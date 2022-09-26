Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed. Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of...
KBTX.com
Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station. According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue. The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND BY RESTAURANT
Update @ 9:05 a.m. Wednesday: Brenham police have identified the body of a man who was discovered Tuesday afternoon. The body of 64-year-old Philip Randy Helfer of the Caldwell area was found by authorities just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Police and EMS were called out after receiving a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased male subject under a tree at the location.
Battalion Texas AM
Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally
With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:15 Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with Angela Crathers, 21 of Brenham, in the 1800 block of Longwood Drive. Crathers had four active warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. The warrants were from Brenham for Failure to Comply with Duties Upon Striking a Fixed Object and False Report to a Police Officer and Washington County for Failed to Give Notice Striking Fixture and False Statement to Peace Officer.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KHOU
Crazy video of fight inside Paetow High School in Katy
Video sent to us by a concerned mom shows a chaotic scene inside the Katy ISD school as security guards fought with students. Dozens of other students watched.
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in a motorcycle crash outside Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man was killed in a motorcycle crash outside Milam County on Monday, September 27. DPS responded just before 2 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened on FM 485, six miles northeast of Buckholts. The victim was identified...
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
Navasota Examiner
Catalytic convertor theft suspects arrested
COLLEGE STATION – Three men, including two from Navasota, were arrested by College Station Police Thursday, Sept. 22, after nine stolen catalytic converters were discovered during a traffic stop. College Station Police said all nine stolen catalytic convertors were from Toyota Tundra’s. Drevonne Bell, 22 of Houston, was charged with theft of property; failing to identify/giving false information and he also has four outstanding warrants from other counties. He is being held in Brazos County Jail on $400,000 bond.
fox44news.com
Motorcyclist dead in Milam County crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead in a Milam County crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 1:56 p.m. Monday to the crash – which occurred about six miles northeast of Buckholtz. A 2020 Harley Davidson – driven by 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney, of Bryan, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-485.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Pandemic Update From The Brazos County Health District
A pandemic update from Brazos County health district officials to county commissioners included learning there have been more infections for the year to date than in all of last year, but with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths. Commissioner Irma Cauley asked the only question of health district officials. Director Santos...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two kids were arrested by Bryan Police in connection to two different false shooting threats to Bryan ISD schools. This has been a growing issue for schools around the country that police say causes a dangerous environment. “Departments across the country are dealing with the same...
12-year-old female arrested after making Snapchat threat to Davila Middle School
BRYAN, Texas — On Sept. 23, Bryan PD were made aware of a threat circulating on SnapChat towards Davila Middle School. Patrol and school resource officers responded to the threat and quickly determined there was no threat. On Tues, Sept. 27, authorities identified and arrested the perpetrator, according to...
fox44news.com
Bryan student arrested, charged with terroristic threat
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 15-year-old Bryan student has been arrested, and is charged with Terroristic Threat. School Resource Officers from the Bryan Police Department were advised on Monday of a text message sent by a student referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers were quickly able to identify the juvenile who sent the text message.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP FOR OFFICER’S DAUGHTER
The Bellville Police Department has announced that a Gofundme page has been set up for the daughter of one of their officers. 2-year-old Faith Rosales was involved in an accident at home last week, and had to be Life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital. She is the daughter of Bellville...
East Texas Woman Killed in a High Speed Crash Monday Near Baird
BAIRD, TX – A woman from Jarrell, TX was killed in a crash near Baird in Callahan County Monday when her SUV slammed into the rear of a pickup which had struck an 18-wheeler on Hwy 36. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 45-year-old Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale had crashed into a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer. Bush's pickup was disabled in the eastbound traffic lane on Hwy 36 about 12 miles south of Baird. 30-year-old Megan Janea Murphy of Jarrell, TX was driving her 2000 Ford Expedition SUV also eastbound on…
Navasota Examiner
Victim air-lifted following fight
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
