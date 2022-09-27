Read full article on original website
Farm and Dairy
668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.
State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
Ohio Better Business Bureau lists complaints against roofing company
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — A company in South Point, Ohio that was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers, has a long list of similar complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Ohio’s website. In recent months, most of the complaints against Shield Roofing and Construction have been the same — with […]
wosu.org
Natural gas from local landfills and cow manure used at Ohio fuel station to power Amazon’s fleet
Ohio has become the first state to host a renewable natural gas fueling station that's designed to support Amazon’s plan to deploy more heavy-duty trucks that run on RNG. The renewable natural gas station in Groveport is operated by Clean Energy Corp. and is the first of about 19 that will be placed around the country for Amazon this year.
Ironton Tribune
Counseling Center has grand opening
For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
Ironton Tribune
Flood assistance still available through Small Business Administration
WASHINGTON – Ohio and West Virginia businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding on May 6 are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. But if they need to apply in the Huntington, West Virginia, office, they will need to...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day canceled
Because of the expected rain on Saturday, the organizers have canceled Waterloo Wonders Day. It will not be rescheduled this year.
Times Gazette
Two get community control
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to three years of community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine. Brooke Fenner, 39, was sentenced on one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony. Court records state that Fenner will be required to...
4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
Ironton Tribune
HOME IMPROVEMENT: Second Hand Rose has changing offerings of furniture, home décor
ASHLAND, Ky. — “You’ll never know what you’ll find in here,” a woman, stopping to glance at another item on her way out from the checkout said. It is a common experience for customers at Second Hand Rose’s furniture and home décor shop, located at 3205 13th St.
‘A Ha!’ Moment at Walmart Linked Wagner Family to Pike County Massacre, Trace Evidence Examiner Testifies
Nearly four years after prosecutors revealed their theory that members of the Wagner family wore gym shoes purchased from Walmart to carry out the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, those shoes and the impressions they left were shown to a jury in Pike County, Ohio.
Former Tri-State Airport Official Sentenced to Prison for Theft of Federal Funds
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced today to five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release with the first five months on home detention with electronic monitoring, for theft of federal funds. Hall was also ordered to pay $49,478.64 in restitution.
Ironton Tribune
Win by default
ASHLAND, Ky. — Saturday came and went and YouTuber Chille DeCastro, as promised, did not show up for a cage match between him and Ironton Police officer Sgt. Chad Gue. But that didn’t stop YouTubers from raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
sciotopost.com
One Arrested During Garage Structure Fire in Ross County
ROSS – A fire broke out in a garage fire on Wednesday, 9/28/22 during the investigation a man was arrested. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 966 Dayton St along with Chilliothe fire departments. When they arrived a man reported that when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the garage. He stated he investigated and found that it appeared a couch was on fire inside by the garage door. He reported that he attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose and thought he got it extinguished, but shortly afterward then found that there were flames on the outside of the garage door and then the entire.
614now.com
One of the largest pumpkin festivals in the entire world returns to Central Ohio next month
Do you feel that? It’s not just the tinge of cold in the air that comes with the changing of the seasons, it’s excitement, because the Circleville Pumpkin Show is right around the corner. The annual event, which has taken place since 1903, will be held this year...
