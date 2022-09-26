ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

pepperdinewaves.com

#20 Women's Volleyball Works for Sweep over San Francisco

Box Score SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The #20 Pepperdine women's volleyball team was challenged by WCC opponent San Francisco up North tonight, but the Waves gritted out 25-22, 28-26, 25-18 set wins to sweep past the Dons. Two Waves (11-4, 2-2 WCC) hit for double-figures as Grace Chillingworth and...
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Higo, Women's Golf Win at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colorado – Lion Higo earned her first college victory and the Pepperdine women's golf team rolled to a 15-shot win at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic on Wednesday. The Waves finished with a three-day total of an 18-under 846 (285-279-282) at the par-72 Red Sky Golf Club, which far outpaced Kennesaw State's 861. The team score of 18-under ties the third-best tournament score in program history.
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

#20 Waves Blank Zags in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. — The #20 Pepperdine women's volleyball team returned to Firestone Fieldhouse for the first time in 24 days on Tuesday night, sweeping past Gonzaga for the Waves' first West Coast Conference win of the season. The squad dominated throughout the majority of the match, marking 25-18, 25-20 and 25-23 set scores to earn the team's third sweep of the 2022 campaign.
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

Waves Extend Lead at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

WOLCOTT, Colorado – The Pepperdine women's golf team has extended its lead to 11 shots after Tuesday's second round at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, while Lauren Gomez and Lion Higo are 1-2 in the individual standings. The Waves have a two-day total of a 12-under 564 (285-279) at...
MALIBU, CA
Malibu, CA
Malibu, CA
San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These Santa Clara Men's Cross County team pictures are everything you need

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - When runners join the Santa Clara Cross Country team they know they’re getting themselves into miles and miles of running. What incoming freshmen may not know is they’re automatically signing up for an added responsibility. Almost the entire team grew out their hair, facial...
NBC Bay Area

Stanford Study Reveals New Fault Lines Near Bay Area

For years, seismologists have warned everyone about “the big one,” raising concerns for those who live near the San Andreas or Hayward faults. But now, Stanford experts are alerting the public about faults we didn’t even know existed. One is the Shannon-Monte Vista Fault, which is east...
STANFORD, CA
San Jose, California

Located smack in the middle of Santa Clara Valley, San Jose is known as the birthplace of tech innovation, its commitment to creativity and its cultural diversity. The city is home to more than 2,500 high-tech companies that employ more than 90,000 people, including Apple, Cisco Systems, Western Digital, eBay, PayPal and Zoom.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Following San Jose, state tosses parking requirements

San Jose and California are in a race to leave the 1960s in the past, at least when it comes to redevelopment and parking. Silicon Valley housing advocates and experts are lauding the approval of a new state law that will do away with minimum parking requirements for new developments within a half-mile of major public transit lines. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2097 into law last week that will make it cheaper to build new housing projects. The law, effective in January, will also align with the city’s future growth plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
Saint Mary
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
viatravelers.com

17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Palo Alto, California

If you’re looking for a fun day out in Palo Alto, California, you’ll find no shortage of activities to enjoy. From exploring the Stanford University campus to strolling through Gamble Garden, there’s something for everyone in the Palo Alto area. Gorgeous, sunny Palo Alto is situated in...
PALO ALTO, CA
KSBW.com

M3.4 earthquake rattles northeast of San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning in the foothills northeast of San Jose, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 10:02 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles northeast of San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood, the USGS said. No other...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist who was not wearing helmet killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the site of a fatal traffic collision at the 5900 block of Silver Creek Valley Road in San Jose, where a motorcyclist collided with a wall, the department stated in a press release. The crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. The motorcyclist was in a parking lot […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Two New Fault Lines Discovered in Bay Area

A new study is raising the risk of another earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area. Researchers at Stanford University have found at least two new fault lines. They’re east of the San Andreas Fault and run from south of Gilroy through Silicon Valley, past Palo Alto. Experts say either are capable of producing a six-point-nine earthquake every 250 to 300 years, much like what hit near Loma Prieta Peak in 1989.
PALO ALTO, CA

