ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Families of Mexico's missing students march on anniversary

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334vzR_0iBXI09800

Carrying photographs of their children at their chests, relatives of the 43 students who disappeared in southern Mexico in 2014 marched Monday on the eighth anniversary of their abductions with conflicting sentiments.

On one hand, the government appeared to be advancing, but on the other they saw “internal wars” in an administration that “succumbs to military power,” the families said in a statement at the conclusion of the procession.

“There are a lot of contradictory things,” said Clemente Rodríguez, father of one of the students from the Ayotzinapa teachers' college who were attacked by security forces and a drug gang in the southern state of Guerrero. “Sometimes they give us information, yes we’re going to act, but then we slip along the same way.”

That same way being the lack of answers about what really happened that night in Iguala, Guerrero and what ultimately happened to the students, because the previous administration hid the truth and the current has only offered “partial advances,” Hilda Legideño, the mother of another student, read in the statement.

“They talk about the death of our sons, but they don’t show us proof,” she said. Only small, burned bone fragments of three have been identified, including Rodríguez’s son Christian Alfonso.

In recent weeks, the Truth Commission created by the current administration, declared it a “state crime,” because authorities at all levels of government were involved in the disappearances and cover-up. It also provided new information confirming the involvement of the military.

There have also been important arrests of three members of the army, including the man who had been the army commander in the area when the abductions occurred -- now a retired general -- as well as the then-Attorney General Jesús Murillo Karam, accused of inventing the government’s original account based on torture and manipulation of evidence.

But some charges against dozens of other suspects have been tossed out because of tainted evidence. Previously redacted details from the Truth Commission report were leaked to a Mexican newspaper that had not been shared with the families. Spain ’s El Pais newspaper published documents showing 16 arrest orders against other members of the military that had been touted by the government were quietly cancelled without explanation.

All of which has outraged the families to the point that they called for the resignation of the current Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero.

The military’s alleged role has become sensitive. Alejandro Encinas, the head of the Truth Commission, said the former base commander in Iguala had given the order to kill six of the students days after they were abducted.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised earlier Monday that the investigation would continue. The president, who has invested more responsibility in the military than any in recent memory, also defended the institution saying that those arrested would be held accountable, but “that does not mean that the whole institution is responsible.”

Rodríguez, who has been a fixture in marches demanding justice in the case for the past eight years, said “we were always pointing to the military bases and we are going to see it through to the bitter end.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Military Base#Ayotzinapa#The Truth Commission
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
MILITARY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona prisoner alleges warden ordered 'inmate-on-inmate discipline,' hundreds of beatings

Shocking claims made in a federal courtroom in downtown Phoenix on Monday call into question the very fundamentals of incarceration in Arizona. According to testimony from a civil trial in U.S. District Court that pits a prisoner against his captors, there is an accepted way to run a state correctional facility, and then there is "The Lewis Way." ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Vice

Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist

SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

845K+
Followers
180K+
Post
475M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy