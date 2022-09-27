I’ve been wearing the Apple Watch Ultra for a few days, and I haven’t been near a mountain, a desolate trail, or deep under the water. When I first saw the Watch Ultra, I pondered that you may have to do these things in order to then casually wear the smartwatch without looking a bit silly. Now that the Watch Ultra is on my wrist, I think I may have been wrong about it. After all, even Indiana Jones had to spend time in the classroom. Here’s what has started to change my mind.

