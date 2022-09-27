ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Harris focuses Asia trip on security, adds tour to Korea DMZ

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6Nhj_0iBW9SEy00

TOKYO (AP) — In meeting after meeting with Asian leaders Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the U.S. commitment to regional security and the White House disclosed that she would visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing the rival Koreas.

An official said Harris would tour the border area between South and North Korea on Thursday, at the end of her trip to Asia. The visit comes amid persistent concerns about North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile shortly before Harris left Washington, an apparent response to joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea that include the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the DMZ in August, and then-President Donald Trump went in 2019 when he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. President Joe Biden did not go when he was in South Korea earlier this year.

Harris’ plan, which had been kept under wraps by her team, was unexpectedly revealed during a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday. A White House official rushed to confirm details of her trip afterward.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Harris “will tour sites at the DMZ, meet with service members and receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders.”

She will also “reflect on the shared sacrifice of tens of thousands of American and Korean soldiers who fought and died together” in the war that divided the peninsula seven decades ago.

According to the White House, Harris also talked with Han about South Korea’s complaints about the Inflation Reduction Act, which makes electric cars built outside of North America ineligible for government subsidies.

“They pledged to continue to consult as the law is implemented,” the White House said.

Security concerns have dominated Harris’ public remarks during her meetings in Tokyo, where she’s attending the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July.

While sitting down with Han, Harris said the U.S. alliance with South Korea is the “linchpin of security and prosperity” in the region.

“We stand with you in the face of threats,” she said.

Afterwards, Harris met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, telling him their countries share a “common goal and bond as it relates to our dedication to peace and security.”

The conversations follow Harris’ meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, shortly after arriving in Tokyo.

During that encounter, Harris described the U.S. alliance with Japan as “a cornerstone of what we believe is integral to peace, stability and prosperity” in the region.

Like the abrupt disclosure of Harris’ trip to the DMZ, the meeting with Kishida was also marked by confusion. His staff tried to usher reporters out of the room while Harris was still speaking. The commotion drowned out some of her remarks, making it hard for her office to finalize a transcript of her exact comments.

In addition to concerns over North Korea, there’s been increased tension involving Taiwan, the self-governing island that China views as part of its territory.

Biden recently said that the U.S. would send troops to defend Taiwan if China attacked. Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, said Saturday that any attempt to prevent reunification with Taiwan would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”

Comments / 2

David ree
1d ago

lol she is worried about the DMZ she is only doing that because Trump did. She can't control our borders what is she doing there. It might be bad to say. But hey Kim do us a favor

Reply
2
Related
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Fumio Kishida
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Shinzo Abe
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
The Hill

These world leaders were not invited to the Queen’s funeral

World leaders began arriving in London this weekend to attend the state funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II Monday at Westminster Abbey in London. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among hundreds of world leaders paying their respects to the monarch as she lies in state.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmz#Politics Federal#Ne White House#Asian#The White House#North Korean#South Korean#American
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy