Almost 3 years ago, Google was launching Stadia as a foundational game streaming platform leading into the future of gaming. Despite Google’s vast amounts of resources and funding, this platform did not really take off as planned. The fact that its newly formed Stadia Games and Entertainment division shut down just after a year from its creation did not seem to affect Google too much, and the company kept denying any Stadia shutdown rumors, promising to launch more games and even an upgraded Stadia Pro business model. Alas, Phil Harrison, Vice President and General Manager of Stadia announced today that the service is winding down and will officially be discontinued on January 18, 2023.

COMPUTERS ・ 17 HOURS AGO