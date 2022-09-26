Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
RED LAKE FALLS VOLLEYBALL BEATS SACRED HEART IN FOUR SETS THANKS TO STRONG HITTING
It was a battle of Eagles on Thursday night as the Red Lake Falls Eagles Volleyball team hosted the Sacred Heart Eagles from Lafayette High School. Red Lake Falls overpowered Sacred Heart and came from behind multiple times to win the match in four sets (25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17). First...
kroxam.com
RED LAKE FALLS BATTLES SACRED HEART VOLLEYBALL – ON KROX
It was a battle of Eagles on Thursday night as the Red Lake Falls Eagles Volleyball team hosted the Sacred Heart Eagles from Lafayette High School. Red Lake Falls overpowered Sacred Heart and came from behind multiple times to win the match in four sets (25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 25-17). First...
kroxam.com
Wanda Stroot – Obit
Wanda Stroot, age 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully on September 27, at the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston. Wanda Mae Wallace was born on September 16, 1934, in Grand Forks, ND, to Earl and. Florence (Allen) Wallace. Wanda’s mother passed away when she was two, and she went...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-SEPTEMBER 29, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the First Community Credit Union, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, and the Matrons Club on the week of September 26-30. The Red Lake Falls Civic & Commerce Fall Light Pole Decorating Contest will be taking entries from now until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30. The contest is open to individuals, businesses, organizations, and groups. Decorations must be in place by Friday, October 7, and must be removed by Friday, November 4. Votes will be accepted through Sunday, October 23. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 24. To enter the contest, you can fill out the registration form and drop it in the payment box at Wilcox Plumbing & Heating, if you have any questions, call 218-253-4347.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES 2022 HOMECOMING COURT
The Crookston High School’s Homecoming week is coming up next week from Monday, October 3 to the 7, and has announced the candidates for the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen! The list of candidates are:. Queen: Libby Salentine, Stella Duden, Hannah Brouse, Carly Brown, and Abby Borowicz. King: Tanner...
kroxam.com
Athlete of the Week – Anna Funk
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Senior and Volleyball player Anna Funk. Funk has been a starter on the team for the past two seasons and has become one of Crookston’s leaders on and off the court. “Anna has really developed into the role of a leader this year,” said Pirates coach Katie Engelstad. “Last year she started as well but this year she’s grown into that role and always brings our team a lot of energy and is someone the younger kids in our program can look up to.”
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AREA RENTAL OPENINGS
Welcome to the KROX Housing Rental page. We have houses, apartments, land, and commercial space for rent listed below. To get a listing on this page, stop by KROX Radio (208 South Main Street in Crookston or mail it to the same address. We only charge $30 per week or $100 per month. Payment must be made in advance. If you have any questions call KROX at 218-281-1140.
IN THIS ARTICLE
740thefan.com
Molly Yeh to open new restaurant Sat. in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO) – A new restaurant in downtown East Grand Forks owned by the Food Network’s Molly Yeh will have its grand opening on Saturday. Yeh confirmed that Bernie’s will open Saturday. Opening hours will be 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily for breakfast and lunch. Dinner service will be rolled out in the coming weeks.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS RAILROAD CROSSINGS ON THE MILL SPUR LINE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING MONDAY
The Grand Forks Road Crews announced that the railroad crossings at 7th Ave. N. and 10th Ave. N. on the Mill Spur line will be closed starting Monday, October 3, 2022. The closures are to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews to make repairs at both of these crossings. The...
kfgo.com
Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Affiliates of B.o.B identified as those injured in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are identifying those involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital in Grand Forks. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, September 26. Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle. The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched...
KNOX News Radio
GFPS Teachers Hall of Fame to add 5
Five outstanding educators have been selected for induction into the 2022 Grand Forks Public Schools Teachers Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony and reception will be held at 1 p.m. on October 2 at the Red River High School Theater, with a dessert reception to follow. Ron Bergh – Bergh...
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Three Vehicle Accident in Middle River
Two people were injured in a three vehicle accident early this morning in Marshall County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Diane Timm Rud, (46) of Greenbush was attempting to turn northbound onto Highway 32 from an alley just north of milepost 126 when the three vehicles collided. According to...
KNOX News Radio
GF/EGF eateries announce closings
The owner of an East Grand Forks restaurant says he’s closing up shop…for good. In a Facebook post Joe’s Diner thanked patrons for their support. The closure is being blamed on rising costs…supply chain issues…and the boldness of social media keyboard warriors. The announcement also...
kvrr.com
Trial Of Northern Minnesota Man Accused of Killing His Wife Begins
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) — The trial of an Oklee, Minnesota man charged with killing his wife in July 2021 is underway in Thief River Falls. Eric Reinbold went into hiding after the incident and wasn’t arrested for nearly a month until a trail camera captured his whereabouts near property owned by his parents.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO LATE-NIGHT SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH ON DEMERS AVENUE
The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched for a vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave. on Monday, September 26, at 2:10 a.m. Upon arrival, it was only a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. The vehicle left the road and struck the median. The vehicle traveled...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14
The Crookston Police Department is holding an online Public Vehicle Auction from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 14, where they will be selling vehicles forfeited to the Department through the DWI court process. The Department has eight vehicles for sale that can be bid on through the State of Minnesota online auction website MINNBID.org.
Comments / 0