Oklahoma State

Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
FLORIDA STATE
KEDM

Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge in Iowa has struck down the third attempt in recent years by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once gain that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Monday rejected the law approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images.
IOWA STATE
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KEDM

Jan. 6 panel postpones its latest hearing because of Hurricane Ian

The House Jan. 6 committee is postponing its ninth public hearing on its investigation — originally scheduled for Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET — because of Hurricane Ian. The hearing, when rescheduled, could conclude its presentations of investigative findings before a final report due later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
KEDM

Lizzo may have just become the first person to play James Madison's crystal flute

LIZZO: (Playing flute). This is the haunting sound of Lizzo trying out a more-than-200-year-old glass flute at the Library of Congress earlier this week. As NPR's Chloe Veltman reports, the pop music star delighted fans when she played the historic instrument, which belonged to founding father James Madison at a concert in Washington, D.C., last night.
WASHINGTON, DC

