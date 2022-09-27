ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

Farm and Dairy

668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.

State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Counseling Center has grand opening

For the past year, residents of Ironton have seen construction going on across from the Lawrence County Courthouse and, on Friday, the results could be seen as the Counseling Center hosted a grand opening for its Lawrence County facility. The drug and alcohol addiction recovery facility is the sixth for...
IRONTON, OH
Ohio Business
Ironton Tribune

Flood assistance still available through Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON – Ohio and West Virginia businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding on May 6 are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. But if they need to apply in the Huntington, West Virginia, office, they will need to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
SOUTH POINT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two Jackson County residents among West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two Jackson County residents were among 14 people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency announced Monday it had confirmed the deaths of two women, ages 83 and 94, from Jackson County,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Waterloo Wonders Day canceled

Because of the expected rain on Saturday, the organizers have canceled Waterloo Wonders Day. It will not be rescheduled this year.
WATERLOO, OH
Times Gazette

Two get community control

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to three years of community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine. Brooke Fenner, 39, was sentenced on one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a third-degree felony. Court records state that Fenner will be required to...
HILLSBORO, OH
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
ATHENS, OH
Ironton Tribune

Win by default

ASHLAND, Ky. — Saturday came and went and YouTuber Chille DeCastro, as promised, did not show up for a cage match between him and Ironton Police officer Sgt. Chad Gue. But that didn’t stop YouTubers from raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

One Arrested During Garage Structure Fire in Ross County

ROSS – A fire broke out in a garage fire on Wednesday, 9/28/22 during the investigation a man was arrested. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 966 Dayton St along with Chilliothe fire departments. When they arrived a man reported that when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the garage. He stated he investigated and found that it appeared a couch was on fire inside by the garage door. He reported that he attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose and thought he got it extinguished, but shortly afterward then found that there were flames on the outside of the garage door and then the entire.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

