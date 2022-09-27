ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Burlington’s CityGate Dream Center offers children’s bilingual literacy program

Maria Hernandez, education and resource coordinator for CityGate Dream Center — a community center based in Burlington that serves a majority Spanish-speaking population — said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alamance County changed the way students learn, especially those from Spanish-speaking households. So last year, the Dream Center began implementing the “Book Nook” program, aiming to improve bilingual reading skills in the county’s pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Elon, NC
Elon, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon Dining hosts Food Truck Frenzy

Elon University students, faculty and staff enjoyed a campus tradition Sept. 28. The Student Union Board partnered with Elon Dining, hosting 11 food trucks in the Koury Parking lot for the Food Truck Frenzy on Wednesday.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University cancels, moves some Family Weekend events

Trees are seen under the oaks on the evening of Sept. 28. Elon University is expecting nearly 2,000 families and 2 to 5 inches of rain this weekend. Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. earlier today and is expected to bring rain and possible winds to campus this weekend. Vice President...
ELON, NC
thestokesnews.com

King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires

Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
KING, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

ABSS Superintendent announces “zero-tolerance” policy against violence, weapons, illegal substances

The ABSS Board of Education met Sept. 26. Dain Butler, Alamance-Burlington School System superintendent, issued a one-minute video announcing a zero-tolerance policy for possession of weapons, assault on staff and adults, gang related fights and possession and distribution of illegal substances. The video, sent out on ABSS social media, including...
BURLINGTON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

“Factfulness” co-author charges Elon University students to stay curious

“Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World—and Why Things Are Better Than You Think” by Hans Rosling is the 2022-23 common reading book. For the past 30 years at Elon University, a group of faculty, staff and students annually choose a common reading for all incoming students to complete prior to the start of the academic year.
ELON, NC

