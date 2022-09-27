Read full article on original website
This Women-Powered Social Platform Is Revolutionizing the Way Authors Market Their Work
Only 2.3% of venture funding went to women-founded companies in 2020, but Allison Trowbridge beat the odds to found Copper and amplify authors' voices.
Digiday
How Squarespace is marketing more directly to the creator economy
As companies continue looking for ways to reach the expanding creator economy, Squarespace is spending more time marketing to people who maybe aren’t your average entrepreneur. SQUARESPACE’S CREATOR FOCUS. “Creator Hub” teaches creators about building a business. Ad campaign focuses on helping people create “empires”. Fashion,...
morningbrew.com
Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator
Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-generated art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
Digiday
‘Harder to dispute’: Ebiquity CEO on why advertisers are slowing spending in the Google-Facebook duopoly
The walled gardens Google and Facebook use to contain swathes of ad dollars are starting to show cracks. That’s the view of Nick Waters, CEO of media management firm Ebiquity. And he would know. After all, a large chunk of the ad exec’s time is spent talking to CMOs at the largest advertisers about where to spend their dollars. Increasingly, that’s anywhere but Google or Facebook.
getnews.info
Serial Startup Founder Unveils Exciting New Social Media App For NFT Communities
Lollipop is a revolutionary new platform designed to help the world’s best NFT collections realize the full potential of their community by giving them tools to interact via video stories. Serial startup founder, Hirbod Bigvand, has unveiled an exciting new social media app for NFT communities named Lollipop which...
Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show
Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in April over their love of engineering — at least until Musk tweeted this message early on Aug. 9: 'Is Twitter dying
BYU Newsnet
BYU AdLab tackles the ethical challenges of advertising
BYU AdLab Manager Pat Doyle is working to inspire students to create meaningful content despite an oversaturated, sales-driven advertising industry. The BYU AdLab consists of 300 students and is ranked as one of the top undergraduate advertising programs in the nation, according to their website. “Because there’s so much advertising...
Jack Dorsey Tried to Sell Musk on Twitter Months Before $44B Deal: Texts
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wanted to bring Elon Musk on the social media company’s board months before the Tesla mogul made the $44 billion deal from which he’s now seeking to escape, according to text messages released as part of Musk’s ongoing legal drama. The text log revealed Dorsey texted Musk on March 26, saying he’d pushed for Musk’s addition to the board nearly a year prior, but that its other members had “said no.” Dorsey explained that the Twitter board “is just super risk averse and saw adding you as more risk,” adding that that was around the...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Digiday
Tech firm touts new way to generate first-party data for agencies, publishers without privacy-compliance issues
As a cookieless world creeps closer and closer, more brands (and their media agencies) are focused on generating as much first-party data as they can — so long as it’s privacy-compliant. One tech company, FullThrottle Technologies, has quietly been selling a solution to agencies and publishers, who in turn are offering it to their clients, from autos to beverage marketers, and to the B2B world as well.
International Business Times
How Crisis, Connection And The Cloud Inspired The Creation Of Cira Apps' SaaS Software
TechCrunch
Airplane lands $32M in new cash to make it easier for companies to build internal dev tools
Airplane was founded in 2020 by Parikh and Josh Ma, who was formerly the CTO at Benchling, a cloud-based platform for biotechnology R&D. Parikh previously co-founded analytics startup Heap, which offers tools to analyze customer journeys online. Parikh and Ma left their respective companies in 2020 after realizing that one of the biggest challenges in software development is a lack of internal tooling.
Is AI Making the Creative Class Obsolete?
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
A.I. is not sentient–but we should treat it as such
The debate around A.I. sentience largely ignores the role algorithms already play in our lives–from loan applications to medical decisions. When Google engineer Blake Lemoine’s claims that the company’s A.I. had grown sentient hit the news, there was expected hand-wringing over A.I. bots and their rights, a backlash from the A.I. community explaining how A.I. could not be sentient, and of course, the philosophizing about what it means to be sentient. No one got to the critical point of interest: that non-sentient, mathematical formulas carry as much, if not more, weight than humans when it comes to decision-making.
tedmag.com
2022 Best of the Best Winners: Integrated Promotional Campaign
Here we present all of this year’s winning submissions, highlighting a different category each week. To position itself as the go-to company for EV charging stations throughout New England, NorthEast established a national agreement with ChargePoint and began stocking its product in 2020. In May 2021, NorthEast stepped up its aggressiveness and commitment and brought product into stock and, in June 2021, executed a digital campaign to promote the offering. The campaign included a landing page featuring products, spec sheets, videos, digital flyers, contact information, and a Formstack for more information. The products were promoted externally via email, a website, social media, TriggerPoint Media, flyers, and at events and internally through weekly emails, text messages, SharePoint, flyers, and training and webinars.
TechCrunch
E-commerce aggregator Una Brands gets $30M to acquire more APAC brands
Headquartered in Singapore, Una Brands has a presence in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, China and the United States, and over 200 employees. It launched in 2021 with $40 million in funding, and has now raised a total of about $100 million. Over the last year, Una Brands has acquired...
