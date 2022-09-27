Read full article on original website
One dead after shooting at Knoxville apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex Thursday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Big Oaks Apartments, located at 3807 Middlebrook Pike, just after 1:00 p.m. Officers said they found...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
Truck carrying ‘large amount of beer’ overturned on Papermill Drive
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
Lady Vol's case resolved, dismissed after Cumberland Avenue vehicle incident
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lady Vols basketball player was put on diversion and her case promptly dismissed Wednesday, months after authorities say they found her passed out in a vehicle early on a February morning along the Cumberland Avenue Strip. Knox County General Sessions Court Judge Andy Jackson VI...
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area. Updated:...
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire in the Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. WVLT News crews are on the way. This is a developing story.
LCSO: Man charged with murder after stabbing roommate in Loudon County
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during a fight, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
Florida family finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game
StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville...
Overturned semi-truck off I-40 causes delays in Knoxville morning traffic
Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40 Thursday morning.
An East TN woman who overcame addiction is living out her dream of driving a dump truck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Krystal Brown said it all started with the simple question, ”Where do you see yourself in five years?”. "I remember thinking about it and I was like, 'Man, I really just want to drive a dump truck.'" Today, Brown handles heavy equipment with ease. An...
Knoxville Organized Crime investigation uncovers ‘marijuana grow operation,’ 2lbs of meth seized
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. 49-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial […]
Nearly $6,000 of golf clubs stolen from Knoxville store
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of golf clubs from DICK's House of Sport in Knoxville.
Knoxville man arrested following meth and heroin distribution investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a joint investigation by the Knoxville Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple felony weapon and drug charges on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as part of a drug distribution investigation, according to a spokesperson for KPD.
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
KPD identifies 'primary suspect' after 2 people wounded in shooting at nightclub off Alcoa Highway
Police said two men, Brandon Oseguera and Eric Gomez, are in custody for firearm and drug charges. Oseguera was also charged with attempted second-degree murder.
