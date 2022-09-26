ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, IA

Comments / 1

Related
WQAD

ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Fundraiser aims to help loved ones of 24-year-old QC crash victim

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay funeral expenses for a 24-year-old Davenport woman killed in a single-vehicle crash. Alecia M. Garcia, 24, of Davenport, was ejected from a truck Sept. 21, 2022 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and High Street, Davenport. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was found trapped in the truck and transported to a local hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Dewitt, IA
us1049quadcities.com

Here’s When The City Of Bettendorf Will Have Its Halloween Festivities

The City of Bettendorf has released the dates for its many activities to celebrate Halloween this year. The city will have it's trick-or-treat on October 28th from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at City Hall. City Hall will be decorated and the staff will be handing out candy. Costumed kids up to age 5 are welcome to visit the event. There's no charge for the trick-or-treat and you can get to Bettendorf City Hall at 1609 State Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc#Handyman
bellevueheraldleader.com

Chicken Supper in Green Island

The Green Island Congregational Church will host its annual Chicken Supper, catered by Kalmes Restaurant on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Folks can also enjoy live music by Country Traditions. Cost for adults is $14, while those five to 10 years of age may eat for $7. Tots under five years of age eat for free.
GREEN ISLAND, IA
ourquadcities.com

Dumped scrap metal damages car, causes traffic snag Thursday

Emergency crews responded to a spilled load of sheet metal and a destroyed fence about 3 p.m. Thursday on Gaines Street between 2nd and 3rd streets in Davenport. Police say a pickup truck was coming off the Centennial Bridge from Illinois when it lost the load of scrap metal it was hauling. The truck crossed oncoming traffic and took out a fence at the German-American Heritage Center.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
97X

Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend

Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Have you seen this shoplifter?

Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: Man shot during home invasion in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with a Rock Falls home invasion in August. Around 10:13 a.m. Aug. 9, Rock Falls police responded to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street after a caller reported that someone had been shot.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KWQC

Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Octapharma Plasma says they are “investigating” a situation at their donation center on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. According to employees at the Octapharma Plasma center, the location has been infested with bed bugs. Madeline Reddy, an employee at Octapharma Plasma’s Moline location, said the center has had bed bugs for a few weeks. According to an email sent to donors, the plasma center was closed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and reopened on September 20.
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy