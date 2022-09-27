Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
HOME IMPROVEMENT: Second Hand Rose has changing offerings of furniture, home décor
ASHLAND, Ky. — “You’ll never know what you’ll find in here,” a woman, stopping to glance at another item on her way out from the checkout said. It is a common experience for customers at Second Hand Rose’s furniture and home décor shop, located at 3205 13th St.
Portsmouth Times
Quilt Festival a fabric of the community
SOUTH SHORE, Ky, — The South Shore Quilt Festival brings creative colors and immaculate music to the near-by river community. This past weekend, an estimated 10,000 or more passed through this long-standing, free admission, event for South Shore, KY. Activities for visitors of all ages could be found, from inflatable bounce houses, craft vendors, food trucks, a quilt show, and live music. There was something for everybody to enjoy.
Autumn Attractions: Kenova’s Pumpkin House
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Kenova’s Pumpkin House is among the most popular tourist spots in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Each fall, the Pumpkin House is put on display as part of the Ceredo-Kenova (C-K) AutumnFest. The tradition began in 1978 when Ric Griffith decorated his porch with four carved pumpkins, […]
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day canceled
Because of the expected rain on Saturday, the organizers have canceled Waterloo Wonders Day. It will not be rescheduled this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glocktoberfest set for Sunday
PORTSMOUTH — It’s fall once again, which means pumpkin spice and Glocktoberfest. The event is a celebration of the Glockner Family of Dealerships, their employees, and the community. Festivities will commence at noon with an employee appreciation hour and tour of the new Glockner administrative headquarters located on...
New SCCTC program changing lives
LUCASVILLE — One of the latest programs to join the impressive slate of offerings at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) is the Jobs Training Coordination (JTC) Project Life. The project currently has 13 students enrolled who are diagnosed with some form of disability. The project works...
wymt.com
Ashland man stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
Ironton Tribune
Win by default
ASHLAND, Ky. — Saturday came and went and YouTuber Chille DeCastro, as promised, did not show up for a cage match between him and Ironton Police officer Sgt. Chad Gue. But that didn’t stop YouTubers from raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portsmouth Times
City Engineer proposes consolidating parks into massive new project
PORTSMOUTH – The City of Portsmouth has a plethora of parks. From newer parks such as the Skate Park and Spock Memorial Dog Park, to older parks such as Tracy, Bannon, Mound, York, Alexandria Point, the Cyndee Secret Park in Sciotoville, and even the Spartan Stadium – Branch Rickey Sports Complex, there are a number of recreational opportunities across city limits. But not all of them are in the best condition according to City Engineer Nathan Prosch.
Cron sisters crowned at River Days, FBP presents leadership and community award
SCIOTO COUNTY – The ebb and flow of life in a small river town can be filled with a variety of opportunities. Every year, a queen is crowned in Portsmouth for River Days, one of the longest-running festivals in Ohio. This year, Mychal and Taylor Cron, daughters of Fluor-BWXT’s Human Resource Manager Todd Cron, earned titles. Mychal was crowned Miss River Days and Taylor earned the title of Young Miss River Days. In addition to receiving other awards, Mychal earned Fluor’s President & Community Services & Leadership Award through the Friends of Portsmouth.
Ironton Tribune
Tales from the ages (WITH GALLERY)
One of the most popular draws in county events brought out its typically strong crowd on Saturday, as the Historic Walk returned to Woodland Cemetery. “It’s a great way to get the community to learn local history,” Nicole Cox, a trustee for the Lawrence County Museum, who organizes the walk, said.
wvpublic.org
Charleston Company Launches Butcher Apprenticeship In Move To Keep Meat Local
Beau Bellamy gets to Buzz Food Service at 7 a.m., a full hour before the day’s meat cutting begins. Buzz sells fresh meat and seafood to restaurants, resorts and other commercial customers in seven Appalachian states — all from a headquarters just outside Charleston. But before any of that can happen, the butcher shop has to pass a daily inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s why Bellamy’s here: to get things ready.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
West Virginia child’s body found in the Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The body of a 12-year-old boy from West Virginia has been found in the Ohio River, authorities said. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller said the boy’s body was found Saturday night, several hours after he had been reported missing. Articles of clothing were found in the river near a boat ramp […]
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
West Virginia council member wears ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ costume
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A popular Hulu show and a city council meeting aren’t normally something talked about in the same conversation, but that’s the case this week in Huntington. Huntington City Council member Tia Rumbaugh displayed and explained symbols of the pro-choice movement at the council’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 26 to make a […]
sciotopost.com
One Arrested During Garage Structure Fire in Ross County
ROSS – A fire broke out in a garage fire on Wednesday, 9/28/22 during the investigation a man was arrested. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 966 Dayton St along with Chilliothe fire departments. When they arrived a man reported that when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the garage. He stated he investigated and found that it appeared a couch was on fire inside by the garage door. He reported that he attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose and thought he got it extinguished, but shortly afterward then found that there were flames on the outside of the garage door and then the entire.
New brewery coming to downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been to downtown Charleston recently, you’ll find there are many new attractions – from Slack Plaza to events always happening. Now, another new business is coming to town. The business is a brewery called “Short Story Brewing.” It will be located on Summer Street near fellow downtown beer classics […]
WSAZ
Owners of roofing company indicted in theft, fraud case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft and fraud, according to court documents. The indictment accuses both Luis Escabedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
WSAZ
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
Comments / 0