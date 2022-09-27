Read full article on original website
Brown Daily Herald
Brown-RISD dual degree student’s upcycling project Missing Button partners with Brown Bookstore
This fall, the Brown Bookstore is partnering with Missing Button, an upcycling project led by Brown and Rhode Island School of Design students. Missing Button announced the collaboration in an Instagram post on Sept. 18, when they revealed that they would begin selling online to alums on Sept. 22 and in stores over Family Weekend on Oct. 21.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
Brown Daily Herald
Brett Smiley talks zoning, off-campus students at Ward 1 meeting
Brett Smiley, the next mayor of Providence, spoke with about 60 residents of Ward 1 in a community Zoom call Wednesday evening. He answered questions ranging from flooding infrastructure in Providence to rent control. Smiley also said he was looking forward to working with his former opponents Nirva LaFortune MA’19, Ward 3 Providence city councilwoman, and Gonzalo Cuervo, former deputy secretary of state and former chief of staff to R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.
SouthCoast’s First 3D Theater is Officially Open
New Bedford Whaling Museum has been quietly working on an exciting new upgrade to its facility. The brand new equipment arrived on Johnny Cake Hill over the summer, and the technical team has spent the past month transitioning the theater into a 3D experience. The theater at the museum has...
ABC6.com
From Salem, the Sanderson Sisters put a spell on Warwick screening of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — “Hocus Pocus 2” will screen Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema in Warwick. Steven Fienberg and the Rhode Island Film & Television Office will attend the event, as well as Gov. Dan McKee and Disney representatives. “Hocus Pocus 2” was primarily filmed in...
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS “BRIGHT NIGHT TRADITION”
Visit Tiverton Four Corners, Friday, December 2nd, 4-7pm for an evening of energy-filled holiday shopping. Frolic through a festive, brightly lit neighborhood of galleries & shops as you enjoy holiday décor & special offers to complete your list. T. he Holiday Bright Night is generously sponsored by THE BAY...
ABC6.com
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
Brown Daily Herald
Saturday’s WaterFire honors Rhode Island educators
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WaterFire is back in full-force. Last Saturday’s lighting, which was attended by between 30,000 and 50,000 people, celebrated local educators and was supported by the Rhode Island Department of Education. “WaterFire’s mission is to build community through art,”...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Brown Daily Herald
I-195 commission developments continue after 11 years
Eleven years after its formation, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission continues to develop several parcels of land previously occupied by Interstate 195 across Fox Point and the Jewelry District. Several projects have since been completed, whereas others — such as the Trader Joe’s on South Main St. and the pavilion for Innovation District Park downtown — are in the works.
Pawtucket Times
The pies have it: Still on Main Pizzeria is judged the Valley’s best at Pawtucket Arts Festival’s inaugural Pizza Palooza
PAWTUCKET – At Sunday afternoon’s first-ever Pizza-Palooza event at Slater Park, after State Sen. and Pawtucket Commerce Director/emcee Sandra Cano introduced the judges, she announced the winner of the Judges’ Choice Award, and that happened to be Still On Main Pizzeria & Sports Bar, which offered its specialty chicken, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, feta cheese and sweet chili sauce pizza.
johnstonsunrise.net
Local Miss America contestants
"There she is, Miss America. There she is, your ideal; the dream of a million girls who are more than pretty can come true..." The theme song of the Miss America pageant has rung in the ears of the nation for decades. Begun in 1921, the beauty pageant was a ploy to bring business to the boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ by giving patrons beautiful girls to look at. The event became an annual spectacle with girls from each state, between the ages of 17 and 25 vying for the crown based on the attractiveness of their features and how they looked in a bathing suit. Over time, the sexist aspect of the pageant saw the contest transform from a beauty pageant to a scholarship pageant where voting was based on the talent and vocal interviews of the contestants.
nrinow.news
Two Burrillville teachers honored at WaterFire Providence
PROVIDENCE – Two teachers from Burrillville were among those honored on Saturday, Sept. 24 at an annual event recognizing outstanding educators from across Rhode Island. Nancie Lawrence and Lauren Leonti participated in WaterFire Providence’s, “Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island,” with a full lighting ceremony as part of the yearly fall event. The event is held annually in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education in recognition of award-winning educators.
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
rhodycigar.com
Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement
Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
Brown Daily Herald
Facilities, libraries, dining employees ratify new labor contracts with Brown
Three staff bargaining units on campus — facilities, libraries and dining services — reached agreements with the University on new contracts that will extend into fall 2024, according to union representatives and Marie Williams, vice president for human resources. Contracts for those three unions, as well as public...
WPRI
Experience an exciting property transformation in Woonsocket
An innovative new apartment development is taking shape in Woonsocket as a former church will soon be transformed into 32 units. This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with Gregory Rice, GM/VP of Franchise Sales, Nexus Property Management, and Aimee Goodwin Lombardo, Managing Principal, Director of Operations ZDS Architects to learn more.
GoLocalProv
Cheesecake for a Cause, Loaded Lobster Bisque, Nights Out in Warren: RI Food Round-Up
It’s now officially fall, and there are some great food offerings in Rhode Island. Ten Prime Steak & Sushi is participating in Bakes For Breast Cancer again this October to help fund Dana Farber research, one dessert at a time. This year Chef Brittany Muggle has created an autumn-inspired...
mybackyardnews.com
BISHOP FEEHAN HONORS DIANE LAMONTAGNE
Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award given to Donna Lamontagne. Photo: Donna Lamontagne receives Bishop Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award from school president Tim Sullivan ’87 (right) and Board of Trustees chair Joe Kurtzer (left) at Feehan’s President’s Leadership Society reception on September 22. Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award...
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
