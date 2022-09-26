Read full article on original website
KEDM
What the past 12 hours have been like for one Floridian
At one point, Hurricane Ian was feared to directly hit the Tampa Bay region, where Chelsea Rivera is a Ph.D. student in St. Petersburg. So she went south to shelter with her parents in Sarasota. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Hurricane Ian actually landed more south, meaning that Chelsea Rivera's evacuation plan...
KEDM
Hurricane Ian sucked water away from Florida's coast as it moved north
Hurricane Ian delivered an eerie omen to coastal Florida residents Wednesday morning, as the powerful storm's winds pulled massive amounts of water away from beaches and shorelines, exposing the seabed that's normally covered by feet of ocean water. Spectators and photographers gaped at the suddenly remade coastlines — but the...
KEDM
The craic is back at this Saturday's Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival and Highland Games
The Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival is back for another year or Celtic arts, crafts and music. The festival is Saturday, October 1st in Kiroli Park. The Highland Games return after a five year absence. Admission is just $5 for the entire day of events.
KEDM
Lieutenant Governor Nungesser Proclaims October as Archaeology Month
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, with the Louisiana Division of Archaeology, proclaims October 2022 as Louisiana Archaeology Month. The month is an opportunity for everyone in Louisiana to learn more about the archaeology and history of the state and to protect, preserve, and enjoy these important resources of our rich cultural heritage.
