newschannel20.com
Church offers tutoring sessions to students
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — A local church is trying to help students get ready for midterms. The Connectivity Center at Grace Lutheran Church in Lincoln is offering to tutor students. The tutoring sessions are for every grade through high school. An informational meeting will be held at 4 p.m....
newschannel20.com
New 'Disability Design Studio' added to U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Beckman Institute at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is welcoming a new addition to its program Disability Resources & Education Services. The "(Dis)Ability Design Studio" is a brainstorming environment that supports students in their design research to develop assisted technology such as wheelchair additions...
newschannel20.com
Unit 4 looking to replace School Choice Program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 School District is looking into getting rid of the School Choice Program in their elementary schools to tackle the lack of socio-economic diversity in their schools. This means, if this passes, over half of Unit 4 students will be going to a different school next year.
newschannel20.com
Potbelly coming to central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Potbelly Sandwich Works is setting up shops in central Illinois. The company plans to bring a total of five new shops to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas. “Our new Shop Development Area Agreements come at an eventful time for us at Potbelly,” said Bob Wright, CEO of...
newschannel20.com
Champaign plants in need of new home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — If you're looking for new plants to fill your home there are some free ones available in Champaign County. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is holding a bring your own pot event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. They are giving away...
newschannel20.com
Early voting starts Thursday in the Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Get ready to Vote!. The first day of early voting in Champaign County for this year's General Election is Thursday, September 29. County residents will be allowed to vote early, by mail, or in-person on election day. Since the previous election, Champaign County has doubled...
newschannel20.com
Risks of mold growth after severe storms
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After recent severe storms this past weekend, homeowners and residents are looking to ensure all the wet weather didn't create a bigger problem: mold. Mold growth is a common occurrence following water damage left behind by storms. According to a local cleanup and restoration company,...
newschannel20.com
Mattoon daycare provider sentenced to 6 years for shaking baby
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Mattoon daycare provider was sentenced Friday to six years in the Illinois Department of Correction shaking a 6-month-old baby in her care. The sentencing came after Carmen Petak, 51, was found guilty of one count of aggravated battery to the child. Petak was credited...
newschannel20.com
State's attorney says bail removal law doesn't protect public
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Vermilion County's State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is suing Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, for the SAFE-T Act by claiming it puts victims and their families at risk. Lacy predicts it would be hard to keep someone in jail who...
newschannel20.com
3 women accused of attacking two people in the road
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana woman has been arrested after reportedly battering a 33-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. Urbana Police arrested Simone Vernon for aggravated battery and mob action. The Urbana Police Department says that the altercation happened on September 17, in the roadway in the 1900...
newschannel20.com
Champaign man sentenced to 3 years for possession of weapon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a weapon. The Champaign Police Department says that on May 5, 2021, officers saw a hand-to-hand exchange that they suspected to be drug related. The participants in the exchange were detained and...
newschannel20.com
Coles County offers dial-a-ride, free gas cards to low income families
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Coles County residents can now get help catching a free ride. The Coles County Social Service Navigators have a program that offers Dial-a-Ride and free gas cards. Those who qualify will need to have a valid government-issued Photo ID and/or proof that they currently...
newschannel20.com
Man held at gunpoint while carrying in groceries
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department says a man was held at gunpoint on Wednesday night while bringing in groceries. Police say a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were taking groceries into their home on North Church Street when the man was approached from behind and had a gun put to his back. The suspect demanded money but the victim said he did not have any.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested for punching dining hall employee
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department on Tuesday arrested a man for punching a dining hall employee. Police say Oluwadara O. Owoeye, 24, of Urbana, was at the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building when the incident happened. We're told Owoeye, who is not a University of...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested for domestic battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champagin Police Department received a call about a domestic altercation at 6:40 p.m. on Monday. Police say that Ryley Watson, 22, of Champagin, battered his girlfriend and engaged in a struggle over an occupied baby carrier in the 2400 block of Carisbrooke Drive. We're...
newschannel20.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect still at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police continue to search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Arrion McClelland. McClelland was found with a gunshot wound on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he...
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies 3 killed in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans has released the names of the victims involved in the deadly crash in rural Assumption on Monday, September 26, 2022. The driver of the Grain Truck has been identified as 34-year-old Brian C. Callan, of Blue Mound. He...
newschannel20.com
Watseka forfeits matchup against Seneca on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Watseka High School has announced the cancellation of their Friday night football game against undefeated Seneca. In an email from Watseka's Athletic Director, Barry Bauer stated "Due to a number of injuries, eligibility issues, and players in concussion protocol, the Friday (9/30) varsity football game at Seneca has been canceled.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man arrested on weapons charge after fight
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at someone during a fight. It happened on September 22 when Charleston Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 7th Street for a fight in progress. We're told Karlee Q. Collins...
