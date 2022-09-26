The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO