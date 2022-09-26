Read full article on original website
Related
ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
rcreader.com
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
KWQC
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Fundraiser aims to help loved ones of 24-year-old QC crash victim
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Davenport woman killed in a single-vehicle crash. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from a truck Sept. 21, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street, Davenport. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bellevueheraldleader.com
Rock Island’s Igor’s Bistro Is So Good It’s Scary
The first iteration of Igor graced the silver screens in 1933. Today Igor has been in some variation of different personas in many different classic horror movies as a bumbling and loyal assistant to mad scientist and evil monsters. However, Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island (next to Saukie Golf Course)...
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
us1049quadcities.com
Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities
The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
bellevueheraldleader.com
Chicken Supper in Green Island
The Green Island Congregational Church will host its annual Chicken Supper, catered by Kalmes Restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Folks can also enjoy live music by Country Traditions. Cost for adults is $14, while those five to 10 years of age may eat for $7. Tots under five years of age eat for free.
Explore towering sandstone cliffs and a historic mill alongside a bubbling creek in Muscatine County, Iowa
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Wildcat Den State Park in rural Muscatine, Iowa has distinct highlights to visit like towering geological features and a historic mill alongside a scenic creek. The park was founded in 1928 by sisters Emma and Clara Brandt. They donated the original 80 acres, which has now...
ourquadcities.com
Dumped scrap metal damages car, causes traffic snag Thursday
Emergency crews responded to a spilled load of sheet metal and a destroyed fence about 3 p.m. Thursday on Gaines Street between 2nd and 3rd streets in Davenport. Police say a pickup truck was coming off the Centennial Bridge from Illinois when it lost the load of scrap metal it was hauling. The truck crossed oncoming traffic and took out a fence at the German-American Heritage Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend
Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.
Have you seen this shoplifter?
Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Silvis police ask for help identifying woman who stole purse at grocery store
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Silvis police are asking for help identifying a woman they say stole a purse at Jewel Osco in August. According to police, on Aug. 13, officers took a report of a theft of a purse at Jewel Osco. The woman lost her purse while in the...
'We could not ask for anything better' | Early corn harvests promise record yields, but it's not time to relax
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Despite a cold and rainy spring, early corn harvests are showing some of the best yields in recent memory. But local farmers say with rising input costs, not even a banner crop leaves much room to relax. The first early corn crops began coming out...
KWQC
Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a Rock Falls home invasion in August. Around 10:13 a.m. Aug. 9, Rock Falls police responded to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street after a caller reported that someone had been shot.
KCRG.com
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s. Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian. They have 130 thousand active donors over the last two years -- only 31 of those have donated...
KWQC
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Octapharma Plasma says they are “investigating” a situation at their donation center on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. According to employees at the Octapharma Plasma center, the location has been infested with bed bugs. Madeline Reddy, an employee at Octapharma Plasma’s Moline location, said the center has had bed bugs for a few weeks. According to an email sent to donors, the plasma center was closed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and reopened on September 20.
Comments / 1