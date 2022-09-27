Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
wtae.com
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
Weekend Planner: Delmont Apple and Arts Festival, Squirrel Hill Night Market, South Park 'Hay Day'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is almost here and there's going to be several events going on where you can get out and enjoy the fall festivities!Delmont Apple and Arts FestivalThe 40th annual Delmont Apple and Arts Festival is taking place this weekend. It will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Shield's Farm. The event features many activities, including live music and other family-friendly things. Organizers say each year, they're able to raise $15,000, which is then given back to community groups and organizations. For more information, click here.Squirrel Hill Night MarketThe final night market of the year will...
butlerradio.com
Band Night Celebrates Local Musicians
Marching bands from all over the county were on the campus of Butler Senior High School last night for the annual Band Festival. The yearly event gives high school marching bands in the area a chance to perform their halftime shows and more all in one setting. This year, bands...
kidsburgh.org
Top 12 October events in Pittsburgh for families
It’s no secret that fall is packed full of fun in Pittsburgh. It’s a quick trip to surrounding farms and fall festivals – but the city itself is ripe plenty of with things to do, too. From behind-the-scenes tours of downtown buildings to a pop-up bookstore just for kids, there’s no shortage of things to keep your family busy this month. Check out these October events in Pittsburgh for families:
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” said FR Communications Director Tina Gillen.
monvalleyindependent.com
New show choir ready to perform
A new entertainment group is ready to take the stage. A show choir called VoiceZ on Fire is a new program offered by the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
pghcitypaper.com
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop
As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
wtae.com
Guests evacuated at extended stay hotel in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Guests at the Homewood Suites on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District were forced outside for a little less than an hour on Thursday morning. That followed a report of smoke that brought firefighters to the building around 4:15 a.m. There was no word on the...
monvalleyindependent.com
North Belle Vernon closes park again due to vandalism
North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park is temporarily closed after vandals once again destroyed property at the facility. It’s not the first time this year officials have had to make the tough choice to close the park as a result of vandalism. The park is coming off a successful summer season of community events.
monvalleyindependent.com
Elizabeth getting $250K for riverfront walking trail
If the kind of optimism expressed by officials Tuesday means anything, the renewal of Elizabeth could be gaining steam. “We’ve come a long way,” said Mayor Barry Boucher, perhaps referring to the announcement Monday of a grant that will go toward building a park downtown. But he may also have been referring to a more organized way of doing business in council meetings.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Penn Brewery’s New Owner Looks Toward The Future While Preserving The Past
Stefan Wolfgang Nitsch was rockin’ lederhosen long before he bought Penn Brewery. A native of Austria, the 41-year-old has donned the traditional garb and hoisted a stein at Oktoberfest in Munich, where, thanks to 16th century Bavarian Reinheitsgebot purity laws, beer ingredients are limited to water, barley, hops and yeast.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park a perfect place to live
Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
monvalleyindependent.com
A Taste of Serbia returns at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox
The parishioners at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church of McKeesport-Duquesne are hoping area residents are all set for a bite to eat. The church’s A Taste of Serbia food sale fundraiser is back this year, and church spokeswoman Dottie Ikach said the menu features several items that have become local favorites.
visitwashingtoncountypa.com
Kick-Start the Fall Season with these October Events
Experience a long-standing Washington County tradition while supporting the Mt. Pleasant Township VFC at the Hickory Apple Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, nearly 100 unique crafters, and live demonstrations of skills from blacksmithing to wood turning at this celebration of all things apple!. Come hungry for traditional fair food plus homemade...
YMCA officials dispel rumor of Vandergrift day care center closing, say school only undergoing licensing process
The operators of a Vandergrift preschool center are trying to dispel concerns among some parents that the program is being dismantled. In reality, the West Vandergrift Early Learning Center is in the process of obtaining state licensing, which is required, and there is no disruption in service, said Kelli McIntyre, CEO of the Valley Points YMCA, which operates the center.
monvalleyindependent.com
Bernard Joseph Garland – Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon
Bernard Joseph Garland, 79, of Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born in Westmoreland County, Pa., on April 19, 1943, son of the late Helen Sandusky Garland Paulish and Joseph Garland. He retired from Walsh Group and enjoyed his career in the construction field. When not working, he enjoyed his spare time golfing, fishing, woodworking, studying genealogy and spending time with his cat, Murf. Bernard is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Garland; two children, Cristin Garland and Joseph Garland; four grandchildren, Alysha Garland, Claire Garland, Alexandra Garland and Wyatt Black; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Ryan; two stepsons, Robert Mathews and Aaron Mathews; two stepdaughters, Tracey Aaron and Vicki Prokopovitch; three siblings, Ronnie (Kris) Demillion, Donnie (Joanne) Garland and Judith (Melivin) Garland Strang; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and the mother of children, Glenda Garland; and three siblings, Ken (Marsha) Garland, Victor Sandusky and Sandy Garland Keith.
Custom costume shop to open, by appointment only, in Vandergrift
A mother-daughter duo is combining their creativity to open a costume and mending shop in Vandergrift. Lauren Andrews, 28, grew up in Vandergrift and always had a keen interest in Halloween and dress-up. “I had four Halloween costumes every year. I was always winning the costume contests,” said Andrews, of...
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
wtae.com
Relative of Kennywood gunshot victim shares details of event
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The relative of a man who was hit by gunfire Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin shared their story Tuesday. Brandon Ward is one of the people who was hit by gunfire Saturday at Kennywood Park, and his mother-in-law Jill Simonetta said a fight between two groups of teenagers broke out next to Ward, his wife Lorrie Metrovich, who is Simonetta's daughter, and the couple's 10-year old daughter.
