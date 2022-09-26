Read full article on original website
Related
Juno probe takes detailed photo of Jupiter's moon, Europa
NASA's Juno space probe captured highly detailed images during a close flyby of Jupiter's largest moon, Europa. The first image released shows a jagged icy surface.
Particle physics – a brief history of time-wasting? | Letters
Letters: Readers respond to an article that argued that the field of physics is too obsessed with discovering new particles
KEDM
Category 5 hurricanes are rare in the U.S. Here are 4 that made history
Hurricane Ian, now making its way toward landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, is on the cusp of topping out the scale used by meteorologists to measure hurricane strength. If its winds increase even a little, before it comes ashore, Ian could become only the fifth massively destructive Category 5 storm on record to make landfall in the continental U.S.
KEDM
Some don't evacuate, despite repeated hurricane warnings, because they can't
As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida's west coast, both local and state officials have activated emergency plans — urging residents to evacuate from high-impact areas. But when it comes to evacuating from Ian's path, residents such as Sharon Charles told NPR that they have no choice but...
Comments / 0