Meeting to be held on proposed development in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A meeting is scheduled to take place at the Charlo Elementary Gym in Missoula tonight for nearby residents to hear about proposed development in the area. A notice notes 84 single family residential lots and 18 two family lots are proposed across about 31 acres. The...
Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
1 person in custody after weapon threat at Missoula VA
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is in custody after Missoula police responded to a disturbance and a weapon threat at VA Clinic on West Broadway in Missoula, according to the Missoula Police Department. Officials said there is no threat to the public. The VA Clinic and surrounding businesses are...
Meeting to be held Tuesday night on proposed Brooks Street developments
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula is looking to overhaul the Brooks Street corridor to include higher-density housing and bus rapid transit. On Tuesday, the Missoula Midtown Association is inviting you to a workshop on the future of midtown. A post on the group's website here shows people are meeting from...
New cable franchise gets approval in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council signed off on final approval for a new cable franchise in Missoula on Monday night. City officials approved the deal with TDS Metrocom last fall after nearly a year of talks. TDS will pay a 5% fee to the city per the...
All 6 Missoula City Council applicants selected for interviews
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council selected candidates for the vacant council seat in Ward 2 on Monday night. Six people applied, and the city council nominated all of them for interviews. Those will take place in another meeting on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m. They will be...
Missoula City Council interviews 5 candidates for Ward 2 seat
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council interviewed five candidates for the vacant Ward 2 seat Wednesday during a Committee of the Whole meeting. Six people originally applied for the seat, and council members put through all six to the interview round, but Charles Shane withdrew his application and did not participate Wednesday.
Missoula police respond to disturbance at parking garage
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials interrupted an in-process burglary at the parking garage at the old Western Montana Clinic on West Front Street. Officials responded after several calls came in to 911 on Tuesday afternoon. When officials arrived, two suspects retreated into the building and barricaded themselves inside. Officers...
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
YWCA Missoula selects new executive director
MISSOULA, MT — The YWCA Missoula announced its Board of Directors named a new executive director for the organization. Jen Euell will be appointed as the new executive director in January. Current YWCA Missoula director Cindy Weese is retiring. Euell spent over a decade working at YMCA Missoula, in...
Pumpkins for the Pov returns in October
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Poverello Center in Missoula is hosting the annual Pumpkins for the Pov event this October. People can stop by select locations to buy locally grown, organic pumpkins. The center has hosted this annual event since 2015 to raise funds for their hot meal services to...
Missoula Co. hopes to hire 10 aides for November election
MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at the Missoula County Elections Office are looking to recruit 10 new election aids to staff the Nov. 8 election. Election aides will help issue ballots, answer phones and assist with computer-related tasks. Anyone interested in the position should apply online by Oct. 4. The...
1 woman dead in Clinton homicide
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports one woman is dead after an assault in Clinton on Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road just after noon. On scene, deputies found Delphine A. Farmer, 88, unresponsive. Farmer...
8th annual Montana Film Festival returns to Missoula's Roxy Theater
MISSOULA, Mont. — The eighth annual Montana Film Festival returns to the Roxy Theater with a lineup of seven feature-length films and 21 short films. The festival also features parties, a trivia competition and numerous Q&A sessions and talkbacks with filmmakers. This year's event features the Montana premiere of...
Missoula Children's Theater holds 2nd audition for Happy Elf Musical, will also host camps
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Children's Theater in Missoula will hold a second-chance audition for the Happy Elf Musical by Harry Connick, Jr. It's adding new roles for ages 12 and older. MCT will also be offering day-long theater camps on most days that Missoula Public Schools has no school...
First-ever ZooTown Challenge races in to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The first-ever ZooTown Challenge stomps into Missoula this Saturday. The challenge is a stadium-style obstacle course race featuring over 20 obstacles and a 4-mile run along the Riverfront Trail. Events take place at the Ogren Park at Allegiance Field with hosts VRTX Fitness and the Missoula...
