Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Related
WHAV
Groveland Historical Society Hosts 19th Annual Pines Speedway Reunion and Car Show
The Groveland Historical Society is presenting vintage cars and special honors at the 19th annual Pines Speedway Reunion and Car Show. The free event takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Pines Speedway’s original track site, 183 Main St., Groveland. Vintage race cars from the 30s,...
Endicott College Senior Hemenway Joins WHAV as News Intern
WHAV has introduced Endicott College senior Megan Hemenway to its staff this fall as a full-time news intern. Hemenway is a communication major, studying for a career in writing. She currently runs Endicott’s on-campus radio station and is on track to graduate college early in December. At WHAV, she writes Community Spotlight articles and other local news.
Podcast: Methuen Welcomes Wall That Heals, Vietnam Memorial Replica, Thursday-Sunday
The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is in Methuen this week and open to the public 24 hours a day starting Thursday morning. The Wall That Heals also features a mobile Education Center, telling the story of the Vietnam War,...
Haverhill Special Education Parent Advisory Council Holds First School Year Meeting Virtually Thursday
Haverhill’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council, also known as SEPAC, is hosting its first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year online. Haverhill Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Marotta and Executive Director of Student Support Services Deborah Ibanez are attending to provide an update on Haverhill Public Schools special education and answer questions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families
Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
Haverhill Student MCAS Scores Echo Post-Pandemic State Results, Losing Ground in English
Haverhill school officials aren’t relishing the latest MCAS scores, but appear to largely agree with the state that much was lost during the pandemic and, as uttered by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, “show continued need for improvement.”. State education officials Thursday released 2022 Massachusetts...
15th Annual Haverhill Community Walk for Peace Saturday Includes Free Cookout, Activities
The 15th Annual Haverhill Community Walk for Peace, organized by Haverhill schools’ Violence Intervention and Prevention—VIP—team is on for this Saturday. Participants of all ages are invited to join the free walk and rally, which includes a cookout, music, youth and community speakers, games, temporary tattoos and prizes. Free t-shirts will be given to the first 200 walkers.
Local Transit Authority Buses Begin Sporting New Look and Name
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority not only rolled out two revamped buses yesterday, but also a new look for the 50-year-old quasi-public entity. Authority Director of Communications Niorka Mendez-Almonte said in an email the agency will continue wrapping buses until all sport the new brightly colored, almost all orange design. Newly rebranded buses will also sport a shortened name, “MEVA,” for Merrimack Valley. As WHAV reported in early August, Administrator Noah S. Berger’s goal is to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Haverhill Names Civic Leader, Author, Inventor and Poet Dan Speers as Poet Laureate
Dan Speers, who has had distinguished careers as an author and high-technology inventor, was proclaimed Haverhill’s poet laureate Tuesday night. Haverhill city councilors Tuesday night endorsed a proclamation by Mayor James J. Fiorentini, honoring the poet and Renaissance man. Prior to presenting Speers with the proclamation, Councilor Melinda E. Barrett listed some of his many accomplishments.
Whittier Tech Invites Parents to Review Progress on Plans to Renovate or Replace School
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is making progress on renovating or replacing its nearly 50-year-old campus in Haverhill. The school recently retained JCJ Architecture.to prepare concepts for review. A committee of Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Whittier Tech School Committee members Richard Early Jr. and Brett Murphy interviewed architectural firms. Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said parents and families will have a chance to weigh in next week.
First Church of Christ Holds Crafts Show at Bradford Common on Saturday
The First Church of Christ in Bradford is offering a crafts show this Saturday. The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on Bradford Common, Route 125, Haverhill. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 1. Sixty craft vendors are featured, along with a bake table and raffles ranging...
Methuen Memorial Music Hall Presents Katelyn Emerson at Organ Recital for Fall Scholarship Fund
Organist Katelyn Emerson is performing tonight at Methuen Memorial Music Hall to support the Fall Scholarship Fund. The recital takes place on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall,192 Broadway, Methuen. Doors open at 7 p.m. Emerson is from Champaign, Illinois and performs across North America,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lt. Gov. Polito Tours Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen; Y Gets $250,000 State Grant for Roof, HVAC
The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen is getting a new roof and HVAC systems thanks to a state grant aimed at child care organizations primarily serving low-income families. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the YMCA last week, which received $250,000 from the Executive Office of Education Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant. She joined state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others, for a tour.
Buttonwoods Museum Offers Archeological Walk with Expert This Afternoon
Buttonwoods Museum is hosting an archeological event this afternoon, featuring an on-site walk with an archeology expert. The event takes place today, Sept. 20, from 4-5:15 p.m. at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Participants are able to explore the area with an archeology expert, learn about items from the...
World War II Army Veteran Ethel LaSalle Making Blankets for Methuen Police Officers
Over time, Army veteran and Methuen resident Ethel LaSalle donated more than 300 blankets to area veterans’ organizations. Now, at 99 years young, she is on her way to achieving her additional goal of hand making one for each Methuen Police officer. She recently donated four of them to...
Councilors Call on Haverhill Mayor, State and Federal Legislators to Find Money for Drug Treatment
The Haverhill City Council is looking for new strategies and alternative sources of income to help fight the problem of drug addiction in the community. Recent legislation signed by Gov. Charlie Baker will likely eliminate the 3% impact fees local governments are collecting from adult-use cannabis stores in their cities—money that was earmarked in many cases for addiction treatment services. City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski said Tuesday, while that revenue source is drying up, the problem is not going away.
Rocks Village Bridge Reopens Oct. 10; Haverhill Councilor Says Repair Costs Justify Truck Ban
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Rocks Village Bridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, is set to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, after seven months of being out of service. City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, advocating for a total truck ban on the span over the Merrimack River, plans to...
Updated: Haverhill Police Investigate Gunshots that Damaged Mount Washington Home
Haverhill Police are investigating gunshots, apparently fired early Tuesday morning, that struck a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood. Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there were no injuries reported, but damage was observed at the building near the corner of Beacon and Central Streets. “We...
Elderly Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car Monday Night Near Downtown Haverhill
A 79-year-old woman was killed early Monday night after being struck by a car near downtown Haverhill. According to a Haverhill police log, officers were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at 8:47 p.m., on Winter Street, near the intersection with Locust Street. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson...
MassDevelopment Names Haverhill’s Robertson as TDI Fellow, Serving Lowell
Nate Robertson is bringing to Lowell his economic development experience that first helped Haverhill and, later, other Merrimack Valley communities. Robertson, of Haverhill, was named by MassDevelopment this month as one of 13 Transformative Development Initiative Fellows and has been assigned to Lowell, a newly selected TDI district. Fellows are MassDevelopment employees who provide on-the-ground economic development expertise and collaborative leadership in cities and help TDI partnerships use such tools as technical assistance; grants to support local market development, arts and cultural infrastructure; collaborative workshops; placemaking; and more.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0