Los Angeles, CA

Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Chicago Bulls and Sportfive Expand Partnership to grow the team's presence in France

Global sports marketing agency will help the six-time NBA Champions expand digital following and brand partnerships ahead of the regular season game in Paris in January 2023. The Chicago Bulls and SPORTFIVE today announced an expansion of their existing partnership that will see the global sports marketing agency work with the team to develop a comprehensive strategy to support its efforts to grow its fan base and business in France.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Lakers Announce 2022-23 Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers have named Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, J.D. DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson as assistant coaches on Head Coach Darvin Ham’s staff, joining Phil Handy, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek, it was announced today. Jent most recently served as an assistant coach with the Atlanta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Charge Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022-23 Season

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced the staff that will serve in support of Head Coach Mike Gerrity for the 2022-23 season. Chris Darnell returns as Associate Head Coach and Kendall Chones returns as an Assistant Coach. New additions for 2022-23 include Omar Cook & D.J. Ham as Assistant Coaches, Daniel Gibson as Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout, Willie Williams as Video Coordinator, and Jamie Pasquin as Strength & Conditioning Coach.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Media Day
NBA

NBA Offseason 2022: Everything you may have missed

A lot has happened in the 103 days since the Golden State Warriors hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy on June 16 to celebrate their fourth NBA championship in an eight-year span. If you haven’t been locked in throughout this busy summer, we’ve got you covered with everything you may...
NBA
NBA

NBA Real Training Camp heads to Dallas

Fresh off their deepest playoff run in over a decade, the Dallas Mavericks are back on the court preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With training camp officially open, the Mavericks have granted access to NBA TV to capture the action and bring it to you live and for free on the new NBA App.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 28, 2022

1. New Orleans commenced training camp practices Tuesday. Watch post-practice video interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and the duo of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Williamson’s thoughts on the start of the season, from an interview with Pelicans.com this week. photo gallery from Tuesday’s morning practice. Tuesday’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Thunder Acquires Maurice Harkless and Second-Round Pick

Oklahoma City also amends conditions on additional second-round pick. OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick and will receive amendments on the conditions of a previously traded 2025 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Vít Krejčí, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Timberwolves Single Game Tickets On-Sale Saturday

Team also announces single game promotions and theme nights. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase single game tickets at https://www.timberwolves.com/single or by phone at 612-673-1234. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Clippers Unveil 2022-23 Statement Edition Uniforms

Design brings back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and Mister Cartoon-designed Los Angeles wordmark. Los Angeles, CA – The LA Clippers have unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms, which bring back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and the Los Angeles wordmark designed by L.A. tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. The Clippers will first wear the new Statement Edition uniforms on Wednesday, November 9 when they host the Lakers on ESPN. A Clippers Statement Edition court featuring the Mister Cartoon-designed wordmark at center court will be used for the 10 home wear dates, which are most Wednesday and Thursday games played at Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES, CA

