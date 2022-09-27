Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Coaches suspended, other disciplinary actions taken after brawl at Pueblo D60’s Cannon Game
Two volunteer coaches with the Pueblo South High School football team have been suspended and other disciplinary actions have been handed down after Friday night's fight at the Cannon Game between Pueblo District 60 rivals East and South High Schools. Officials ended the game just before halftime after a brawl...
KKTV
Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The NCAA announced on Thursday that the Air Force Academy football team is on probation for two years for “recruiting violations committed during COVID-19 dead periods.”. The NCAA says that four people involved reached an agreement with enforcement staff about penalties and one person...
Colorado Competitor Makes Top 25 in National Mullet Finals
A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
KRDO
Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. All Police would say at the time of this writing...
A Colorado Springs man caught three bears taking a dip in his pond this week
A Colorado Springs man caught three bears taking a dip in his backyard pond this week and boy did they make a splash
Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
Polis and Ganahl square off in a first gubernatorial debate at CSU Pueblo
Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Republican Heidi Ganahl squared off in the state's first gubernatorial debate in Pueblo Wednesday evening.
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
A Pueblo man is in serious condition after his RV burned down Monday evening
A Pueblo County man was flown to a Denver hospital after being badly burned in an RV fire Monday night.
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
Family dog and woman shot in Pueblo, teen suspect arrested
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting, which happened over the weekend near the Highland Park neighborhood. PPD said a teen suspect has been arrested, and that during the incident a family dog and woman were shot. According to police on Saturday, Sept. 24 at around 10:30 p.m., officers were […]
KRDO
Dog and woman shot after a fight in a Pueblo home
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Taylor Ln. PPD officers found five people at the scene including a female victim who had one gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the hospital, according to PPD.
Police find victim restrained for over five hours, suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a domestic disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs led to officers finding a victim, that was held against their will for over five hours. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Cache La […]
UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 3:52 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — According to and update from PPD, the person was arrested on several warrants and the investigation is ongoing. The individual’s identity is not being released by PPD pending further investigation. UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide […]
Whataburger opens second Colorado Springs location with traffic management in place
COLORADO SPRINGS — Whataburger’s second location in Colorado Springs is now open to customers. The new location is in northeast Colorado Springs, and is located in the 6100 block of Dublin Blvd., which is between Tutt and Dublin Blvds. Whataburger had traffic management in place for the opening after their first opening day on Interquest […]
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As local leaders celebrated the official opening Thursday of the newly-completed overpass at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway, they are already planning for the next major project along the busy east side corridor. KRDO The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed that an overpass will be built on The post Future of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs to include more overpasses appeared first on KRDO.
Cool Colorado Hike Full of Faces and Skull Rocks
If you're a fan of the outdoors, you probably find yourself in a bit of an outdoor playground spending time in Colorado's wilderness. There are plenty of great hiking trails all over our great state, and you never know what you'll stumble upon. Interestingly, while a self-proclaimed 'Urban Explorer' was...
