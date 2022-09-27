Read full article on original website
Related
monvalleyindependent.com
Mon Valley Alliance marks year of success
The Mon Valley Alliance held its sixth annual luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Monongahela Aquatorium to showcase the progress it has made over the past year. In an enthusiastic speech, newly appointed CEO Jamie Colecchi explained several changes that have taken place within the foundation, as well as its recent accomplishments around the area.
monvalleyindependent.com
Valley Art Club exhibit opens in Monessen
The work of some of the Mon Valley’s most talented artists is now on display to the public. On Sunday, members of the Valley Art Club invited their friends and neighbors to view their work at the opening of their 79th annual exhibit at Monessen Public Library. To read...
monvalleyindependent.com
Elizabeth getting $250K for riverfront walking trail
If the kind of optimism expressed by officials Tuesday means anything, the renewal of Elizabeth could be gaining steam. “We’ve come a long way,” said Mayor Barry Boucher, perhaps referring to the announcement Monday of a grant that will go toward building a park downtown. But he may also have been referring to a more organized way of doing business in council meetings.
monvalleyindependent.com
North Belle Vernon closes park again due to vandalism
North Belle Vernon Community Bank Park is temporarily closed after vandals once again destroyed property at the facility. It’s not the first time this year officials have had to make the tough choice to close the park as a result of vandalism. The park is coming off a successful summer season of community events.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
monvalleyindependent.com
Local EMS providers respond to hurricane
Local EMS agencies have sent crews to Florida to aid in disaster relief efforts as Hurricane Ian lashes the state’s western coast. Rostraver West Newton EMS sent one team with an ambulance, which drove down late Monday night in preparation for the storm’s landfall. To read the rest...
monvalleyindependent.com
Bernard Joseph Garland – Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon
Bernard Joseph Garland, 79, of Fairfield, Pa., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Sept. 11, 2022. He was born in Westmoreland County, Pa., on April 19, 1943, son of the late Helen Sandusky Garland Paulish and Joseph Garland. He retired from Walsh Group and enjoyed his career in the construction field. When not working, he enjoyed his spare time golfing, fishing, woodworking, studying genealogy and spending time with his cat, Murf. Bernard is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Garland; two children, Cristin Garland and Joseph Garland; four grandchildren, Alysha Garland, Claire Garland, Alexandra Garland and Wyatt Black; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Ryan; two stepsons, Robert Mathews and Aaron Mathews; two stepdaughters, Tracey Aaron and Vicki Prokopovitch; three siblings, Ronnie (Kris) Demillion, Donnie (Joanne) Garland and Judith (Melivin) Garland Strang; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife and the mother of children, Glenda Garland; and three siblings, Ken (Marsha) Garland, Victor Sandusky and Sandy Garland Keith.
monvalleyindependent.com
Lee Allen Harmon – Monongahela
Lee Allen Harmon, 80, of Monongahela (Valley Inn), passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in the Mon-Valley Care Center, Carroll Township. He was born in Monongahela, on Dec. 30, 1941, son of the late Vernon H. and Myrtle Beeler Harmon. A 1959 graduate of Monongahela High School, Lee worked for over 20 years in the maintenance/electrical department for the Ringgold School District before retiring and opening Harmon’s Gun Shop in Monongahela. He was a lifetime member of the Valley Inn Volunteer Fire Department where he was past chief and held several positions over the years. One of the founding members of the Valley Inn Sportsman’s Association, Lee loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his buddies at camp and was a member of the NRA. Lee is survived by his daughter, Sharalee Harmon of Monongahela; a brother, Charles (Marlene) Harmon of Mercersburg; two sisters, Linda (Paul) Zadnik of New Eagle and Evelyn Salzman of Monongahela; and his loyal pup Harlee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon McCarty Harmon, who passed away March 26, 2019. Friends will be received at MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Valley Inn Volunteer Fire Department will conduct services in the funeral home at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: VIVFD, 810 Dry Run Road, Monongahela, PA 15063. Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
North Charleroi: Blighted properties to be demolished
North Charleroi plans to use $50,000 to take care of demolishing blighted properties in the borough. During a recent meeting, council heard from residents about various blighted properties in the borough that are eyesores and safety concerns. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
monvalleyindependent.com
David W. Mason – Monongahela
David W. Mason, 75, of Monongahela, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in his home. He was born Aug. 13, 1947, in North Charle- roi, son of the late Wayne and Vincie Vigliotti Mason. David was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monongahela, where he served as an elder and deacon. He was retired from SE Technologies in Bridgeville, where he worked as a draftsman. During his retirement, he drove buses for Ringgold School District and Pennsylvania Coach Lines. He was a member of the Rostraver Sportsman’s Club and was a former firefighter for New Eagle VFD and a former coach for New Eagle Soccer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his friends and family. He also loved watching and supporting his grandchildren in numerous activities. He is survived by his wife, Diana Henry Mason, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage; daughter, Dawn Mason of Donora; son, David and his wife Ann Mason of Falling Waters, W.Va.; daughter, Dana and her husband Philip Hadsell of Charleroi; five grandchildren, Abby and Paige Mason and Ethan, Alex and Emily Hadsell; and a brother, Daniel Mason of Emporium, Pa. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, with the Rev. Mark Woomer officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of AHN Hospice for the care given to David. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com
Monessen: Tax forgiveness board tries to end confusion
The newly formed Monessen tax forgiveness board appointed committee positions and resolved confusion over where previous applicants stand under the updated agreement during Monday’s meeting. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our...
monvalleyindependent.com
Geraldine Marie Yarnall
Geraldine Marie Yarnall passed peacefully at age 91 in her home after a long bout with Alzheimer’s, with her children at her bedside. She was born June 2, 1931, in the Philipsburg section of California, Pa. Geraldine graduated from the first class of the consolidated East Pike and California High School and Penn Commercial Business School. Geraldine, or “Gin” as her family nicknamed her, was preceded in death by her parents, William Stanick I and Mary Sepesy Stanick; two sisters, Ann and Bertha; three brothers, William II, Stephen and George; and her husband, Tom R. Yarnall Sr. Left to cherish her memory are her oldest son, Tom Jr. of Oakdale; son, Joseph of Pittsburgh; daughter, Nancy of San Antonio; son, Eric of Pittsburgh; and her youngest sister, Mary Elaine Rossell. Geraldine, or “Gerry” as she was known at California University of Pennsylvania, was secretary to the president in her early years, and later an administrator with her team to keep all academic records in order and ensure student registrations went smoothly. She adored young children. They seemed to gravitate to her. More than once or twice, at the mall, a young child would walk up to her alone or come and sit next to her on the bench. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful people at Gallagher Home Hospice; and a sincere thank you as well to Father Ed Yuhas of St. Katherine Drexel Parish for being with our family at critical times during our mother’s illness. Her children will miss her terribly. Her oldest son said of his mother, “She was the most unselfish and decent person I’ve ever known.” Many were the times when she forewent purchases for herself of an item she would love to have, deferring to something for her children. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or say a Mass in Geraldine’s name. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, PA 15419.
monvalleyindependent.com
Mary Louise Willebrand – Rostraver Township, formerly of Donora
Mary Louise Willebrand, 87, of Rostraver Township, formerly of Donora, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. She was born Oct. 7, 1934, in Donora, daughter of the late Joseph M. Gonzalez and the late Mary Svercek Gonzalez. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish. Louise received her bachelor’s degree in education from Duquesne University and her master’s in library science from the University of Pittsburgh. She was a member of the school board for Mon Valley Catholic High School for many years. She loved to knit, was a great seamstress, a wonderful cook — especially of authentic Spanish dishes — and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Louise loved to play bridge and was always initiating family card or board games. Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Clyde Willebrand; children, C. Joseph Willebrand and wife Donna of Washington, Pa., Amy L. Pascarella and Jerry Rizzardi of Carroll Township, and Becky A. Stewart of Rostraver Township; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Willebrand, Brian (Megan) Willebrand, Neil Pascarella, Leah (Tyler) Frey, Connor Stewart, Grant Stewart and Jack Stewart; and a sister, Evelyn Trepasko of Export. Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second St. Ext., Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial in St Andrew the Apostle Church, Donora Campus. Louise’s family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box #91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 or to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 1 Park Road, Donora, PA 15033. To share a condolence please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
monvalleyindependent.com
Mason Crosby Jr. – Monessen
Mason Crosby Jr., of Monessen, departed this life on Sept. 16, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital. Mason was born on Jan. 23,1951, son of the late Azlie and Mason Crosby Sr. He was a graduate of West Newton High School. Mason was a member of Recovery N.4. He is survived by sons, Mason Harris and Kevin Crosby; daughters, Sierra, Kiania and Shawnte Crosby and Patricia Lowry; sister, Rosie Crosby; brothers, Bobby and Otis Crosby; 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his devoted companion, Tanya Riddell; and his dog, Jackson. At at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, there will be a balloon release at the Herman Mihalic River Launch and Park (Mason’s favorite fishing spot), followed by a family gathering and time of remembrance at the Monessen Civic Center, 861 Donner Ave., Monessen.
monvalleyindependent.com
Jaguars storm the beach, bury Leps
It was natural for Natalie Lamenza. The Thomas Jefferson junior scored three straight goals for a first-half natural hat trick in leading the Jaguars to a 7-0 victory over Belle Vernon Area in a local Section 2-3A clash at James Weir Stadium Monday night. To read the rest of the...
monvalleyindependent.com
Leps set to start 3A conference play
After running the gauntlet of four top opponents in non-conference play, Belle Vernon Area is set to get into Class 3A Interstate Conference play. When South Allegheny comes calling on “The Beach” Friday, it will be the Leopards’ first game in the 3A ranks since 2015. To...
monvalleyindependent.com
Bucs dominate Cougars
A lopsided affair ended with Chartiers-Houston earning a regular season sweep of Charleroi on Wednesday night. After winning the first matchup by a 4-2 score on Aug. 31, the Buccaneers netted five first-half goals, including four from senior Lexi Durkacs, en route to securing a 9-3 victory over the host Cougars in Section 2-1A action at Myron Pottios Stadium.
monvalleyindependent.com
Charpentier, Orsatti push Bearcats past Cougars
They were “Doing the Bearcat” up on the hill at Ellsworth Athletic Field Monday night as the Bentworth girls picked up a critical win over rival Charleroi in Section 2-1A action. Tessa Charpentier scored a pair of goals in the first half and freshman Brina Orsatti added a pair of insurance goals just over two minutes apart in the second half to push the Bearcats to a 4-1 win over the Cougars.
Comments / 0