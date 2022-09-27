Read full article on original website
NHL SUSPENDS KRAKEN PROSPECT MULTIPLE GAMES FOR HEADSHOT (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Seattle Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson is suspended two games for interference and an illegal check to the head of Oilers' prospect James Hamblin. Melanson, 19, was selected 131st by the Kraken in 2021; Hamblin, undrafted, has spent the last two seasons...
FLYERS RELEASE ANTOINE ROUSSEL FROM PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT
Per Frank Seravalli, the Philadelphia Flyers are releasing forward Antoine Roussel from his professional tryout. Roussel, 32, played in two games, totaling zero points in 20:38 of ice-time (10:19 average).
JARED BEDNAR REVEALS WHY COLORADO RELEASED ALEX GALCHENYUK FROM HIS PTO
After only appearing in one game with them in the pre-season, the Colorado Avalanche released forward Alex Galchenyuk from his professional tryout contract on Wednesday. It was a bit of a mystery as to why they would release him this early, but on Thursday, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar revealed the reason why they decided to cut the 2012 third overall pick.
TEAMS MADE AWARE OF POTENTIAL SALARY CAP INCREASES, PLUS PROJECTIONS THROUGH 2026
Insider Elliotte Friedman comes through with another banger, reporting that NHL teams received guidance from the league today on possible changes to the salary cap. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly recently appeared on the 32 Thoughts podcast and discussed possible changes:. "I've seen some preliminary estimates recently which would make me...
TWO LEAFS' PLAYERS TO MISS TIME, REQUIRE FURTHER EVALUATION
Per Luke Fox of Sportsnet, Maple Leafs defender Jordie Benn has a groin injury, and Carl Dahlström has a shoulder injury. Both will require further evaluation and are expected to miss time. The injuries are stacking up for the Leafs already. Captain John Tavares recently went down with a...
TREVOR ZEGRAS LEAVES PRESEASON GAME AFTER COYOTES PROSPECT DECKS HIM IN OPEN ICE (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras left tonight's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after prospect Jan Jenik:. If you recall, last season the two sides had an altercation that made headlines when Arizona's Jay Beagle rag-dolled Ducks' star Troy Terry:. Allan Walsh -- Jenik's agent -- was boasting about the hit, too. So...
DAVID QUINN ABSOLUTELY ROASTS DETROIT'S NEW COACH IN INTERVIEW
Earlier this week, an unofficial study was conducted ranking the NHL's head coaches based on how handsome they are. Clearly just an internet stunt, the leaderboard still had some seriously puzzling ratings, even for the internet. To name a few fairly egregious examples, San Jose's David Quinn, Martin St. Louis,...
MANGIAPANE AND KADRI DUO COULD BE DYNAMITE FOR FLAMES THIS SEASON
After signing Nazem Kadri to a long-term extension this offseason, the Flames appear to be primed for another deep playoff run. Along with bringing in Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary brought in Kadri as another star to bolster the team's lineup. There is an interesting duo appearing in training...
KRAKEN PROSPECT EARNS PLAYER SAFETY HEARING FOR HIGH HIT (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Seattle Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson will have a hearing for interference and an illegal check to the head of Oilers' prospect James Hamblin. Melanson, 19, was selected 131st by the Kraken in 2021; Hamblin, undrafted, has spent the last two seasons...
SHELDON KEEFE SAYS LEAFS ARE LOOKING TO DEPLOY MITCH MARNER ON THE BLUE LINE
In need of extra mojo, Sheldon Keefe said today his coaching staff are looking to deploy Mitch Marner on a defense pair with Morgan Reilly as an option during the regular season. That is an interesting idea, to say the least. Marner's game is mostly offense, so if the Leafs...
MAPLE LEAFS FINALLY RE-SIGN RFA HOLDOUT RASMUS SANDIN
After holding out for extra money, Rasmus Sandin has been signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the original offer, marking the entire holdout process as a waste. The deal rings in at two years, $2.8 million -- to be broken down to $1.2 million in the first year and $1.6 million in the second, making Sandin's qualifying offer in 2024 at least $1.6 million.
