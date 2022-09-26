Read full article on original website
Daily Free Press
The Evolution of Terrier Hockey through the Eyes of Bernie Corbett
This article is part of the 2022-2023 printed “Hockey Edition” that will be available on campus Friday, Sept. 30 and at both men’s and women’s opening nights. Be sure to get your copy!. 55 years ago, Boston University men’s hockey announcer Bernie Corbett went to his...
Daily Free Press
Three Retirements, One Day: NHL says Goodbye to Standout Defenseman
The NHL bid a happy retirement to three standout defensemen on Sept. 20. Zdeno Chara, Keith Yandle and P.K. Subban all announced the conclusion of their professional careers within hours of each other. In one day, the dynamics of the league shifted as hockey fans came face to face with the new era of the sport.
Daily Free Press
Marie-Philip Poulin breaks into NHL
This article is part of the 2022-2023 printed “Hockey Edition” that will be available on campus Friday, Sept. 30 and at both men’s and women’s opening nights. Be sure to get your copy!. Marie-Philip Poulin has been a force to be reckoned with since lacing up...
Daily Free Press
BU Band Celebrates 100-Year Milestone
This article is part of the 2022-2023 printed “Hockey Edition” that will be available on campus Friday, Sept. 30 and at both men’s and women’s opening nights. Be sure to get your copy!. Jan. 21, 2022 at Agganis Arena had a different feel to it. The...
BW professor and St. Ignatius HC continue concussion research in football
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaioloa, scared everyone in Paycor Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals after a violent play. He was carted off the field.
