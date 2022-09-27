Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved character from Walt Disney World finally getting a feature film
(KTLA/NEXSTAR) – Figment, a fictional purple dragon featured in the Journey Into Imagination attraction at Epcot in Disney World, is finally getting his own movie. The character was originally created in the early 1980s, and introduced shortly after the grand opening of Epcot. He’s made appearances in several rides, attractions and film shorts since his inception, but has only made fleeting cameos in major Disney movies. Specifically, Figment was seen in a portrait in 2015’s “Inside Out,” and his image appeared on a sign shown in “Toy Story 4.”
The house from 'Hocus Pocus' is now on Airbnb
Airbnb will host two guests at a recreated cottage in Salem, Massachusetts to celebrate Halloween and the Disney+ premiere of "Hocus Pocus 2."
Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns
NEW YORK (AP) — Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you’re sleeping — or not. The e-commerce and tech giant said Wednesday it will start selling a device later this year that can track sleeping patterns without a wristband. The device, called Halo Rise,...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0