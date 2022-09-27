ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Wildfire alert: Bolt Creek Fire update 2022-09-27

Washington Incident News
 3 days ago
Recon Flight 3 09.26.2022

Last updated: Mon, 26 Sep 2022 22:39:23

Incident is 7% contained.

Bolt Creek Fire Update                                                

September 26, 2022

 Incident Commander: Kent Stanford

Western Washington Incident Management Team

Estimated size: 11,277 acres                          Cause: Undetermined                     

Resources: 154 personnel – 1-type 2 initial attack hand crew, 2 hand crews, 12-engines, 1 water tender and 78 Overhead. 

 US 2 Open at reduced speed: US 2 is now open; however, keep an eye out for firefighters. Use caution through the fire area, turn on low beam headlights and proceed slowly without stopping.

 Update: Red flag warning today. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours on the Bolt Creek Fire. There is an upper-level high-pressure system moving through the area on Monday, creating unstable atmospheric pressure. Unseasonably high temperatures and critically low relative humidity dipping below 20% will cause additional drying. Limited humidity recovery is expected overnight. Near Skykomish, the fire is creeping and backing as it slowly burns across the steep slopes along FS 6510 toward the north and south. At night you can see the fire is burning in patches and not a continuous line. The public should expect increased smoke in the valley and ridge tops and more visible flames during the daytime as well as night.  There is a Red Flag Warning in Effect today from 12:00 noon to 7:00pm. Today will be mostly sunny with high in the 90’s on ridges and mid to upper 80’s in the valley. Relative humidity is 18 to 25%, lowest on the east side. East winds 5-10 MPH with gusts up to 15 MPH.  September 26, 2022 Morning operations briefing: https://youtu.be/GCg1kZTwCU8

 Evacuation Levels: Evacuation levels have changed due weather and possible fire activity around Skykomish.  

Evacuations/ Emergency Alert Systems

King County: https://kingcounty.gov/depts/emergency-management/alert-king-county.aspx             

Snohomish County: https://snohomish-county-public-safety-hub-snoco-gis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/wildfire

·       Level 1 (Ready): Index – No change. ·       NEW Level 1 (Ready): South of U.S. 2 near Index, including Index Estates and the Lake Serene Trailhead. ·       NEW Level 1 (Ready): East of Skykomish, from the Beckler River to Forest Service Road 66, north and south of U.S. 2 including Foss River Road ·       No other evacuation guidance for occupied areas of Snohomish County. ·       NEW Level 2 (Set): Baring and Grotto and area along U.S. 2 east to the Money Creek tunnel. Continues. ·       NEW Level 2 (Set): Skykomish – Get set to leave on short notice. Was Level 1 (Ready). ·       Residents in the area should remain vigilant. The area remains hazardous. Conditions could change quickly, and evacuations may again become necessary. ·       Level 3 (Go): From west side of Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, plus FS Road 65 (Beckler River Road). 

Smoke: Increased smoke production is anticipated. Current information on air quality may be found at Washington Smoke Blog at https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/

Forest Closure: The Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest has implemented an Emergency Closure on National Forest System lands.  Roads, trails, and campgrounds are closed. To read the closure in its entirety, please see:  MBSNF Bolt Creek Fire Closure

 A burn ban is in effect until significant rain is received. Please refrain from burning.

Red Flag Warning – Public Heed the Warning

Fire Information Phone: (360) 370-4170     Email: 2022.boltcreek@firenet.gov

Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8417   Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boltcreekfireinfo

View Bolt Creek Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Recon Flight 2 09.26.2022
Recon Flight 09.26.2022
IC Kent Stanford admiring Skykomish TY cards
View of hillside north of Skykomish - Night
View of hillside north of Skykomish - Day
View of hillside north of Skykomish - Day
Bolt Creek Fire - Sept 18
Bolt Creek Fire - Sept 19 HOPE visit
Bolt Creek Fire - Sept 19 HOPE visit
Bolt Creek Fire - Sept 19 HOPE visit

Washington Incident News

