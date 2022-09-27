ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Normani Gives Us Style Goals In An All-Black Burberry Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mx7vI_0iBWxhHm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpqIU_0iBWxhHm00

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Normani stepped out in style this week when she rocked a stunning all black Burberry look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending the luxury designer’s SS2 after party during London Fashion Week and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black and lace Burberry dress that fit her like a glove. The baby doll dress included a pleated skirt and cut out midriff that showed off her best assets. The songstress paired the look with lace tights and strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking dangly earrings from her ears to match her stunning black look. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a high ponytail with swopped edges and served face and body for her fashionable night out.

Check out the photos via Fashion Bomb Daily below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

This isn’t the first time this week the beauty has given us style goals in an all black look. Earlier this week, the starlet stepped out in all black Versace while attending the luxury designer’s fashion show in Milan, Italy. For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black Versace midi dress that included a gold chain belt around the waist and hugged her curves just right. She paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking a few bracelets to match her stunning black look. Check out that look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Normani is certainly killing the fashion game during her time overseas and we can’t wait to see what fashionable look she pulls off next!

Don’t miss…

Normani And Cardi B Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Normani
Power 107.5/106.3

Mary J. Blige Steps Out In A Pink Metallic Look

Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense! Her fashion for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops has been top tier and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down anytime soon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#London Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fashion Design#Fashion Bomb Daily
Axios

Best Day Ever: Juan Dies of Sones De México

Juan Dies (second from left) of Sones De México. Photo courtesy of DCASE The 22nd World Music Festival Chicago starts today, bringing global artists to perform for free at various venues around the city. International highlights include Italy's Paolo Angeli, Mali's Al Bilali Soudan and Colombia's Bazurto All Stars. Zoom in: The lineup includes Pilsen-based Sones De México, which performs and teaches traditional Mexican folk music.See them tomorrow at 1:30pm at Humboldt Park Boathouse. We caught up with band leader Juan Dies to give us his Best Day Ever in Chicago. 🫐 Breakfast: "I love to cook. No...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy