Microsoft Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra arrive on FCC ahead of October 12 introduction
It seems that Microsoft has certified the Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra with the FCC ahead of their North American releases. While the FCC has not revealed too many Project Volterra details, it appears to have leaked the Surface Studio 3's design. Windows Desktop Mini PC Leaks / Rumors.
Google to sunset Stadia game streaming service by January 2023
Almost 3 years ago, Google was launching Stadia as a foundational game streaming platform leading into the future of gaming. Despite Google’s vast amounts of resources and funding, this platform did not really take off as planned. The fact that its newly formed Stadia Games and Entertainment division shut down just after a year from its creation did not seem to affect Google too much, and the company kept denying any Stadia shutdown rumors, promising to launch more games and even an upgraded Stadia Pro business model. Alas, Phil Harrison, Vice President and General Manager of Stadia announced today that the service is winding down and will officially be discontinued on January 18, 2023.
Google Pixel 7: Pricing for 128 GB model and release date confirmed ahead of official reveal
Amazon has jumped the gun by revealing US pricing for the Pixel 7, just a few months after it shared numerous Galaxy Z Fold4 details ahead of schedule. Brought to our attention by @thisistechtoday, Amazon has since unlisted its Pixel 7 product page. However, searching 'B0BCQXXRJJ' on Amazon US still shows the SKU in its results, as the embedded image below demonstrates.
Intel Innovation | Intel Arc A770 desktop graphics card finally gets an official price and launch date
Calling Intel's Arc line of graphics cards delayed would be a bit of an understatement, given how long they've been in the rumour mill. While a few odd graphics cards have made it to markets in a limited capacity, Intel was reluctant to launch it globally. Now, the company has finally announced the price and availability of the flagship Arc A770.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks
Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
Motorola Moto G72 is tipped to drop 5G in favor of some updated specs and higher-end looks
OnLeaks and PriceBaba have partnered once again to present a collection of renders that, as the leakers claim, show an immediate successor for the Motorola Moto G71. Then again, one would hardly know the smartphone is supposedly a mid-ranger, as it seems to have borrowed design cues from much more premium new devices from the same brand.
Samsung demoes 'world's first slidable PC display' with a 17-inch rollable OLED screen
Samsung used Intel's 2022 Innovation forum to demonstrate a rather unorthodox computing form factor that can turn from a 13-inch to a 17-inch device by simply pulling the display apart. Equipped with a rollable OLED panel, Samsung calls it "the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PC" and it is exactly what it says on the tin. The gear is made by Samsung Display and its CEO JS Choi got on stage during Intel's keynote to showcase its 13-inch-to-17-inch convertible PC of sorts.
Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 details emerge with 12th Gen Intel Core processors all round
Roland Quandt has fleshed out details about the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, two of at least five products that Microsoft is expected to announce later this month. Incidentally, Quandt claims to have obtained more information about the Surface Studio 3, Microsoft's next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that appeared recently on the FCC's database. Reputedly, Microsoft plans to release the Surface Pro 9 5G as well, the successor to the Surface Pro X, plus Project Volterra.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro: Variable aperture camera flagship arrives in Europe at Apple iPhone 14 Pro prices
Huawei has introduced the Mate 50 series internationally, having already presented the flagship smartphones in China. Billed as a marker for the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first Mate smartphones, the Mate 50 series consists of the Mate 50, Mate 50E, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design and the Mate 50 Pro. However, Huawei has only decided to release the Mate 50 Pro outside China, for the time being.
Xiaomi CIVI 2 launched in China with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 120 Hz AMOLED display
Xiaomi has finally released the CIVI 2, a smartphone that is expected to launch outside China as the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite. Running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 silicon, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 has a 120 Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB of RAM and a total of five cameras.
