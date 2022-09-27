Read full article on original website
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
pagevalleynews.com
‘The Flood of 1870’ set for Oct. 29 at town museum and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 27 — Guest speaker Ellen Kaylor will lead a discussion about “The Flood of 1870 and How It Affected Shenandoah” from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Town of Shenandoah Museum and Welcome Center. The Shenandoah Council heard a report about...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department
A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
1061thecorner.com
Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County
STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
pagevalleynews.com
2022 Page County 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction
LURAY — A total of 34 Market Lambs, 33 Single Market Hogs, 9 Pen of Two Market Hogs, 19 Market Goats and 26 Market Steers were offered at the 2022 Page County 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair held at the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray in August.
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
middleburglife.com
History and Art Collide at Burwell-Morgan Mill
In 1782, during the final stages of the Revolutionary War, two men struck out on a business venture – the Burwell-Morgan Mill – which became one of the most successful merchant mills in the colony of Virginia. Continuing a 200-plus-year legacy in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, its wheels still turn today to produce freshly ground grain.
royalexaminer.com
Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies
In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
PLANetizen
Meet Virginia’s Newest Variable Toll Lanes
A new set of express lanes on Virginia’s Interstate 66 with dynamic pricing are getting their first test after two weeks of toll-free driving, reports Neal Augenstein for WTOP. Drivers can see pricing, which can change every 30 minutes, about two miles before deciding whether to enter the express lanes. “The tolling system changes the price, in an attempt to ensure vehicles can maintain an average speed of 55 mph.”
pagevalleynews.com
Chester Davis Jenkins
Chester Davis Jenkins, 90, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on June 27, 1932, in Stanley and was a son of the late Isaac Newton Jenkins and Virgie Mary Jenkins. Chester worked for Shenandoah National Park as a supervisor for 28 years. He was...
WJLA
Fire destroys used auto parts store in Prince William County, EMS says
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A used auto parts store in Woodbridge, Virginia is destroyed after it caught on fire Thursday morning, according to the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 13000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge...
pagevalleynews.com
Supervisors also delay vote on boundary line adjustment at Fairview and other county news
LURAY, Sept. 19 — The Page County Board of Supervisors delayed action on a boundary line adjustment at Fairview Estates following a public hearing held during last week’s meeting. A request from Ramsey Inc. seeks to add 5.68 acres containing 14 residential lots to the town limits of...
theriver953.com
Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray
As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
tysonsreporter.com
Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire
Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
cbs19news
Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
pagevalleynews.com
Larry Dwayne Viands
Larry Dwayne Viands, 57, of Luray, died on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born on February 12, 1965, in Luray and was a son of the late Robert Lee Viands and Geraldine Maxine Harris Viands. Mr. Viands worked in maintenance for the Luray Caverns Corporation. He is survived by...
ffxnow.com
Convenience store approved for longtime family-owned gas station in Springfield
A Springfield gas station that has been owned by the same family since 1955 is getting a big makeover. After sorting through several hiccups, the Fairfax County Planning Commission unanimously approved the project to upgrade the Ravensworth Shell station (8011 Braddock Road) at a Sept. 21 meeting. Applicant Capital Services,...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