CANUCKS' COACH BRUCE BOUDREAU ISSUES UPDATE ON INJURED MIKHEYEV
Per Vancouver Canucks' head coach Bruce Boudreau, Ilya Mikheyev sustained a lower-body injury in the latter half of their preseason double-header against the Calgary Flames. Boudreau said to consider the Russian forward 'week-to-week,' so his status for the season opener is questionable for now. Nicolas Meloche crunched Mikheyev in the...
JOHN TAVARES TO MISS START OF SEASON TO INJURY
Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced today that captain John Tavares will miss three weeks due to an oblique strain, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic. Tavares, 32, is entering his 14th NHL season and fourth as the Leafs' captain. The Maple Leafs are going to have some holes in their lineup to start the season. On top of Tavares' news, restricted free agent holdout Rasmus Sandin still needs a deal, and Jake Muzzin is out with a minor, undisclosed injury to start camp. Muzzin is, however, expected to join the team for camp tomorrow (Wednesday), per Sportsnet's Luke Fox.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS ISSUE POSITIVE STATEMENT ON SEAN COUTURIER
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that Sean Couturier will not require back surgery and is considered week-to-week, contrary to a report from CrossingBroad's Anthony SanFilippo. This is fantastic news for the Philadelphia Flyers, who will need to be at their very best to avoid another season at the bottom of...
DUCKS COACH EAKINS GIVES UPDATE ON TREVOR ZEGRAS INJURY
The Anaheim Ducks could be without their star player for a while, as Trevor Zegras was injured during Wednesday night's preseason game versus the Arizona Coyotes. The Ducks went on to win the game 3-1, but Zegras left in the second period after taking a hard hit from Coyotes prospect forward Jan Jenik.
FLORIDA SIGNS YOUNG GOALTENDER TO CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Spencer Knight to a three-year contract worth $13.5 million, per Kevin Weekes. Knight, 21, is the latest up-and-comer to earn a lucrative contract, and the pundits are already criticizing the deal, mostly because the young goalie only has 36 games of NHL experience. So far, Knight has managed a 2.74 goals-against average and .909 save-percentage, with a 23-9-3 record for the Panthers.
SABRES EXPRESSING INTEREST IN JASON ROBERTSON
The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson have yet to agree upon a contract extension for the 2022-23 season, and many teams are taking notice. One in particular is the Buffalo Sabres, who, according to the After the Whistle Podcast, have spoken to Stars general manager Jim Nill about the 23-year-old forward. The show, which is hosted by former NHLers Craig Rivet and Andrew Peters, were also proven to be extremely accurate in their coverage of Jack Eichel during his ongoing saga with the organization right up until he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
MARKET HEATING UP ON ARIZONA COYOTES DEFENSEMAN JAKOB CHYCHRUN
For over a year now, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun has been viewed as a likely trade candidate, though it appears now that the market is really beginning to heat up around him. TSN's Darren Dreger said on Thursday that the market is indeed intensifying around the 24-year-old, which doesn't...
BRUINS TO HOST CHARA THIS FALL, HONORING HIS LEGENDARY CAREER
The Boston Bruins are hosting Zdeno Chara for the ceremonial puck drop before their match against the Minnesota Wild on October 22, per Bruins correspondent Shawn Hutcheon. Zdeno Chara's recent retirement, for many, marks the end of an era; Chara was the only remaining active player in the NHL the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won a playoff series.
FIRST DAY OF WAIVERS, FULL LIST RELEASED
Today marked the NHL's first day that teams were able to waive players, as training camps are coming to a close. The full list of players on waivers was released:. - Jean-Sebastien Dea (ARI) - Michael Carcone (ARI) - Andreas Englund (COL) - Charles Hudon (COL) - Brad Hunt (COL)
