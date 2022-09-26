Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 is tipped to drop 5G in favor of some updated specs and higher-end looks
OnLeaks and PriceBaba have partnered once again to present a collection of renders that, as the leakers claim, show an immediate successor for the Motorola Moto G71. Then again, one would hardly know the smartphone is supposedly a mid-ranger, as it seems to have borrowed design cues from much more premium new devices from the same brand.
notebookcheck.net
Skullcandy SLYR PRO and PLYR gaming headsets launch with Enhanced Sound Perception and up to 24-hour batteries
Skullcandy's headphones are most often pitched at music lovers; however, with their wild "Digi-Hype" colorways, detachable boom mics and easy-access "on-board" physical controls, its latest accessories are clearly aimed at gamers. Accordingly, all 3 new headsets are equipped with "head-conforming, memory-foam ear cushions" and "moisture wicking, breathable" exteriors. The new...
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X80 Pro Plus is officially cancelled, possibly to make way for the X90 Pro Plus instead
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Vivo's launch for the X80 and X80 Pro in early 2022 led to projections that it would also release their ultimate flagship counterpart, the X80 Pro Plus or Pro+, with the refreshed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The OEM has just confirmed that it did indeed intend to make such leaks a reality - however, it has now changed its mind.
notebookcheck.net
AMD announces Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors with Zen 3 cores and support for DDR5-4800 RAM
AMD Zen 3 (Vermeer) Rumors about the Ryzen Embedded V3000 started popping online as early as mid-2021 suggesting that the V2000 successor would launch late last year, but it looks like the embedded market is not really a priority for AMD, and the launch actually came one year later. Most of the rumored specs turned out to be accurate, as well. According to internal tests, AMD estimates that the new Zen 3 cores and platform upgrades brought with the Ryzen Embedded V3000 lineup offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count and superior I/O connectivity over the V2000 models, especially when it comes to storage and networking system applications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Samsung demoes 'world's first slidable PC display' with a 17-inch rollable OLED screen
Samsung used Intel's 2022 Innovation forum to demonstrate a rather unorthodox computing form factor that can turn from a 13-inch to a 17-inch device by simply pulling the display apart. Equipped with a rollable OLED panel, Samsung calls it "the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PC" and it is exactly what it says on the tin. The gear is made by Samsung Display and its CEO JS Choi got on stage during Intel's keynote to showcase its 13-inch-to-17-inch convertible PC of sorts.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Fiido X (2022) launches as an electric bike with an upgraded display and a new PAS-0 mode
Update: Fiido has now responded to our queries and has confirmed that this 'new' X and the V2 "are different names for the same e-bike", and is thus the one with which its backers' rewards should be fulfilled. Original Article: Fiido has announced that it will release a "new" version...
notebookcheck.net
1MORE SonoFlow hands-on: A simply amazing ANC headset for less than US$100
Audio Accessory Android Apple Smartphone Phablet Tablet Desktop Laptop. The 1MORE SonoFlow is the brand's first wireless over-ear headset to feature noise canceling capabilities and, as we will see in today's hands-on review, it also leaves room for a future improved (or maybe one with a "Pro" label on it) version that would get almost everything right. The SonoFlow is tuned by Grammy Award Winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and comes with 12 studio-grade EQ presets like most of the recently released 1MORE products. Just like the popular 1MORE EVO TWS, it also carries the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification alongside LDAC support.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector launches as cheaper model with 3LCD technology
The Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 Portable Projector is a new gadget from the brand. The device is similar to the recently released but more expensive CO-FH02. Both products have a 3,000 lumens light source, expected to last for up to 12,000 hours, and advanced 3LCD technology to display 100% of the RGB color signal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2 launched in China with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and a 120 Hz AMOLED display
Xiaomi has finally released the CIVI 2, a smartphone that is expected to launch outside China as the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite. Running Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 silicon, the Xiaomi CIVI 2 has a 120 Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB of RAM and a total of five cameras.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus leaks as a cheap entry-level smartphone with an upgrade over the regular Redmi A1
Xiaomi has not released the Redmi A1 in Europe yet, although the company is expected to reveal the device soon for approximately €99. Still, a new report from Appuals claims that Xiaomi is already working on a Redmi A1 Plus, also known as the Redmi A1+. Citing @Sudhanshu1414, Appauls claims that the Redmi A1 Plus will hardly differ from the current Redmi A1.