Disappointing iPhone 14/14 Plus sales allegedly prompt Foxconn to cut production in favor of the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max
Apple released the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier this month. While reviews of the devices have been stellar across the board, the little-to-no design changes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models did disappoint some fans who were hoping for a more substantial upgrade over the iPhone 13. Unsurprisingly, consumers in China are apparently choosing the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max over the base models according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus leaks as a cheap entry-level smartphone with an upgrade over the regular Redmi A1
Xiaomi has not released the Redmi A1 in Europe yet, although the company is expected to reveal the device soon for approximately €99. Still, a new report from Appuals claims that Xiaomi is already working on a Redmi A1 Plus, also known as the Redmi A1+. Citing @Sudhanshu1414, Appauls claims that the Redmi A1 Plus will hardly differ from the current Redmi A1.
Update | Fiido X (2022) launches as an electric bike with an upgraded display and a new PAS-0 mode
Update: Fiido has now responded to our queries and has confirmed that this 'new' X and the V2 "are different names for the same e-bike", and is thus the one with which its backers' rewards should be fulfilled. Original Article: Fiido has announced that it will release a "new" version...
Google Photos to get a fix for the (apparently) corrupted images issue
The corrupted (water damage, cracks, various distortions) old images noticed by many Google Photos users lately are only the result of a bug which, fortunately, doesn't alter the original photos. Google has just acknowledged this problem, also revealing that a fix is in the making and it should roll out soon.
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Specifications leak for upcoming 10-inch, 90 Hz and 8,000 mAh battery wielding Android tablet
Two renowned leakers have shared numerous details about the Redmi Pad. Equipped with a 10.61-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Xiaomi Redmi Pad will launch later this year in multiple colours and with a stylish design. Based on the device's name, the Redmi Pad should be a cheaper option to the Xiaomi Pad 5 series too.
Vivo X80 Pro Plus is officially cancelled, possibly to make way for the X90 Pro Plus instead
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Vivo's launch for the X80 and X80 Pro in early 2022 led to projections that it would also release their ultimate flagship counterpart, the X80 Pro Plus or Pro+, with the refreshed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The OEM has just confirmed that it did indeed intend to make such leaks a reality - however, it has now changed its mind.
Rumor | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leak points to four-cluster CPU architecture led by Cortex-X3 Prime core with 3.2 GHz boost
Rumors indicate that the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have a four-cluster CPU arrangement that includes a Cortex-X3 Prime core clocked at 3.2 GHz along with two Cortex-A715 and A710 cores each and three Cortex-A510 cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be fabbed on the TSMC 4 nm process and is touted to focus on improvements to performance and power efficiency.
Xiaomi Pad 5 receives Android 12 globally courtesy of MIUI 13.1 update
Xiaomi has finally started distributing Android 12 to the Pad 5, which arrives as MIUI 13.1. For some reason, Xiaomi runs at least seven MIUI channels for the Pad 5, with Russia, Taiwain and Turkey all on dedicated channels, as well as China, Europe and India. According to Xiaomi Firmware Updater, Xiaomi has pushed the following Android 12-based updates outside China:
Sony PlayStation 5 developer kit with display and 2.5 TB SSD highlighted in new video
Macho Nacho Productions has obtained a Sony PlayStation 5 developer kit, albeit seemingly not the unit that appeared on eBay in August 2021. For reference, the seller ended the eBay listing early and never delivered the unit to the highest bidder. Incidentally, Macho Nacho Productions decided against revealing how he got his hands on this particular dev kit.
AMD announces Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors with Zen 3 cores and support for DDR5-4800 RAM
AMD Zen 3 (Vermeer) Rumors about the Ryzen Embedded V3000 started popping online as early as mid-2021 suggesting that the V2000 successor would launch late last year, but it looks like the embedded market is not really a priority for AMD, and the launch actually came one year later. Most of the rumored specs turned out to be accurate, as well. According to internal tests, AMD estimates that the new Zen 3 cores and platform upgrades brought with the Ryzen Embedded V3000 lineup offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count and superior I/O connectivity over the V2000 models, especially when it comes to storage and networking system applications.
