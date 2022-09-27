ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department

A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
STAR TANNERY, VA
1061thecorner.com

Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County

STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

2022 Page County 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction

LURAY — A total of 34 Market Lambs, 33 Single Market Hogs, 9 Pen of Two Market Hogs, 19 Market Goats and 26 Market Steers were offered at the 2022 Page County 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction at the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair held at the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray in August.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
ourdavie.com

Making apple butter with the Mennonites

Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
middleburglife.com

History and Art Collide at Burwell-Morgan Mill

In 1782, during the final stages of the Revolutionary War, two men struck out on a business venture – the Burwell-Morgan Mill – which became one of the most successful merchant mills in the colony of Virginia. Continuing a 200-plus-year legacy in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, its wheels still turn today to produce freshly ground grain.
MILLWOOD, VA
royalexaminer.com

Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies

In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
PLANetizen

Meet Virginia’s Newest Variable Toll Lanes

A new set of express lanes on Virginia’s Interstate 66 with dynamic pricing are getting their first test after two weeks of toll-free driving, reports Neal Augenstein for WTOP. Drivers can see pricing, which can change every 30 minutes, about two miles before deciding whether to enter the express lanes. “The tolling system changes the price, in an attempt to ensure vehicles can maintain an average speed of 55 mph.”
CENTREVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Chester Davis Jenkins

Chester Davis Jenkins, 90, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on June 27, 1932, in Stanley and was a son of the late Isaac Newton Jenkins and Virgie Mary Jenkins. Chester worked for Shenandoah National Park as a supervisor for 28 years. He was...
STANLEY, VA
theriver953.com

Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray

As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
LURAY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire

Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
MCLEAN, VA
cbs19news

Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Larry Dwayne Viands

Larry Dwayne Viands, 57, of Luray, died on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born on February 12, 1965, in Luray and was a son of the late Robert Lee Viands and Geraldine Maxine Harris Viands. Mr. Viands worked in maintenance for the Luray Caverns Corporation. He is survived by...
LURAY, VA

Community Policy