notebookcheck.net
Star Labs unveils AMD/Intel-powered StarFighter Linux laptop
Star Labs has just unveiled that the company's upcoming StarFighter laptop will come with a generous set of hardware choices, the highlight being the ability to choose between AMD and Intel processors. The 16-inch machine will start at roughly US$900 and, depending on the configuration, can go all the way up to US$3,000.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Reno8 5G smashes its way to #3 in the DxOMark battery rankings
OPPO's Reno8 has been confirmed as the world's new #3 smartphone - in terms of battery performance, according to DxOMark, that is. The new accolade has been conferred on the international version of this 2022 Android smartphone, which runs the Dimensity 1300 SoC in place of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 of the China-only variant.
notebookcheck.net
Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 details emerge with 12th Gen Intel Core processors all round
Roland Quandt has fleshed out details about the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, two of at least five products that Microsoft is expected to announce later this month. Incidentally, Quandt claims to have obtained more information about the Surface Studio 3, Microsoft's next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that appeared recently on the FCC's database. Reputedly, Microsoft plans to release the Surface Pro 9 5G as well, the successor to the Surface Pro X, plus Project Volterra.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Innovation | Intel Arc A770 desktop graphics card finally gets an official price and launch date
Calling Intel's Arc line of graphics cards delayed would be a bit of an understatement, given how long they've been in the rumour mill. While a few odd graphics cards have made it to markets in a limited capacity, Intel was reluctant to launch it globally. Now, the company has finally announced the price and availability of the flagship Arc A770.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Specifications leak for upcoming 10-inch, 90 Hz and 8,000 mAh battery wielding Android tablet
Two renowned leakers have shared numerous details about the Redmi Pad. Equipped with a 10.61-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Xiaomi Redmi Pad will launch later this year in multiple colours and with a stylish design. Based on the device's name, the Redmi Pad should be a cheaper option to the Xiaomi Pad 5 series too.
notebookcheck.net
D-Fly unveils the Dragonfly Hyperscooter
Now available via Indiegogo, the Dragonfly Hyperscooter features full-tilt steering and 4-wheel dual independent damped suspension, two 550 W motors, and a total peak power of 1,650 W to all wheels for a top speed of up to 25 mph. The price tag reads 1,750 GBP for DF and 2,100 GBP for the DFX variant (US$1,878 and US$2,254).
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 Pro: Variable aperture camera flagship arrives in Europe at Apple iPhone 14 Pro prices
Huawei has introduced the Mate 50 series internationally, having already presented the flagship smartphones in China. Billed as a marker for the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first Mate smartphones, the Mate 50 series consists of the Mate 50, Mate 50E, Mate 50 RS Porsche Design and the Mate 50 Pro. However, Huawei has only decided to release the Mate 50 Pro outside China, for the time being.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi confirms October 4 launch event presumably for the Xiaomi 12T series, Redmi Pad, and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro
Android Business Chinese Tech Smartwatch Smartphone Tablet. After launching the Xiaomi 12S series in China back in July, Xiaomi is finally set for what may be its last major global launch event for the year. The company has now confirmed a launch date for next week, with a slew of devices expected to be unveiled then.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra arrive on FCC ahead of October 12 introduction
It seems that Microsoft has certified the Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra with the FCC ahead of their North American releases. While the FCC has not revealed too many Project Volterra details, it appears to have leaked the Surface Studio 3's design. Windows Desktop Mini PC Leaks / Rumors.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R: Pricing for unreleased but familiar-looking smartphone leaks
Xiaomi cannot stop adding to the Redmi Note 11 series. Not only has the company prepared the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, but it has also prepared the Redmi Note 11R. Like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023, the Redmi Note 11R is an already-released device marketed under a new name. While the Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 is thought to be a re-badged the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Redmi Note 11R appears to be the POCO M4 5G in a different guise.
Comments / 0