body and for a few days after, how well your body (or the parts of your body that are injured, stressed or in need of rehabilitative type massage) responded to work done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Colors And The Ultimate Landscape Design

CHARLOTTE – Color can be used to evoke just the right mood or emotion. Color can also be used to define the outside environment; enhancing visual appeal, and adding dimension to your landscape. For instance, reds, oranges, yellows, and neutrals of black and brown are warm colors. Greens, blues,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Upscale apartments, wood-fired restaurant coming to downtown Albemarle

Renovations are still ongoing on the Albemarle Hotel, the nearly 100-year-old building that will soon be transformed into The Residences at the Albemarle Hotel. It will feature 29 rental apartments, ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet, along with a full-scale restaurant on the first floor. The seven one-bedroom units...
ALBEMARLE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

900
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy