notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 is tipped to drop 5G in favor of some updated specs and higher-end looks
OnLeaks and PriceBaba have partnered once again to present a collection of renders that, as the leakers claim, show an immediate successor for the Motorola Moto G71. Then again, one would hardly know the smartphone is supposedly a mid-ranger, as it seems to have borrowed design cues from much more premium new devices from the same brand.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
notebookcheck.net
Every laptop maker should follow HP's lead and make more support videos
Simple upgrades like adding more RAM or storage are straightforward in many cases. On some laptops, however, the process can range from simple to unnecessarily difficult depending on the model. Worse yet, most manufacturers don't offer any guides or tips as they'd rather upsell consumers more expensive configurations instead. This is why the latest support video from HP has us pleasantly surprised.
notebookcheck.net
AMD announces Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors with Zen 3 cores and support for DDR5-4800 RAM
AMD Zen 3 (Vermeer) Rumors about the Ryzen Embedded V3000 started popping online as early as mid-2021 suggesting that the V2000 successor would launch late last year, but it looks like the embedded market is not really a priority for AMD, and the launch actually came one year later. Most of the rumored specs turned out to be accurate, as well. According to internal tests, AMD estimates that the new Zen 3 cores and platform upgrades brought with the Ryzen Embedded V3000 lineup offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count and superior I/O connectivity over the V2000 models, especially when it comes to storage and networking system applications.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung demoes 'world's first slidable PC display' with a 17-inch rollable OLED screen
Samsung used Intel's 2022 Innovation forum to demonstrate a rather unorthodox computing form factor that can turn from a 13-inch to a 17-inch device by simply pulling the display apart. Equipped with a rollable OLED panel, Samsung calls it "the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PC" and it is exactly what it says on the tin. The gear is made by Samsung Display and its CEO JS Choi got on stage during Intel's keynote to showcase its 13-inch-to-17-inch convertible PC of sorts.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
notebookcheck.net
Skullcandy SLYR PRO and PLYR gaming headsets launch with Enhanced Sound Perception and up to 24-hour batteries
Skullcandy's headphones are most often pitched at music lovers; however, with their wild "Digi-Hype" colorways, detachable boom mics and easy-access "on-board" physical controls, its latest accessories are clearly aimed at gamers. Accordingly, all 3 new headsets are equipped with "head-conforming, memory-foam ear cushions" and "moisture wicking, breathable" exteriors. The new...
notebookcheck.net
Alienware AW3423DWF: Dell previews a cheaper QD OLED curved gaming monitor with a 165 Hz refresh rate
Dell has presented the Alienware AW3423DWF, a cheaper alternative to the Alienware AW3423DW that the company already sells. According to the company's press release, the former has a reduced refresh rate, as well as a revised chassis and no NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate support. Instead, the Alienware AW3423DWF support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and operates at up to 165 Hz, not 175 Hz like the Alienware AW3423DW.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Fiido X (2022) launches as an electric bike with an upgraded display and a new PAS-0 mode
Update: Fiido has now responded to our queries and has confirmed that this 'new' X and the V2 "are different names for the same e-bike", and is thus the one with which its backers' rewards should be fulfilled. Original Article: Fiido has announced that it will release a "new" version...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Beautiful 55-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV with 120Hz back on sale for its lowest price yet on Amazon
The most affordable OLED TV in Sony's 2022 lineup has now dropped back to its lowest price ever on Amazon, which sits 35% below the official MSRP of the adequately sized 55-inch Bravia A80K and constitutes a good opportunity to purchase one of the most popular and sought-after 120Hz OLED TVs on the market.
notebookcheck.net
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector launches as cheaper model with 3LCD technology
The Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector is a new gadget from the brand. The device is similar to the recently released but more expensive CO-FH02. Both products have a 3,000 lumens light source, expected to last for up to 12,000 hours, and advanced 3LCD technology to display 100% of the RGB color signal.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2 launched in China with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 120 Hz AMOLED display
Xiaomi has finally released the CIVI 2, a smartphone that is expected to launch outside China as the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite. Running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 silicon, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 has a 120 Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB of RAM and a total of five cameras.
notebookcheck.net
Disappointing iPhone 14/14 Plus sales allegedly prompt Foxconn to cut production in favor of the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max
Apple released the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier this month. While reviews of the devices have been stellar across the board, the little-to-no design changes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models did disappoint some fans who were hoping for a more substantial upgrade over the iPhone 13. Unsurprisingly, consumers in China are apparently choosing the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max over the base models according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Pad 5 receives Android 12 globally courtesy of MIUI 13.1 update
Xiaomi has finally started distributing Android 12 to the Pad 5, which arrives as MIUI 13.1. For some reason, Xiaomi runs at least seven MIUI channels for the Pad 5, with Russia, Taiwain and Turkey all on dedicated channels, as well as China, Europe and India. According to Xiaomi Firmware Updater, Xiaomi has pushed the following Android 12-based updates outside China:
notebookcheck.net
Intel Innovation | Intel Arc A770 desktop graphics card finally gets an official price and launch date
Calling Intel's Arc line of graphics cards delayed would be a bit of an understatement, given how long they've been in the rumour mill. While a few odd graphics cards have made it to markets in a limited capacity, Intel was reluctant to launch it globally. Now, the company has finally announced the price and availability of the flagship Arc A770.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Reno9 series will drop SuperVOOC fast charging in favor of a new Chinese universal standard
SuperVOOC technology has propelled the Reno8 series (its vanilla variant, no less) to the top of the DxOMark charts in terms of battery performance. However, a new leak from the famous tipster Digital Chat Station has fueled speculation that the 2023 iterations of these premium mid-range Android devices will not progress to even faster in-house fast charging, as one might expect.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake-H Core i7-13700H and Core i9-13900HK leak indicates minor gains in single-core and largely similar multi-core scores as Alder Lake-H
Intel is all set to launch the 13th gen Raptor Lake processors for the desktop, but the mobile variants are apparently already cooking in Intel's labs for release as early as end-2022. We are now seeing Geekbench entries for two Raptor Lake-H processors — the Core i7-13700H and the Core i9-13900HK.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks
Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Specifications leak for upcoming 10-inch, 90 Hz and 8,000 mAh battery wielding Android tablet
Two renowned leakers have shared numerous details about the Redmi Pad. Equipped with a 10.61-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Xiaomi Redmi Pad will launch later this year in multiple colours and with a stylish design. Based on the device's name, the Redmi Pad should be a cheaper option to the Xiaomi Pad 5 series too.
notebookcheck.net
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC sold in Hong Kong for over US$2,500
The official launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is two weeks ahead and, until then, the sale of these video cards is under embargo. However, it looks like some of the units that were delivered to various retailers so far managed to slip through and they already surfaced online. Unsurprisingly, the prices asked for these trophies are quite high: over US$2,500 for a Gigabyte-made RTX 4090 that was recently sold in Hong Kong.
