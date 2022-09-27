ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved character from Walt Disney World finally getting a feature film

(KTLA/NEXSTAR) – Figment, a fictional purple dragon featured in the Journey Into Imagination attraction at Epcot in Disney World, is finally getting his own movie. The character was originally created in the early 1980s, and introduced shortly after the grand opening of Epcot. He’s made appearances in several rides, attractions and film shorts since his inception, but has only made fleeting cameos in major Disney movies. Specifically, Figment was seen in a portrait in 2015’s “Inside Out,” and his image appeared on a sign shown in “Toy Story 4.”
