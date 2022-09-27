ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KKTV

Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The NCAA announced on Thursday that the Air Force Academy football team is on probation for two years for “recruiting violations committed during COVID-19 dead periods.”. The NCAA says that four people involved reached an agreement with enforcement staff about penalties and one person...
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Competitor Makes Top 25 in National Mullet Finals

A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
KRDO

Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. All Police would say at the time of this writing...
KXRM

Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
KXRM

Family dog and woman shot in Pueblo, teen suspect arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting, which happened over the weekend near the Highland Park neighborhood. PPD said a teen suspect has been arrested, and that during the incident a family dog and woman were shot. According to police on Saturday, Sept. 24 at around 10:30 p.m., officers were […]
KRDO

Dog and woman shot after a fight in a Pueblo home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Taylor Ln. PPD officers found five people at the scene including a female victim who had one gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the hospital, according to PPD.
KXRM

UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads

UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 3:52 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — According to and update from PPD, the person was arrested on several warrants and the investigation is ongoing. The individual’s identity is not being released by PPD pending further investigation. UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide […]
KKTV

FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
KRDO News Channel 13

Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
99.9 KEKB

Cool Colorado Hike Full of Faces and Skull Rocks

If you're a fan of the outdoors, you probably find yourself in a bit of an outdoor playground spending time in Colorado's wilderness. There are plenty of great hiking trails all over our great state, and you never know what you'll stumble upon. Interestingly, while a self-proclaimed 'Urban Explorer' was...
99.9 KEKB

