Fort Bliss, TX

Daily Mail

Democrat tells Biden to share photos and videos of deportations to stop migrants coming: Rep. Henry Cuellar says White House needs stronger 'repercussions' for those who cross the border illegally

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar said the Biden administration should be showing videos of planeloads full of people being returned to their own countries in Latin America as a disincentive to cross the border and come to the U.S. In an appearance on CBS 'Face the Nation', Cuellar said the only...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Broken Border: Terrorist watch list arrests spike as migrants flock to US from farther countries

Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two, below, will examine the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the U.S. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
U.S. POLITICS
City
Fort Bliss, TX
State
Texas State
Fort Bliss, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law

YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

The wives of border patrol agents running for Congress because they are fed up with the border crisis their husbands have had to deal with since the start of the Biden administration

The wives of border patrol agents are running for Congress after becoming fed up with what their husbands have to deal with under President Joe Biden's immigration policies. Of the three running for Congress, Representative Mayra Flores already won a special election in June to replace a Democratic congressman who left mid-term in Texas' 34th congressional district.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border

A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

US-Mexico Border encounters of unaccompanied migrant children jumps to 267,000 since Biden took office

US-Mexico Border encounters of unaccompanied migrant children jumps to 267,000 since Biden took office. Officials at the southern border have encountered hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children and minors in the months since President Biden took office, a figure that could further claims by opponents that his immigration policies have led to a surge of attempted illegal immigration to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
