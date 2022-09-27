CHARLOTTE – Here are a few commonly asked questions in the massage world:. How long a session should I book? When trying a massage therapist out, I’d recommend booking a 60-minute session. I refer to this session as an exploratory session because we don’t know each other. This allows me (your therapist) to get to know your body and the area in need of help. It also gives you, the client, a good amount of hands-on therapy that allows you to figure out if your massage is beneficial. Pay close attention to the way your therapist listens to you, how therapeutic their touch is to your body and for a few days after, how well your body (or the parts of your body that are injured, stressed or in need of rehabilitative type massage) responded to work done.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO