EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Dazzles in Self-Portrait Campaign Shot by Tyrone Lebon

By Tianwei Zhang
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9fIZ_0iBXFKFY00

Gigi Hadid stars in the latest Self-Portrait campaign shot by the Vogue-approved photographer Tyrone Lebon.

In a series of images shared exclusively with WWD, Hadid wears sparkly crystal-embellished dresses in gold, green and a gradient hue from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, while posing for Lebon with the iconic New York skyline as the backdrop.

Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, said he wanted to reveal the new collection in “an interesting way.”

Instead of doing a fashion show on the runway, he took the collection to the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Da0vN_0iBXFKFY00
Gigi Hadid stars in Self-Portrait spring 2023 preview campaign.

“Seeing them in a natural and urban setting feels more connected to us as a house and to our customers,” Chong said.

This marks the second time Self-Portrait is working with Hadid. The American Palestinian model first appeared in the brand’s fall 2022 campaign shot by Zoë Ghertner. The campaign documented a usual day for Hadid in New York City, crossing Fifth Avenue at 49th Street in a beige tailored ensemble, picking up dry cleaning in a classy lace dress, and waiting for a taxi while carrying the brand’s debut handbag.

“Hadid really captures the electricity of these new designs against New York City’s vibrant backdrop. She and Tyrone Lebon formed a magical partnership in bringing the spirit and sensibility of our brand to life for this preview,” Chong added.

“One of the things I love most about my job is the opportunity to build creative relationships,” Hadid said. “Collaborating with Chong and the Self-Portrait team was so much fun and felt familiar in all the right ways.”

More looks starring Hadid and shot by Lebon will appear episodically throughout the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwoaX_0iBXFKFY00
Gigi Hadid stars in Self-Portrait spring 2023 preview campaign.

The spring 2023 collection, which aims to “celebrate the evenings both in and out,” will hit stores in February.

“I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy.…We’ve introduced new styles and colorways — brights, neons, dégradé hues — and have fallen in love with rhinestone detailing for this joyful collection,” the Chinese Malaysian designer said.

