Scioto County, OH

WDTN

Beaten, bloody man found along Ohio highway prompts three arrests

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two men and assaulting them in Scioto County after one of the victims was found covered in blood and walking along a road. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a call Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. for a man […]
WTAP

Multiple arrests made by Athens County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, four people were arrested on September 27 after law enforcement responded to the residence of Athens County resident Jeffrey Kiser for a report of drug activity, possession of stolen property, and numerous people living on the property with warrants.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Man Charged with Terror Threat to Kenworth in Ross County

ROSS – Shortly before 7:00 am this morning, the Ross County sheriff’s office received a call stating a bomb threat at Kenworth off SR 159. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded. After a thorough search, nothing was found and locations were deemed safe. United States Marshalls Office, Ohio Fire...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. investigate a bomb threat at Kenworth

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, shortly before 7 a.m., his office received a call stating that there was a bomb threat at the facility on route 159. Several law...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WLWT 5

Pike County massacre trial day 13: Footprints continue to be focus

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — After being cut short on Tuesday, the murder trial of George Wagner IV will resume Wednesday morning. In what will be the Pike County Massacre trial's 13th day, the focus will be on footprints. Prior to Tuesday's early dismissal, jurors heard testimony explaining what investigators...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
#Police#Driving#Speed Limits#Health And Safety#Portsmouth#Portsmouth Post
sciotopost.com

One Arrested During Garage Structure Fire in Ross County

ROSS – A fire broke out in a garage fire on Wednesday, 9/28/22 during the investigation a man was arrested. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a fully involved structure fire at 966 Dayton St along with Chilliothe fire departments. When they arrived a man reported that when they arrived they saw smoke coming from the garage. He stated he investigated and found that it appeared a couch was on fire inside by the garage door. He reported that he attempted to put the fire out with a garden hose and thought he got it extinguished, but shortly afterward then found that there were flames on the outside of the garage door and then the entire.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
SOUTH POINT, OH
Fox 19

Pike County massacre trial canceled Thursday due to illness

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre case is canceled Thursday due to an illness, court officials announced overnight. It is not clear if court proceedings will resume on Friday. The trial is in its third week as prosecutors continue to...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident

HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man charged after standoff with police in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself at a Huntington home on Tuesday has been charged. Huntington PD says 50-year-old Dwayne Howard was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and was also arrested on a warrant for violating home confinement. On Tuesday, a home confinement officer noticed Howard inside the McDonald’s on 1st St. and […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate a bomb threat at the Chillicothe Municipal Court

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a bomb scare at the Chillicothe Municipal Court. It took place on Monday shortly before 1 p.m. According to reports, officers and detectives were dispatched to the courthouse at 95 East Main Street after someone called saying an explosive device was inside the building.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 9/28/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Jason Runyon, 40, of Grayson, arrested by Kentucky State Police, on charges...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. mother sentenced to prison for the overdose death of her child

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mother charged in connection with the overdose death of her 1-year-old child was sentenced to prison today. According to the Ross County Prosecutor, Amanda Lowery received 9 to 13 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman suspected in deadly shooting of man in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) A woman has been taken into custody after troopers say a man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers later said the woman had been released from custody and will not be charged for now. Witnesses say some sort of...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY

