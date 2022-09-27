The debate around A.I. sentience largely ignores the role algorithms already play in our lives–from loan applications to medical decisions. When Google engineer Blake Lemoine’s claims that the company’s A.I. had grown sentient hit the news, there was expected hand-wringing over A.I. bots and their rights, a backlash from the A.I. community explaining how A.I. could not be sentient, and of course, the philosophizing about what it means to be sentient. No one got to the critical point of interest: that non-sentient, mathematical formulas carry as much, if not more, weight than humans when it comes to decision-making.

