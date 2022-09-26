The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the First Community Credit Union, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, and the Matrons Club on the week of September 26-30. The Red Lake Falls Civic & Commerce Fall Light Pole Decorating Contest will be taking entries from now until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30. The contest is open to individuals, businesses, organizations, and groups. Decorations must be in place by Friday, October 7, and must be removed by Friday, November 4. Votes will be accepted through Sunday, October 23. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 24. To enter the contest, you can fill out the registration form and drop it in the payment box at Wilcox Plumbing & Heating, if you have any questions, call 218-253-4347.

