Harris County, TX

Aldine nuisance property finally cleared after being used as cover for crime

 2 days ago

Multiple agencies in Harris County worked together to clean up a magnet for crime, rodents, and dangerous meth lab fires.

Pct. 2 Harris County sheriff's deputies said they were familiar with the property on Nicar near Airline Drive. People had been reporting it to their nuisance abatement program since 2016. Thanks to federal funding, the cleaning process started Monday.

Heavy machinery cleared tires, shopping carts, cans, rags, and furniture dumped on the lot. It was full of unsightly garbage that leaders said acted as cover for illegal activity.

"Most of these sites tend to be crime magnets. They tend to attract the most unhealthy and unsafe circumstances that a community can bear," Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said.

Garcia said the county typically can clear one to two dozen properties like this one per year.

However, $3 million from the Biden administration will help pay to clear 200 properties in his precinct. There are an estimated 2,000 nuisance properties across the county.

The property owners in Aldine are now responsible for keeping the lot clean.

RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE

Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
