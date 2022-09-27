ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Brett Smiley talks zoning, off-campus students at Ward 1 meeting

Brett Smiley, the next mayor of Providence, spoke with about 60 residents of Ward 1 in a community Zoom call Wednesday evening. He answered questions ranging from flooding infrastructure in Providence to rent control. Smiley also said he was looking forward to working with his former opponents Nirva LaFortune MA’19, Ward 3 Providence city councilwoman, and Gonzalo Cuervo, former deputy secretary of state and former chief of staff to R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

SouthCoast’s First 3D Theater is Officially Open

New Bedford Whaling Museum has been quietly working on an exciting new upgrade to its facility. The brand new equipment arrived on Johnny Cake Hill over the summer, and the technical team has spent the past month transitioning the theater into a 3D experience. The theater at the museum has...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
mybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS “BRIGHT NIGHT TRADITION”

Visit Tiverton Four Corners, Friday, December 2nd, 4-7pm for an evening of energy-filled holiday shopping. Frolic through a festive, brightly lit neighborhood of galleries & shops as you enjoy holiday décor & special offers to complete your list. T. he Holiday Bright Night is generously sponsored by THE BAY...
TIVERTON, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Saturday’s WaterFire honors Rhode Island educators

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WaterFire is back in full-force. Last Saturday’s lighting, which was attended by between 30,000 and 50,000 people, celebrated local educators and was supported by the Rhode Island Department of Education. “WaterFire’s mission is to build community through art,”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

I-195 commission developments continue after 11 years

Eleven years after its formation, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission continues to develop several parcels of land previously occupied by Interstate 195 across Fox Point and the Jewelry District. Several projects have since been completed, whereas others — such as the Trader Joe’s on South Main St. and the pavilion for Innovation District Park downtown — are in the works.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

The pies have it: Still on Main Pizzeria is judged the Valley’s best at Pawtucket Arts Festival’s inaugural Pizza Palooza

PAWTUCKET – At Sunday afternoon’s first-ever Pizza-Palooza event at Slater Park, after State Sen. and Pawtucket Commerce Director/emcee Sandra Cano introduced the judges, she announced the winner of the Judges’ Choice Award, and that happened to be Still On Main Pizzeria & Sports Bar, which offered its specialty chicken, pepperoni, bacon, banana peppers, feta cheese and sweet chili sauce pizza.
PAWTUCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Local Miss America contestants

"There she is, Miss America. There she is, your ideal; the dream of a million girls who are more than pretty can come true..." The theme song of the Miss America pageant has rung in the ears of the nation for decades. Begun in 1921, the beauty pageant was a ploy to bring business to the boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ by giving patrons beautiful girls to look at. The event became an annual spectacle with girls from each state, between the ages of 17 and 25 vying for the crown based on the attractiveness of their features and how they looked in a bathing suit. Over time, the sexist aspect of the pageant saw the contest transform from a beauty pageant to a scholarship pageant where voting was based on the talent and vocal interviews of the contestants.
WARWICK, RI
nrinow.news

Two Burrillville teachers honored at WaterFire Providence

PROVIDENCE – Two teachers from Burrillville were among those honored on Saturday, Sept. 24 at an annual event recognizing outstanding educators from across Rhode Island. Nancie Lawrence and Lauren Leonti participated in WaterFire Providence’s, “Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island,” with a full lighting ceremony as part of the yearly fall event. The event is held annually in partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education in recognition of award-winning educators.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
rhodycigar.com

Students, community speak out against new Narragansett renter requirement

Forum speakers clash over student representation, town identity. Starting this academic year, the Narragansett Town Council is only allowing three unrelated undergraduate students to live together in any Narragansett rental property. On Sept. 19, Narragansett’s Town Council opened the floor to concerns regarding both the zoning ordinance and the new...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Facilities, libraries, dining employees ratify new labor contracts with Brown

Three staff bargaining units on campus — facilities, libraries and dining services — reached agreements with the University on new contracts that will extend into fall 2024, according to union representatives and Marie Williams, vice president for human resources. Contracts for those three unions, as well as public...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Experience an exciting property transformation in Woonsocket

An innovative new apartment development is taking shape in Woonsocket as a former church will soon be transformed into 32 units. This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with Gregory Rice, GM/VP of Franchise Sales, Nexus Property Management, and Aimee Goodwin Lombardo, Managing Principal, Director of Operations ZDS Architects to learn more.
WOONSOCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BISHOP FEEHAN HONORS DIANE LAMONTAGNE

Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award given to Donna Lamontagne. Photo: Donna Lamontagne receives Bishop Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award from school president Tim Sullivan ’87 (right) and Board of Trustees chair Joe Kurtzer (left) at Feehan’s President’s Leadership Society reception on September 22. Feehan’s Distinguished Service Award...
ATTLEBORO, MA
hwy.co

This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day

Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

