Greensboro church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention for support of LGBTQ community
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Southern Baptist Convention has voted to remove a Greensboro church from its rolls for it's support of the LGBTQ community, but church leaders say the congregation voted to leave the SBC in 1999. The SBC's Executive Committee voted to remove College Park: An American Baptist...
Fact check: Mailers use altered photo to claim NC Democrat supports defunding the police
State Rep. Ricky Hurtado says he doesn’t support defunding the police, and believes the use of “doctored” photos in political ads should be illegal.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington’s CityGate Dream Center offers children’s bilingual literacy program
Maria Hernandez, education and resource coordinator for CityGate Dream Center — a community center based in Burlington that serves a majority Spanish-speaking population — said the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alamance County changed the way students learn, especially those from Spanish-speaking households. So last year, the Dream Center began implementing the “Book Nook” program, aiming to improve bilingual reading skills in the county’s pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students.
2 Triad cities rank among the worst for people with disabilities
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you look at data and data alone, two of the worst cities in the U.S. for dealing with people with disabilities are Greensboro and Winston-Salem – which aren’t much worse than the other largest cities in North Carolina. The data crunchers of WalletHub analyzed this issue, and their findings are […]
High Point U Poll Finds Two-Thirds Of North Carolinians Say Country Is On The Wrong Track
This week, a new poll from High Point University found out something that’s not likely to surprise anyone. Namely, people aren’t happy with things and aren’t big fans of current political leadership. In the poll, 66 percent of North Carolinians said the country is on the wrong...
LGBTQ-friendly church in Greensboro OK with getting Southern Baptist boot
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — When her teenage daughter came out as a lesbian several years ago, one of the first things Caroline Joyce did was to Google, “Can you be gay and be a Christian?” The family was attending a conservative Southern Baptist church in the Greensboro area that considered homosexual activity to be sinful. […]
Fortune ranked the 25 best places for families in the US. This NC town is in the Top 5.
Fortune magazine looked at more than 2,000 cities and towns in the country. Here’s where this Triangle town landed in the inaugural ranking.
Elon Dining hosts Food Truck Frenzy
Elon University students, faculty and staff enjoyed a campus tradition Sept. 28. The Student Union Board partnered with Elon Dining, hosting 11 food trucks in the Koury Parking lot for the Food Truck Frenzy on Wednesday.
Elections complaint filed over residency of Wake County school board candidate
An election complaint questions where school board candidate Steve Bergstrom lives. Bergstrom says he still lives in the district after having sold his home.
NC school ranked top public high school in the U.S. See who else made the 2023 list.
Triangle schools did well on both the national and North Carolina list of top public and private high schools.
HPU Poll: Presidential Approval at 34%, Governor Approval at 44% in North Carolina
A 66% majority of North Carolinians said the country is off on the wrong track. HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 – In a new High Point University Poll, North Carolinians gave President Joe Biden a job approval rating of 34%. More than half (53%) of North Carolina residents said they disapprove of the job President Biden is doing.
Elon University cancels, moves some Family Weekend events
Trees are seen under the oaks on the evening of Sept. 28. Elon University is expecting nearly 2,000 families and 2 to 5 inches of rain this weekend. Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. earlier today and is expected to bring rain and possible winds to campus this weekend. Vice President...
King dance instructor who dedicated life to craft retires
Joyce Triche teaches a class at Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King. (Submitted Photo) Joyce Triche of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio is retiring after serving Stokes County as a dance instructor for nearly 50 years on East Dalton Street in King. Throughout the years, Triche has taught thousands of students how to dance, including several generations of Stokes County residents.
Wake Tech and Shaw University make ‘historic’ course credit transfer agreement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new agreement between two Triangle-based colleges that will help more students achieve a 4-year degree is going into effect in the fall 2022 semester. The historic technology articulation agreement between Shaw University and Wake Tech Community College will allow WTCC students course credits that...
ABSS Superintendent announces “zero-tolerance” policy against violence, weapons, illegal substances
The ABSS Board of Education met Sept. 26. Dain Butler, Alamance-Burlington School System superintendent, issued a one-minute video announcing a zero-tolerance policy for possession of weapons, assault on staff and adults, gang related fights and possession and distribution of illegal substances. The video, sent out on ABSS social media, including...
“Factfulness” co-author charges Elon University students to stay curious
“Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World—and Why Things Are Better Than You Think” by Hans Rosling is the 2022-23 common reading book. For the past 30 years at Elon University, a group of faculty, staff and students annually choose a common reading for all incoming students to complete prior to the start of the academic year.
