INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found guilty Wednesday of murder and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon in connection with the 2020 death of Daniel Johnson. Lamonteon Williams was found guilty of both charges in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Sandra Lane in August 2020. This is in the Country Club Apartment Complex near Troy and Madison avenues.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO