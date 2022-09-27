Bernard Joseph Garland, 79, of Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born in Westmoreland County, Pa., on April 19, 1943, son of the late Helen Sandusky Garland Paulish and Joseph Garland. He retired from Walsh Group and enjoyed his career in the construction field. When not working, he enjoyed his spare time golfing, fishing, woodworking, studying genealogy and spending time with his cat, Murf. Bernard is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Garland; two children, Cristin Garland and Joseph Garland; four grandchildren, Alysha Garland, Claire Garland, Alexandra Garland and Wyatt Black; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Ryan; two stepsons, Robert Mathews and Aaron Mathews; two stepdaughters, Tracey Aaron and Vicki Prokopovitch; three siblings, Ronnie (Kris) Demillion, Donnie (Joanne) Garland and Judith (Melivin) Garland Strang; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and the mother of children, Glenda Garland; and three siblings, Ken (Marsha) Garland, Victor Sandusky and Sandy Garland Keith.

FAIRFIELD, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO