Daily Free Press
Captain’s Corner
This article is part of the 2022-2023 printed “Hockey Edition” that will be available on campus Friday, Sept. 30 and at both men’s and women’s opening nights. Be sure to get your copy!. Quotes have been edited for clarity and brevity. In the weeks leading up...
Daily Free Press
Men’s Hockey Season Opener, Saturday against Bentley
Saturday night marks the return of Boston University men’s hockey for the 2022-2023 season. The Terrier team will make their season debut versus the Bentley University Falcons of the Atlantic Hockey Association with a 7:00pm puck drop at Agganis Arena. With only the scarlet and white scrimmage under their...
Daily Free Press
Get a Taste of Fall in Boston
I have always felt bittersweet about the start of fall. I am a summer person. It is just who I am. I love the sun, swimming in the ocean and picking blueberries from my backyard at home. I especially love summer for its food — ice cream, fresh berry pies and outdoor barbeques.
Daily Free Press
Inaugural first-generation reception connects staff, provides networking opportunities
Boston University hosted a first-generation faculty and staff reception at the George Sherman Union Sept. 19 to provide an opportunity for them to connect and create a stronger network. Maria Dykema Erb, director of BU Newbury Center and first-generation college graduate, said creating a network of first-generation professionals at BU...
Daily Free Press
COVID-19 updated boosters garner underwhelming opinion among Bostonians
The Food and Drug Administration approved updated Pfizer and Moderna boosters that are adapted to the Omicron variant last month, but less than half of people who are eligible for the booster have received it. “The Boston Public Health Commission strongly encourages residents to protect themselves now by staying up...
Daily Free Press
Students reflect on new Data Science Major a year after its creation
Riya Parikh, freshman in the Computing and Data Science Program, waited until the last minute to make her college decision. It was April 30, 2022 — one day before she had to submit her official commitment — and she was between Boston University and Northeastern University. She compared...
Daily Free Press
School of Medicine to be renamed Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine
The School of Medicine at Boston University will be renamed the Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine after a $100 million gift by a BU alumnus. President Robert Brown unveiled the new name Sept. 29 at a ceremony with the donors Edward Avedisian and former...
Daily Free Press
Dorchester Open Streets concludes Open Streets Boston series
The third and final event of Open Streets Boston took place on Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. in Dorchester, from Freeport Street to Gallivan Boulevard with thousands of attendees, according to a statement from the City of Boston. A two mile strip of the street closed its road for drivers...
Daily Free Press
Danielsen Hall prepares for exterior maintenance work, residents comment
Boston University residence Danielsen Hall on 512 Beacon street recently announced plans to start an eight to ten week long maintenance project, and students have complained about the late notice and noise caused by the construction. Residents in Danielsen Hall received an email on Sept. 22 which notified them of...
Daily Free Press
Construction moves along near Hynes Convention Center on skyscraper project over Mass Pike
Construction near Hynes Convention Center — known as Parcel 12 — will result in two buildings with new office, retail and hotel space in Boston’s Back Bay and will be completed in summer 2023. Commercial real estate developers Samuels & Associates have been in the process of...
Daily Free Press
Charles River Watershed Association receives $894,000 to combat river flooding
The Charles River Watershed Association announced the Massachusetts state government awarded a $894,000 grant to the organization on Sept. 20 to increase climate resilience in the watershed, according to a CRWA press release. The Charles River watershed extends as far south as Wrentham and as far west as Milford. It...
Daily Free Press
BU International Adoptee Club focus on membership, branch out to more diverse communities
The Boston University International Adoptee Club strives to provide a space for adopted students to share common experiences and connect further with their roots. A year after its founding, members of the club say they hope to bring in more students with diverse backgrounds. “We just wanted to make it...
Daily Free Press
Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat under investigation, suspect in custody
An anonymous bomb threat made to the Boston Children’s Hospital on Aug. 30 is currently under an ongoing federal investigation, according to the Boston Police Department. The hospital received the threat following weeks of targeted harassment for the alleged gender-affirming surgery of transgender minors by the hospital. The hospital...
