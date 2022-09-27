ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Endicott College Senior Hemenway Joins WHAV as News Intern

WHAV has introduced Endicott College senior Megan Hemenway to its staff this fall as a full-time news intern. Hemenway is a communication major, studying for a career in writing. She currently runs Endicott’s on-campus radio station and is on track to graduate college early in December. At WHAV, she writes Community Spotlight articles and other local news.
BEVERLY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Special Education Parent Advisory Council Holds First School Year Meeting Virtually Thursday

Haverhill’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council, also known as SEPAC, is hosting its first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year online. Haverhill Public Schools Superintendent Margaret Marotta and Executive Director of Student Support Services Deborah Ibanez are attending to provide an update on Haverhill Public Schools special education and answer questions.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Haverhill, MA
Government
WHAV

Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families

Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

15th Annual Haverhill Community Walk for Peace Saturday Includes Free Cookout, Activities

The 15th Annual Haverhill Community Walk for Peace, organized by Haverhill schools’ Violence Intervention and Prevention—VIP—team is on for this Saturday. Participants of all ages are invited to join the free walk and rally, which includes a cookout, music, youth and community speakers, games, temporary tattoos and prizes. Free t-shirts will be given to the first 200 walkers.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Local Transit Authority Buses Begin Sporting New Look and Name

The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority not only rolled out two revamped buses yesterday, but also a new look for the 50-year-old quasi-public entity. Authority Director of Communications Niorka Mendez-Almonte said in an email the agency will continue wrapping buses until all sport the new brightly colored, almost all orange design. Newly rebranded buses will also sport a shortened name, “MEVA,” for Merrimack Valley. As WHAV reported in early August, Administrator Noah S. Berger’s goal is to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service.
GROVELAND, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Talk Info#Main St Haverhill#Polish#American
WHAV

City of Haverhill Names Civic Leader, Author, Inventor and Poet Dan Speers as Poet Laureate

Dan Speers, who has had distinguished careers as an author and high-technology inventor, was proclaimed Haverhill’s poet laureate Tuesday night. Haverhill city councilors Tuesday night endorsed a proclamation by Mayor James J. Fiorentini, honoring the poet and Renaissance man. Prior to presenting Speers with the proclamation, Councilor Melinda E. Barrett listed some of his many accomplishments.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Whittier Tech Invites Parents to Review Progress on Plans to Renovate or Replace School

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is making progress on renovating or replacing its nearly 50-year-old campus in Haverhill. The school recently retained JCJ Architecture.to prepare concepts for review. A committee of Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Whittier Tech School Committee members Richard Early Jr. and Brett Murphy interviewed architectural firms. Lynch, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said parents and families will have a chance to weigh in next week.
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
WHAV

Lt. Gov. Polito Tours Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen; Y Gets $250,000 State Grant for Roof, HVAC

The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen is getting a new roof and HVAC systems thanks to a state grant aimed at child care organizations primarily serving low-income families. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the YMCA last week, which received $250,000 from the Executive Office of Education Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant. She joined state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others, for a tour.
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Buttonwoods Museum Offers Archeological Walk with Expert This Afternoon

Buttonwoods Museum is hosting an archeological event this afternoon, featuring an on-site walk with an archeology expert. The event takes place today, Sept. 20, from 4-5:15 p.m. at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Participants are able to explore the area with an archeology expert, learn about items from the...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Councilors Call on Haverhill Mayor, State and Federal Legislators to Find Money for Drug Treatment

The Haverhill City Council is looking for new strategies and alternative sources of income to help fight the problem of drug addiction in the community. Recent legislation signed by Gov. Charlie Baker will likely eliminate the 3% impact fees local governments are collecting from adult-use cannabis stores in their cities—money that was earmarked in many cases for addiction treatment services. City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski said Tuesday, while that revenue source is drying up, the problem is not going away.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

MassDevelopment Names Haverhill’s Robertson as TDI Fellow, Serving Lowell

Nate Robertson is bringing to Lowell his economic development experience that first helped Haverhill and, later, other Merrimack Valley communities. Robertson, of Haverhill, was named by MassDevelopment this month as one of 13 Transformative Development Initiative Fellows and has been assigned to Lowell, a newly selected TDI district. Fellows are MassDevelopment employees who provide on-the-ground economic development expertise and collaborative leadership in cities and help TDI partnerships use such tools as technical assistance; grants to support local market development, arts and cultural infrastructure; collaborative workshops; placemaking; and more.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy