Shinzo Abe funeral - live: Protests continue as Japan and allies honour slain ex-PM

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnQSt_0iBXDxA700

Japan on Tuesday paid its final respects at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe with flowers and gun salutes as protests against the ceremony continued in Tokyo.

Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister was assassinated at a campaign rally on 8 July.

More than 4,300 people, including world leaders representing Japan’s allies, attended the rare state funeral – an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.

The ceremony began with Abe’s widow Akie Abe entering the hall carrying an urn containing ashes of the former prime minister.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida led the tributes to Shinzo Abe by delivering the first eulogy of the day, where he reflected on his predecessor’s efforts in diplomacy and security.

“He was a person who needed to live for a long time,” said Mr Kishida.

The funeral, held at a projected cost of up to $12m, triggered protests domestically with people criticising Mr Kishida for spending large amounts of taxpayers’ money.

Demonstrations against the funeral reached a peak on Monday with nearly 10,000 protesters marching through the streets of the capital demanding the event be called off. Earlier a man set himself on fire near the prime minister’s office.

Comments / 0

