Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Haverhill Student MCAS Scores Echo Post-Pandemic State Results, Losing Ground in English
Haverhill school officials aren’t relishing the latest MCAS scores, but appear to largely agree with the state that much was lost during the pandemic and, as uttered by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, “show continued need for improvement.”. State education officials Thursday released 2022 Massachusetts...
tewksburycarnation.org
Shawsheen Tech Seeks New Facility, Per the Apple. That May Mean a Vote In Tewksbury
At its Sept. 27 meeting, Shawsheen Tech School Committee member Brian O’Donnell, Chair of the Facilities and Capital Planning Subcommittee, announced that the Massachusetts School Building Authority will visit the Tech on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 to tour the building in response to the school’s statement of interest to enter the state’s school construction grant program for a new or renovated high school, reported the Wilmington Apple. Read more highlights of that meeting and find the link to it on YouTube at the Apple.
Haverhill’s Electricity Supplier Pulls the Plug on New Enrollments; Mayor says 16,000 will Still Benefit
The City of Haverhill’s discount energy supplier pulled the plug Thursday—at least temporarily—on some residents hoping to save hundreds each month on home electricity costs. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini and Energy Consultant Orlando Pacheco told the public Tuesday night that those who were not automatically enrolled...
Local Transit Authority Buses Begin Sporting New Look and Name
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority not only rolled out two revamped buses yesterday, but also a new look for the 50-year-old quasi-public entity. Authority Director of Communications Niorka Mendez-Almonte said in an email the agency will continue wrapping buses until all sport the new brightly colored, almost all orange design. Newly rebranded buses will also sport a shortened name, “MEVA,” for Merrimack Valley. As WHAV reported in early August, Administrator Noah S. Berger’s goal is to improve the visibility of the public bus company and make it easier for potential riders to try the service.
Haverhill Police and Fire Ready for Annual Heroes and Helpers Program to Aid Families
Haverhill police and firefighters are preparing once again to take children shopping for the upcoming holidays. The Heroes and Helpers program, hosted by the Haverhill Police Department and Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, is now in its fourth year. Through the program, School Resource Officers Milady Figueroa, Nicole Donnelly and Gillian Privitera along with their team leader Sgt. Kevin Lynch, identify needy children throughout the community and take them Christmas shopping for their families at the local Target store. Speaking before the City Council earlier this week, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said last year’s event provided a $100 shopping spree for 100 children and he is hopeful this year’s program will surpass that.
Rocks Village Bridge Reopens Oct. 10; Haverhill Councilor Says Repair Costs Justify Truck Ban
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the Rocks Village Bridge, between Haverhill and West Newbury, is set to reopen Monday, Oct. 10, after seven months of being out of service. City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, advocating for a total truck ban on the span over the Merrimack River, plans to...
Councilors Call on Haverhill Mayor, State and Federal Legislators to Find Money for Drug Treatment
The Haverhill City Council is looking for new strategies and alternative sources of income to help fight the problem of drug addiction in the community. Recent legislation signed by Gov. Charlie Baker will likely eliminate the 3% impact fees local governments are collecting from adult-use cannabis stores in their cities—money that was earmarked in many cases for addiction treatment services. City Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski said Tuesday, while that revenue source is drying up, the problem is not going away.
Lt. Gov. Polito Tours Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen; Y Gets $250,000 State Grant for Roof, HVAC
The Merrimack Valley YMCA in Methuen is getting a new roof and HVAC systems thanks to a state grant aimed at child care organizations primarily serving low-income families. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited the YMCA last week, which received $250,000 from the Executive Office of Education Early Education and Out-of-School Time grant. She joined state Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Frank A. Moran, among others, for a tour.
umlconnector.com
Construction runs abound on South Campus
(Photo courtesy of Michael Van Arnam) “The construction sight outside of Weed Hall on South Campus, just one of several areas undergoing construction.”. Several construction projects are currently underway on South Campus, with plans for future projects as well. There are fenced-off zones outside Weed Hall, Solomont Way and...
tewksburycarnation.org
Planning Board Signs Off On Commerce Way Warehouse Project
The Planning Board met last night, with the main agenda item hearing from proponents as well as residents concerned about the 30 Commerce Way project. Before jumping into that, Doug Lees of Land Engineering & Environmental Services expected a quick signoff on the as-built plan for the Honda dealership at 150 Main St. He instead found out that Planning Board members often drive by ongoing projects.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Public Schools issues health warning about ‘One Chip Challenge’
Wellesley Public School on Wednesday issued a warning to families and staff about a social media-fueled fad called the “One Chip Challenge” that has been making some kids sick across the country. The memo reads in part:. The challenge involves a person eating one extremely spicy tortilla chip...
DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed
A dire shortage of youth counselors at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has escalated routine behavior issues to police calls and prompted an “all call” to any Department of Health and Human Services worker willing to pick up an overtime shift, department officials said Tuesday. These challenges come as the detention center is […] The post DHHS issues ‘all call’ to keep Sununu Youth Services Center staffed appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Parent Volunteers Return to Haverhill Schools as Coronavirus Infections Subside
As it is in the country at large, cases of COVID-19 among Haverhill Public School students are down significantly this year. Director of Health and Nursing Services Katie Vozeolas told the School Committee last week that, as of Sept. 20, there have been a total of 103 students with the virus out of 8,000 students enrolled citywide. She said while the basic formula for avoiding the disease remains the same, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, fresh air, working HVAC systems and staying home when one is sick, guidelines provided by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are much less stringent than one year ago.
Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts
WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said. All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants.
Haverhill to Use State Green Communities Grant to Weatherize Buildings, Buy Electric Vehicles
Haverhill plans to use its second state Green Communities grant to make energy-saving weatherization improvements to schools and fire stations and purchase electric vehicles for City Hall inspectors. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the state Department of Energy Resources city awarded $192,000 and comes on top an initial award in...
As State Manufacturing Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Levels, Haverhill’s Dela to add Jobs With State Grant
Haverhill’s Dela will add up to 18 jobs and expand its production of foam components after securing a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program. Dela, located in the Ward Hill Business Park, manufactures engineered flexible materials for companies servicing the medical, defense, public safety, footwear, automotive and specialty packaging industries. The grant is intended to give the company an edge against worldwide low labor cost competitors. Dela will purchase foam fabrication equipment, allowing the company to produce in large scale, at competitive pricing, disposable body positioner components for operating rooms, medical devices and custom packaging inserts.
Haverhill Residents Could Save $200 Monthly on Electric Bills with City Plan, but Should Check Bills
While the cost of electricity is expected to skyrocket this winter, some Haverhill residents will be spared from an increase in their monthly bill because of a plan enacted by the city two years ago. The Energy Aggregation Plan bundles electrical users into a group who then look for a...
WCVB
Uncollected trash could sit beside Lawrence streets for another week
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Bags and barrels of uncollected trash could be left uncollected throughout one Massachusetts city for another week after garbage and recycling services shifted to a new company that's reporting shortfalls with staffing and equipment. JRM Hauling and Recycling, which previously served the city of Lawrence, merged...
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Earns National Accreditation and Recognition
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center was recently recognized by three nationally renowned agencies dedicated to improving health care quality and patient safety. The Joint Commission and the National Committee for Quality Assurance awarded accreditation to the agency serving Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, while the federal Health Resources and Services Administration applauded a new electronic medical record system and telehealth services, among other qualities.
