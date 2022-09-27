Charlotte County residents begin evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The first evacuation orders in Southwest Florida have been issued. Parts of Charlotte County are under mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Ian eyes up the Florida Gulf Coast.

On Monday, Charlotte County leaders ordered people living in the Red Zone to begin evacuating their homes. This includes the barrier islands, parts of Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Placida and Rotunda, plus anyone living in a manufactured home.

Many people heeded that warning and gathered their belongings to move to a safer part of the state.

“I was following it on the county website and it said Zone A and I was like ‘We’re Zone A,’” said Punta Gorda Isles resident Belinda Duclos.

It came as a surprise to her when the evacuation orders were announced. She said she thought there would have been more time before she had to leave her home of 20+ years behind.

“We were ready for it, so,” said Robert Chady, who just moved to Punta Gorda Isles six weeks ago. “We’re just kind of taking our time and loading up and just start driving tonight and we’ll figure it out.”

Also new to the area and evacuating is Destanie Denny and her family. They relocated to the area from Arkansas where they’re used to tornadoes, not hurricanes.

“If we’re meant to be evacuated, we’re going to head out,” she said. “We knew what we were getting ourselves into moving here. We’re not going to stay for the storm.”

Longtime resident of Punta Gorda Isles, Clyde Goodall, is worried about one thing: storm surge. The area is forecast to see anywhere from 4-7 feet.

“That would have about three feet of water in our house,” Goodall said. “We’re getting out of here. My son lives on the east coast, so we’re heading over there.”

As of Monday evening, Charlotte County has not opened any of their hurricane shelters. However, they’re expected to begin opening the shelters on Tuesday.