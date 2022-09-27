Read full article on original website
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” said FR Communications Director Tina Gillen.
IUP Campus Threat
Officials with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) say they are investigating a social media rumor of an alleged threat against the campus. Campus officials say, as a precaution, the university has increased the police presence around the campus but add that “no evidence has been found” to deem the threat credible.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 28, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Annual Walk for Hunger event seeks participants. The Allegheny Valley...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Representing Black excellence’…Latest cohort graduates from ‘Executive Leadership Academy’
THE ADVANCED LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE’S 2022 COHORT GRADUATING CLASS OF THE “EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP ACADEMY.” IT’S THE PROGRAM’S FOURTH COHORT. The Advanced Leadership Institute just graduated another cohort of African Americans from its highly-acclaimed “Executive Leadership Academy” program. Which means that as you look to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford CROP walk slated
The Penn-Trafford CROP Walk to raise money for area food banks will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Bushy Run Battlefield, Route 993, east of Harrison City. Participants will have several options, such as a 5-K walk and a shorter walk, as well as a virtual option.
explore venango
2022 Back to School Photo Winners Announced
ExploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com announced the winners of the 2022 “Back to School” photo contest. Abigail and Ella Nuhfer were excited to head back to school at Cranberry High School. Their photo was submitted by Kelly Cubbon. Clarion County. Cambryn Bladel started her freshman year at Redbank Valley...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: GCC looks to knock off king Clairton
Pieces of paper with “1998” written on them were plastered all over the Greensburg Central Catholic locker room this week. The rumor going around Carbon was that ‘98 was the last time GCC beat Clairton. It motivated players and coaches, fired them up. That year is close,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Best of Blawnox hosts Fall Harvest Fest
The Best of Blawnox will be celebrating its Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, noon to 3 p.m. at Blawnox Community Park. There will be more than 25 vendors and different activities for children, including a duck and chicken rescue and a bee keeper. Special guest Doug Oster will...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Downtown Irwin will be rockin’ and rollin’ this weekend, with these concerts at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St.:. • Foreigners Journey, featuring Constantine Maroulis, 8 p.m. Friday. The tribute band performs hits from both Foreigner and Journey, along with originals by front man Maroulis, the sixth-place finisher on “American Idol” in 2005 and a 2009 Tony Award nominee for his lead role in “Rock of Ages.” Tickets are $39.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say
A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
Proposed soccer field in Bell Acres to be memorial for Sewickley Area Soccer founder
Leo Moss left an indelible impression on young Quaker Valley athletes. Members of the Quaker Valley Recreation Association, the nonprofit umbrella of Sewickley area soccer, baseball/softball and lacrosse athletic leagues, want to ensure his legacy lives on through a new artificial turf field. Fundraising has begun for the proposed Leo...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kings in Plum closes to make way for new Sheetz
After 48 years in business, another Pittsburgh-area Kings Family Restaurant has closed. Kings district manager George Brown confirmed Thursday morning that the Kings in Presque Isle Plaza in the Holiday Park area of Plum permanently closed its doors Monday. “The plaza has been sold, and the new owner had different...
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022
Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Through the Years: Big burst helps Freeport trounce Richland
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Freeport scored 29 points in a 5-minute span en route to a 38-0 romp over Richland on Sept. 29, 1972. Kent Crytzer ran for three TDs and passed to Dan Leri for two others.
pghcitypaper.com
Best of Pittsburgh 2022: Goods and Services winners
1404 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles. 429 Fourth Ave., Downtown. 5775 Baum Blvd., Bloomfield and 5446 Penn Ave., East Liberty. 2906 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont. 703 S. Negley Ave., Shadyside. 2nd:. The Inn on the Mexican War Streets. 3rd: Brownsville Road House: Bed & Breakfast. Best Beer Distributor. Duffy's Beer &...
Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
Officials urge preparedness, insurance coverage in wake of Westmoreland flooding
More than 80 homes in Unity and Hempfield townships were damaged on Aug. 5 when a storm dumped 5 inches of rain on the area, causing flash flooding. But only four of those dwellings were covered by flood insurance, according to state Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Hempfield. That local statistic punctuated...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Childhood friends get new lease on life thanks to directed kidney donation
Kate Shovel and Amber Sylvester have been friends for more than 35 years. They met going to school at Penn Hills in first grade and remained friends even after Shovel moved to Plum in high school. They played softball together as teenagers and became really close. Just a couple of...
