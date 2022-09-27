ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fight between two roommates ended in a fatal stabbing Thursday morning, according to a release from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 12:00 a.m. in Philadelphia, Tennessee, when a man called 911 saying he had just stabbed someone, the release said. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found one man, Daniel Cisneros, 52, dead of several stab wounds.
PHILADELPHIA, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area. Updated:...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Florida family finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game

StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
KNOXVILLE, TN

