ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Australian police probe purported hacker's ransom demand

By ROD McGUIRK
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPvAy_0iBX0gyE00

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian police were investigating a purported hacker’s release of the stolen personal data of 10,000 customers of the nation's second-largest wireless carrier and demand for a $1 million ransom in cryptocurrency, the company’s chief executive said Tuesday.

The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for the unprecedented breach last week of the personal data of 9.8 million current and former customers.

Jeremy Kirk, a Sydney-based cybersecurity writer, said the purported hacker, who uses the online name Optusdata, had released 10,000 Optus customer records on the dark web and threatened to release another 10,000 every day for the next four days unless Optus pays the ransom.

Asked if the hacker had threatened to sell the remaining data if Optus did not pay the $1 million within a week, the company’s chief executive, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, told Australian Broadcasting Corp., “We have seen there is a post like that on the dark web.”

Australian Federal Police said Monday their investigators were working with overseas agencies, including the FBI, to determine who was behind the attack and to help shield the public from identity fraud. Police declined further comment Tuesday as the investigations were ongoing.

“They’re looking into every possibility and they’re using the time available to see if they can track down that particular criminal and verify if they are bona fide,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

Kirk wrote in his website Bank Info Security that Optusdata later deleted the post along with three samples of the stolen data.

Optusdata sent Kirk a link to a new post that withdrew the ransom demand, claimed the stolen data had been deleted and apologized to Optus as well as its customers.

“Too many eyes. We will not sale (sic) data to anyone,” the post said, adding that Optus had not paid a ransom.

Kirk said he asked why Optusdata had changed their mind but received no response.

Australian Information and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk, the national data protection authority, said the latest post “indicates ... this is a very fast-moving incident.”

“It’s a major incident of significant concern for the community. What we need to focus on here is ensuring that all steps are maintained to protect the community’s personal information from further risk of harm,” Falk said.

Web security consultant Troy Hunt suspected the apology had come from the hacker. But he did not accept that the data was now safe.

“The question now is what happens next? Will we just hear no more from this individual? Will the data appear in a larger volume tomorrow, next week, possibly years from now?” Hunt said.

At least one of the 10,000 Optus customers whose data was released on the dark web Tuesday had received a text message purportedly from the hacker demanding a 2,000 Australian dollar ($1,300) ransom, Nine Network News in Sydney reported.

“Your information will be sold and used for fraudulent activity within two days or until a payment of AU$2,000 is made,” the text said, including details of an Australian bank account in the name Optusdata.

The extortion target, identified only as Belinda and described as a mother of a 5-year-old child with cancer, told Nine, “To be honest, it’s just not what we need.”

“I guess they’re just trying to hopefully pressure people into paying,” she said. Nine did not report whether she intended to pay.

Earlier Tuesday, Kirk said the released personal data appeared to include health care numbers, a form of identification not previously revealed publicly to have been hacked.

Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil urged Optus to give priority to informing customers of what information had been taken.

“I am incredibly concerned this morning about reports that personal information from the Optus data breach, including Medicare numbers, are now being offered for free and for ransom,” O’Neil said. “Medicare numbers were never advised to form part of compromised information from the breach,” she added.

O’Neil on Monday described the hack as an “unprecedented theft of consumer information in Australian history.”

Of the 9.8 million people affected, 2.8 million had “significant amounts of personal data,” including driver’s licenses and passport numbers, breached and are at significant risk of identity theft and fraud, she said.

Kirk said he used an online forum for criminals who trade in stolen data to ask Optusdata how the Optus information was accessed.

Optus appeared to have left an application programming interface, a piece of software known as an API that allows other systems to communicate and exchange data, open to the public, Kirk said.

The Australian Financial Review newspaper said the theory that Optus “left open an API” had been widely reported.

Bayer Rosmarin rejected such explanations, but said police had told her not to release details.

“It is not the case of having some sort of completely exposed API sitting out there,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

O’Neil didn’t detail how the breach occurred, but described it as a “quite a basic hack.”

Optus had “effectively left the window open for data of this nature to be stolen,” O’Neil said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Police say hacker concealed ID in Australian privacy breach

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — The computer hacker who stole personal data of almost 10 million customers of a telecommunications company in one of Australia’s worst privacy breaches used techniques to conceal their identity, actions and whereabouts, police said on Friday. Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Interesting Engineering

The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

China has accused the U.S. of "hacking" into a Chinese space and aviation university, "stealing" critical technical data. U.S. National Security Agency's (NSA) cyber-warfare unit "penetrated and controlled" unnamed telecom operators, Chinese news media Global Times reported on Thursday, quoting its state sources. "Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Hunt
Person
Clare O'neil
The Guardian

Spanish police seize smuggled baby eels worth £237,000

Spanish police have arrested 29 people after seizing 180kg of critically endangered young European eels with a black market value of €270,000 (£237,000). The Guardia Civil said the operation, carried out in collaboration with Europol, had also led to 20 arrests elsewhere in Europe. The elvers, or glass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
getnews.info

Canada Visa For Belgium, Croatian, Slovak and Australian Citizens

Australia is one of fifty visa waiver countries, meaning Australian citizens do not need a visa to visit Canada. Instead, Australians must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to enter Canada. The eTA was introduced by Canadian authorities in 2015 to pre-screen foreign visitors to Canada and determine their eligibility. Canada’s Electronic Travel Authorization is only available to travelers entering Canada by air. You will still need ID and travel documents. Australian citizens must apply for a Canada eTA visa to enter Canada for visits of up to 90 days for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. The Canada eTA visa from Australia is not optional but is a mandatory requirement for all Australian citizens traveling to the country for short stays.
TRAVEL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy