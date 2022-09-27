Read full article on original website
Ludington and Manistee to meet for the 145th time in Friday night football action
It doesn’t have a catchy nickname, like some other long running rivalries, but few can match the Ludington-Manistee football rivalry for its longevity. When the two teams meet on the gridiron at Oriole Field for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night, it will mark the 145th time they’ve done so in a rivalry that dates back more than a century, with the series kicking off in 1895.
Castillo, Garcia each connect for two goals as Shelby beats Orchard View
Mason Garcia and Mauricio Castillo each scored two goals in the Shelby boys soccer team’s 4-0 West Michigan Conference win over Orchard View at home Wednesday night. Garcia notched his first goal of the game after receiving an assist from Alan Arreola. After that, the Tigers dominated possession and...
Soccer tradition remains strong at Ludington under Coach Anderson
LUDINGTON–Kris Anderson wanted to play high school football for Ludington High School. However, a medical condition prevented him from donning shoulder pads and a helmet, so he turned to soccer to quench his thirst for competitive athletics. But, he had to wait until his sophomore year in 1987. That’s...
North Muskegon gets by Hart 5-2 in WMC soccer action
North Muskegon’s boys soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over Hart. The West Michigan Conference contest was played at North Muskegon. Hart was undefeated at 6-0-1 in its last seven game before Wednesday’s setback. Dallyn Ellis scored two goals to lead...
Balanced attack leads Ludington past Western Michigan Christian in three sets
MUSKEGON — Ludington swept Western Michigan Christian in three straight sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-21 in a non-conference girls volleyball match at Muskegon Thursday night. “It took the girls a bit to get going tonight,” said Ludington head coach Liz Holden. “WMC has some great middle hitters, and their setter runs a great offense, so we really had to adjust our blocking.
Ludington improves to 15-1-1 with soccer win over Ravenna
Ludington’s boys soccer team won its ninth straight with a tight 3-1 victory over Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference road game Wednesday night. Parker Wendt, Ryan Millspaugh and Nate Wagner each scored a goal for the Orioles. Spencer Holmes and Connor Wendt added assists, while keeper Connor Rudzki...
Grand Haven falls to Caledonia in three sets
The Grand Haven volleyball team fell short in OK Conference-Red competition against Caledonia on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three close sets (20-25, 20-25, 23-25). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith led the offense with 13 kills and five kills respectively. Melina Teunis added seven digs with four kills. Taylor...
Hart’s girls are chasing history this cross country season
Hart’s girls cross country team is attempting to do something no other team, regardless of division, has done in history. That is to win a sixth straight MHSAA Division 3 state championship. Three teams – the Charlevoix boys (1987-91), the Rockford girls (1998-2002) and the Dexter boys of 2002-06) — are the only ones to win five consecutive titles prior to Hart’s current streak.
Hellmann leads Mona Shores past Reeths-Puffer in three sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team had a good night against Reeths-Puffer on Thursday evening. The Sailors notched an OK Conference-Green win in three straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-8). Kyann Hellmann led for the Sailors with 30 assists, seven aces and five digs. Ava Dunn made 11 kills, while Jersey VanderWall...
Pentwater gets three set win over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Pentwater’s girls volleyball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in three quick sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-18) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. Sophomore Addison Bringedahl had a big night at the service line with 12 points and four aces. She also added two...
Romero, Cerhiori, Maitner score goals as Oakridge shuts out Whitehall
The Oakridge boys soccer team tallied a West Michigan Conference win against Whitehall on Wednesday evening. The Eagles topped the Vikings by a score of 3-1. Arturo Romero, Vance Cerchiori and Zach Maitner posted a goal apiece for the Eagles. Assists on the goals came from Tyler Lewis, Romero and...
Spring Lake drops OK Conference Blue volleyball match to Unity Christian
The Spring Lake volleyball team dropped a match to Unity Christian in OK Conference-Blue action on Thursday evening. The Lakers fell in three sets (23-25, 14-25, 14-25). Ella Andree and Kalli Lewkowski led the production with eight digs and five kills apiece. Avery Britt threw in eight assists and two...
Kent City Soccer battles Zion Christian to scoreless tie
The Kent City varsity soccer team traveled to Zion Christian on Monday for a non-conference matchup against the Mountaineers. After 80 hard-fought minutes, neither team had found the back of the net, resulting in the Eagles second 0-0 tie of the season. Kent City outshot and out-possessed the Mountaineers, who...
Grand Haven shuts out Reeths-Puffer 3-0 in Tuesday soccer action
The Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team got shut out by a red hot Grand Haven squad on Tuesday evening. The Rockets were stumped by a score of 3-0. Despite a scoreless first half, the Bucs found a spark and put the game out of reach. The Bucs outshot the Rockets 12-7.
Bruggema, Christoffersen lead Fremont past Orchard View in three sets
The Fremont volleyball team shut down Orchard View in three straight sets on Tuesday evening. The Packers were consistent with set scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-19. The offense was led by Carle Bruggema, who had 17 assists, seven aces and four kills. Marcy Tanner scored six aces, while Mia...
OK Green Jamboree Results from Wednesday afternoon
Grands Rapids Union hosted the OK Green Jamboree at Riverside Park on Wednesday afternoon. In the boys division from the LSJ coverage area, Mona Shores finished in fourth place with a team total score of 80 points. Reeths-Puffer finished in fifth place with 114 points and Muskegon finished in eighth place with 250 points.
Showdown week as Whitehall travels to Oakridge in West Michigan Conference matchup
All eyes will be on Oakridge High School on Friday night when the host Eagles welcome the Whitehall Vikings. The West Michigan Conference Lakes showdown pits two undefeated teams who know each other so very well after some epic battles over the years. And many of those matchups came with the conference title on the line. This season is not different.
Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake 2-0 in Thursday soccer action
GRAND HAVEN – — The Spring Lake boys soccer team got behind Grand Haven on Thursday evening. The Lakers couldn’t find the net and lost by a score of 2-0. Despite the loss, Austin Engel, Corbin Oosting, Reese Robson and Karsten Kval played strong all over the field.
Scharp, Senters score two goals apiece to lead Manistee past Orchard View
It was 1-1 early, but then Manistee’s boys soccer team opened up the floodgates and overwhelmed Orchard View in a 9-1 West Michigan Conference win at Muskegon on Monday night. The Chippewas ended the game with 7 minutes to play in the second half once they scored their ninth...
Balanced attack leads Jayhawks past Delta College in volleyball action
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team remained perfect in the MCCAA North Conference with a convincing win over Delta College on Tuesday. The Jayhawks cruised to the win in three sets (25-11, 25-11, 25-12). Reilly Murphy led the way with 15 kills and nine digs followed by Elena Vaara with...
