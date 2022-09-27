Read full article on original website
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Democrat tells Biden to share photos and videos of deportations to stop migrants coming: Rep. Henry Cuellar says White House needs stronger 'repercussions' for those who cross the border illegally
Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar said the Biden administration should be showing videos of planeloads full of people being returned to their own countries in Latin America as a disincentive to cross the border and come to the U.S. In an appearance on CBS 'Face the Nation', Cuellar said the only...
Border Patrol ordered agents not to assign migrants registration numbers to clear over-crowded facilities
In the fiscal year 2021, Border Patrol did not always assign migrants an "alien registration number" before they were released into the U.S. in an effort to speed up processing and move migrants out of overcrowded facilities, according to a new report. The report, from the Department of Homeland Security...
Washington Examiner
Broken Border: Terrorist watch list arrests spike as migrants flock to US from farther countries
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two, below, will examine the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the U.S. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
Washington Examiner
Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law
YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
The wives of border patrol agents running for Congress because they are fed up with the border crisis their husbands have had to deal with since the start of the Biden administration
The wives of border patrol agents are running for Congress after becoming fed up with what their husbands have to deal with under President Joe Biden's immigration policies. Of the three running for Congress, Representative Mayra Flores already won a special election in June to replace a Democratic congressman who left mid-term in Texas' 34th congressional district.
13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border
A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Venezuelan migrants endure life in tents in Downtown El Paso
El Paso has seen the U.S. Border Patrol release more than 1,000 paroled migrants in its Downtown since last Wednesday.
Texas rancher issues dire warning on border crisis, migrant influx: 'Coming to your town'
One Texas rancher issued a dire warning on the border crisis as the influx of migrants continues to spiral out of control, bombarding farmers and property owners near and far beyond the international border. Cline rancher John Sewell warned the crisis at the southern border has worsened under the Biden...
Frustrated Haitian migrants causing uproar as time drags on in Mexican shelters, nun says
Haitian migrants who are frustrated after months, and sometimes years, of trying to cross into South Texas from Reynosa, Mexico, are acting out at area shelters and protesting, Border Report has learned.
NYC Mayor Adams sends delegation to southern border amid clash with Texas Gov. Abbott over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a "fact-finding" delegation to the southern border, part of the ongoing battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. The delegation from Adams’ office met on Tuesday with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass,...
thecentersquare.com
Border agents in Texas confiscate hundreds of pounds of deadly narcotics in past week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents continue to seize deadly narcotics at the Texas-Mexico border. In four traffic stops in three days, agents confiscated more than $12 million worth of illegal drugs. Their efforts continue after federal agents since President Joe Biden took office have...
A Year After Being Chased By Border Patrol, Haitian Migrants Are Still Traumatized
Haitians at the southern border were tortured last year, according to a report that urges the U.S. immigration system to confront its “systemic anti-Black racism."
US-Mexico Border encounters of unaccompanied migrant children jumps to 267,000 since Biden took office
US-Mexico Border encounters of unaccompanied migrant children jumps to 267,000 since Biden took office. Officials at the southern border have encountered hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children and minors in the months since President Biden took office, a figure that could further claims by opponents that his immigration policies have led to a surge of attempted illegal immigration to the United States.
Conservatives slam VP Harris visit to Korean border as illegal immigration surges in US: 'America Last'
Conservatives are blasting Vice President Kamala Harris following news she plans to travel to the demilitarized border between North and South Korea rather than the border between Mexico and the United States as the illegal immigrant influx there continues to surge. The White House confirmed this week that Harris is...
Texas Democrat Mayor Defends Busing Migrants Out of State: 'We Help Them'
The mayor of El Paso stressed on Sunday the measures his city is taking to ensure migrants are sent to places they need to go and that best fit their needs.
