Read full article on original website
Related
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
msn.com
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Slide 1 of 58: Jared Kushner this week broke his silence about the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. After studying at Harvard, Kushner made a name for himself as a publisher and young real estate mogul. He went on to marry Ivanka Trump and then help her father win the presidency in 2016. Jared Kushner is tougher than he looks.The 41-year-old was part of Trump's closest circle of White House aides, and an integral part of the Trump family through his marriage to the former president's daughter Ivanka.Kushner's family background in Democratic politics might have made him an unlikely figure for a position in the previous administration. But just like Trump, he comes from a wealthy and influential New York family that made its money in real estate.After studying at Harvard and New York University, Kushner made a name for himself as young real estate magnate and a publisher of the New York Observer. He played a crucial role in the ascendancy of his father-in-law, and became a national figure in the process — even if he doesn't speak much.According to Politico's David Freedlander, "beneath the unflappable golden exterior is someone unafraid to bungee jump or to counterpunch when he feels slighted."The former first-son-in-law this weekend broke his silence on the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Speaking to Fox News, Kushner suggested the raid was due to Trump driving "his enemies so crazy," saying "they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him, and that's basically what happened here."Kushner's comments come after rampant speculation that he could have been a mole to the FBI, following reports that Trump aides believe a family member informed on the former president. Here's how Kushner rose to the top of American politics.Read the original article on Business Insider.
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Trump asks to head up group to negotiate with Putin in response to Nord Stream leaks
Donald Trump offered up his services to “head up a group” to help international leaders resolve the geopolitical quagmire that has opened after the discovery of gas leaks in major Russian gas pipelines to Europe. On Tuesday, Sweden’s Maritime Authority said it had issued a warning after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans Are Furious a Driver Was Released After Killing ‘Extremist’ Teen
A man who killed a teenager who he believed was a “Republican extremist” has been released on bail, and the case is quickly becoming a flash point for the GOP. Eighteen-year-old Cayler Ellingson was intentionally hit with a car by 41-year-old Shannon Brandt in the early morning hours of Sept. 18 in McHenry, North Dakota. The teen later died of his injuries at the hospital. Brandt admitted to hitting Ellingson and has been charged with DUI-related vehicular homicide as well as leaving the scene of a crime.
‘Afraid of losing their power’: Judge decries GOP leaders who back Trump election claims
A federal judge delivered a blistering rebuke of Republican Party leaders Tuesday for what she said was a cynical attempt to stoke false claims of election fraud of the kind that fueled the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said former President Donald...
msn.com
'Where's Jackie?' President Biden calls out dead congresswoman during speech
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden appeared to call out the late former Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., who died in a car wreck in August, for being in attendance during a speech Wednesday at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Biden thanked "all of you here," singling...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ginni Thomas dodges questions as she arrives for her Jan 6 committee interview
Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrived to testify before the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on Thursday. Ms Thomas arrived to testify virtually but did not answer questions from reporters. Ms Thomas entered the purview of the select committee after The Washington Post and CBS News reported her text messages to former president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about potential ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. NEW: Ginni Thomas met with Jan 6 committee IN PERSON. She did not answer my questions pic.twitter.com/5z6pypr0S9— Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 29, 2022The conservative activist and wife of a Supreme Court justice also pressured lawmakers in Arizona and in Wisconsin to overturn the election results as Mr Trump was repeating his lies that the election was stolen. The select committee had planned to hold its final hearing before the election on Wednesday. But Hurricane Ian meant the committee had to postpone it since Representative Stephanie Murphy, a member of the committee, is from Florida.
Lawyer Paid $3M to Lead Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Defense Is Sidelined Just Weeks In: Report
Less than a month after joining the legal team defending Donald Trump’s alleged possession of classified documents, Chris Kise is taking a back seat, CNN reports, citing two sources familiar with the move. Kise, a former Florida solicitor general, had been viewed as a high-prized catch for Trump’s defense team thanks to his deep understanding of Florida law, and his potential ability to drudge up tide-turning details on political foes. In fact, Trump’s outside spending arm paid Kise a $3 million retainer up front. CNN reports that the reason for Kise’s changing role is unclear. He’s reportedly not heavily involved in Trump’s defense to the feds’ Jan. 6 probe either. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich denied CNN’s report, saying Kise’s role “as an important member of President Trump’s legal team remains unchanged, and any suggestion otherwise is untrue.” Kise also issued a brief statement to The Washington Post, saying: “To borrow from Mark Twain, the report of my death is an exaggeration.”
MSNBC
GOP Senate hopeful tries to execute a rarely seen flip-flop-flip
An unfortunate number of Republican Senate candidates have dramatically changed direction recently on their party’s “big lie.” In Arizona, for example, Blake Masters was perfectly comfortable during his primary candidacy promoting discredited nonsense about Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, but once the general election phase began, the first-time candidate quietly edited his website. Washington’s Tiffany Smiley did the same thing.
House Republicans again shut down Dems’ attempt to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
Republicans who control the state House on Wednesday shut down an attempt from Democrats to tie-bar every bill being considered to a measure that would repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, declaring the effort “dilatory.”. The gag rule used by the GOP majority is a rarely used mechanism that...
Georgia state elections board seeks FBI help in criminal investigation of voting system breach after 2020 election
The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states.
msn.com
U.S. rejects Putin’s attempted reverse-Clausewitz. (I’ll explain.)
Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1943, Lech Walesa, the shipyard electrician who would lead the Solidarity labor movement in Poland and ultimately end Communist rule in his country, was born. The big idea. Putin's illegitimate referenda are war with...
Trump Election Lawyer John Eastman Urges Judge to Shield Additional Chapman University Emails from Jan. 6 Committee
Former President Donald Trump’s post-election lawyer John Eastman is asking a federal judge in California to shield from the Jan. 6 Committee an additional 558 documents from his Chapman University email account. In a short filing Monday, