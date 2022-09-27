The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson have yet to agree upon a contract extension for the 2022-23 season, and many teams are taking notice. One in particular is the Buffalo Sabres, who, according to the After the Whistle Podcast, have spoken to Stars general manager Jim Nill about the 23-year-old forward. The show, which is hosted by former NHLers Craig Rivet and Andrew Peters, were also proven to be extremely accurate in their coverage of Jack Eichel during his ongoing saga with the organization right up until he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO