PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fight between two roommates ended in a fatal stabbing Thursday morning, according to a release from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 12:00 a.m. in Philadelphia, Tennessee, when a man called 911 saying he had just stabbed someone, the release said. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found one man, Daniel Cisneros, 52, dead of several stab wounds.

PHILADELPHIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO