lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Amazing Photo Of LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Is Going Viral
A photo of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball from Charlotte Hornets media day is going viral on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
Fans should be very excited about the newest Lakers signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into training camp with an unbalanced roster that is naturally going to limit how far the team can go this upcoming season. Los Angeles simply has too many guards and not enough wings, cannot defend well and cannot shoot threes. Rob Pelinka didn’t have...
Yardbarker
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
Chicago Bulls and Sportfive Expand Partnership to grow the team's presence in France
Global sports marketing agency will help the six-time NBA Champions expand digital following and brand partnerships ahead of the regular season game in Paris in January 2023. The Chicago Bulls and SPORTFIVE today announced an expansion of their existing partnership that will see the global sports marketing agency work with the team to develop a comprehensive strategy to support its efforts to grow its fan base and business in France.
NBA
Lakers Announce 2022-23 Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Lakers have named Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, J.D. DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson as assistant coaches on Head Coach Darvin Ham’s staff, joining Phil Handy, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek, it was announced today. Jent most recently served as an assistant coach with the Atlanta...
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
NBA
Charge Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced the staff that will serve in support of Head Coach Mike Gerrity for the 2022-23 season. Chris Darnell returns as Associate Head Coach and Kendall Chones returns as an Assistant Coach. New additions for 2022-23 include Omar Cook & D.J. Ham as Assistant Coaches, Daniel Gibson as Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout, Willie Williams as Video Coordinator, and Jamie Pasquin as Strength & Conditioning Coach.
NBA
NBA Offseason 2022: Everything you may have missed
A lot has happened in the 103 days since the Golden State Warriors hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy on June 16 to celebrate their fourth NBA championship in an eight-year span. If you haven’t been locked in throughout this busy summer, we’ve got you covered with everything you may...
NBA
NBA Real Training Camp heads to Dallas
Fresh off their deepest playoff run in over a decade, the Dallas Mavericks are back on the court preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season. With training camp officially open, the Mavericks have granted access to NBA TV to capture the action and bring it to you live and for free on the new NBA App.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 28, 2022
1. New Orleans commenced training camp practices Tuesday. Watch post-practice video interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and the duo of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Williamson’s thoughts on the start of the season, from an interview with Pelicans.com this week. photo gallery from Tuesday’s morning practice. Tuesday’s...
NBA
Thunder Acquires Maurice Harkless and Second-Round Pick
Oklahoma City also amends conditions on additional second-round pick. OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick and will receive amendments on the conditions of a previously traded 2025 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Vít Krejčí, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
NBA
Timberwolves Single Game Tickets On-Sale Saturday
Team also announces single game promotions and theme nights. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced that single game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase single game tickets at https://www.timberwolves.com/single or by phone at 612-673-1234. The...
NBA
Clippers Unveil 2022-23 Statement Edition Uniforms
Design brings back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and Mister Cartoon-designed Los Angeles wordmark. Los Angeles, CA – The LA Clippers have unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms, which bring back fan and player-favorite black jerseys and the Los Angeles wordmark designed by L.A. tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. The Clippers will first wear the new Statement Edition uniforms on Wednesday, November 9 when they host the Lakers on ESPN. A Clippers Statement Edition court featuring the Mister Cartoon-designed wordmark at center court will be used for the 10 home wear dates, which are most Wednesday and Thursday games played at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers get disrespected in ESPN win-loss projection
The Los Angeles Lakers are just a few days away from their first preseason game, and there is a newfound optimism surrounding them as they progress through training camp. But outside of the organization, everyone still seems to be counting out Los Angeles. Many feel the best it can do,...
NBA
"I Believe In Them" | Veteran Olynyk A Perfect Match For New-Look Jazz
For Kelly Olynyk, it's deja vu all over again. After being drafted in 2013 and traded a few weeks later to the Boston Celtics, Olynyk was excited to be a part of a team with major championship aspirations. But then everything changed. Headlined by then-GM Danny Ainge, Boston underwent a...
