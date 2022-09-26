County Council Votes to Move Forward with Lady's Island Traffic Projects; Tabled Beaufort High School Access Realignment

Read full article on original website
County Residents Asked to Finish All Storm Prep Today
Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner held a press conference with County and municipal officials and School Superintendent Dr. Rodriguez to update residents on preparation efforts in advance of Hurricane Ian. Sheriff Tanner recommended all residents finish their hurricane preparations immediately--including refueling vehicles, grocery shopping, purchasing last minute supplies at local...
Hilton Head Island Airport and Beaufort Executive Airport Are Closed
With the increasing winds and with no more scheduled flights for today, Hilton Head Island Airport and Beaufort Executive Airport are closed in the interest of public safety. The airports are scheduled to reopen Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m. These closure times are subject to change depending on the weather and any damage that might occur due to the storm and airline flight schedules.
The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County Have Issued a State of Emergency for Hurricane Ian
The State of South Carolina and Beaufort County have issued a state of emergency for Hurricane Ian. All Beaufort County offices and facilities remain closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. County Convenience Centers. County Convenience Centers...
Beaufort County Offices and Facilities to Close Thursday and Friday in Preparation for Hurricane Ian
All Beaufort County offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian. County Airports. Beaufort Executive Airport (Lady’s Island) and Hilton Head Island Airport operations are normal at this time. Inquiries regarding flight information...
Updated: Annual Delinquent Tax Auction Delayed and End of Redemption Deadlines Approaching
Due to Hurricane Ian, and out of an overabundance of caution, the Beaufort County Treasurer's Office has postponed the annual Delinquent Property Tax Sale from Monday October 3, 2022 to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday October 4, 2022 at the Buckwalter Recreation Center located at 905 Buckwalter Pkwy in Bluffton, SC. Any resulting deadline changes are italicized below.
