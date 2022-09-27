Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Anyone Renting Rooms Must File Accommodations Tax
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Saturday, October 1, those who provide rooms to rent will be required to electronically file and pay Accommodations Tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is reminding those who provide tourists and travelers rooms for rent about the Accommodations Tax.
What Does The Housing Recession Mean For Buyers?
MINT HILL, NC – Are you considering going from renting to buying? Do you want to relocate and you need to buy a new home? The looming housing recession may have an impact on the type of home you buy and how you make your buying decision. The super-hod...
In Charlotte’s housing market, the only sure thing may be unpredictability
Bidding wars in the Queen City may be over for now, but concerns about affordability aren’t.
power98fm.com
New Plans For The Epicenter Revealed
The Epicenter has been closed for a while and we now know what the new plans are for the Epicenter. The Epicenter will have a new name and it will be called The Queen City Quarter. The original loan was defaulted for an estimated $85 million dollars. According to WBTV, mostly everything will be renovated. There will be maintenance completed by the end of the year. This includes work to the patio and roof area, courtyard, and the parking garage as well. I think this could be really good thing for the city of Charlotte.
'Probably not something we're going to see anytime soon': Remote workers cling to flexible schedule as offices reopen
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With kids now back in school, some employers are expecting to see more of their parents back in the office, but some workers are saying not so fast, having grown very comfortable working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's no question things are looking up...
luxury-houses.net
Extraordinary Private Waterfront Estate in Mooresville Hits Market for $4.5M
The Estate in Mooresville is a luxurious home impresses you with its beautiful and grand two-story foyer, double curved staircases and a two-story great room with large windows now available for sale. This home located at 114 Nautical Point Ct, Mooresville, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 11,714 square feet of living spaces. Call Lori Jackson (Phone: 704-996-5686) – Ivester Jackson Properties for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mooresville.
power98fm.com
New Overstock Bin Store Opening In Concord This Weekend
If you’ve never been to an oversized bin store, I can promise you are missing out. The good news is a new overstock bin store is opening in Concord!. I actually went to a different version of this store while I was visiting in Columbia, SC once. This bin store was absolutely amazing! While I was in the store, I went on the tail end of it’s season in Columbia. They informed me while bin searching if I found a travel sized bottle of hand sanitizer, it was free. I was excited because I am that girl! The deal girl! The bins are different prices. As their season in that city dwindles down, the bins get cheaper from what a customer informed me during my visit. I found items from various stores that I already shop it. It couldn’t have been a better bargain.
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
Lidl announces fall price-cutting campaign to help families fight rising food costs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, Sept. 28, Lidl is launching a price-cutting campaign to help families combat rising food prices and inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the cost of groceries increased 13.5% in the last year. These sharply rising food costs include everyday staples and household products.
qcitymetro.com
A new streetwear boutique will open store at Camp North End
Current Nostalgia, a local company that sells streetwear, will open its first brick-and-mortar store at Camp North End, according to a statement released by Camp North End’s developer, ATCO Properties & Management. The 950-square-foot shop is expected to open between late fall and early winter. The founder, Charlotte-native Dylan...
businesstodaync.com
Cornelius Realtor recognized by leading events organization
Sept. 28. Allen Tate Realtor Maceon McCracken has been named to the Top 30 Under 30 Future Leaders of Charlotte by Elevate Lifestyle, an events and marketing company. The Cornelius resident was honored at the 12th annual awards held at Bazal Gallery Nightclub in Charlotte. Winners were selected based on a range of criteria, including professional achievement, experience, innovation, leadership, and community involvement.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Grand Opening of Where Ya Bin in Concord Sep 30 — shop for overstock items at a fixed price
Cabarrus County bargain hunters, get ready! Where Ya Bin opens on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at 30 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC. Where Ya Bin sells overstock goods and customer returns from retailers, puts them in rolling bins, and prices them all the same. You can get items for 30% to 90% off, depending on the day and your luck.
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA Fees
Charlotte NC Area 55+ or Active Adult Communities Home Prices, HOA Fees and AmenitiesLynn Alvarez. Disclosure: This post contains a link to our website. If you buy a home, we may earn a commission. Thanks.
FAQs: Massage Session Times
CHARLOTTE – Here are a few commonly asked questions in the massage world:. How long a session should I book? When trying a massage therapist out, I’d recommend booking a 60-minute session. I refer to this session as an exploratory session because we don’t know each other. This allows me (your therapist) to get to know your body and the area in need of help. It also gives you, the client, a good amount of hands-on therapy that allows you to figure out if your massage is beneficial. Pay close attention to the way your therapist listens to you, how therapeutic their touch is to your body and for a few days after, how well your body (or the parts of your body that are injured, stressed or in need of rehabilitative type massage) responded to work done.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
Local arborist urges homeowners to check trees ahead of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — As the Carolinas prepare for the potential remnants from Hurricane Ian, there are things experts say people could be doing around the yard in advance. “If we get 4 to 6 inches of rain with this hurricane and then we have wind, it can be a problem with these trees,” arborist Nathan Morrison said.
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
Colors And The Ultimate Landscape Design
CHARLOTTE – Color can be used to evoke just the right mood or emotion. Color can also be used to define the outside environment; enhancing visual appeal, and adding dimension to your landscape. For instance, reds, oranges, yellows, and neutrals of black and brown are warm colors. Greens, blues,...
Stanly News & Press
Upscale apartments, wood-fired restaurant coming to downtown Albemarle
Renovations are still ongoing on the Albemarle Hotel, the nearly 100-year-old building that will soon be transformed into The Residences at the Albemarle Hotel. It will feature 29 rental apartments, ranging from 500 to 1,400 square feet, along with a full-scale restaurant on the first floor. The seven one-bedroom units...
The Mint Hill Times
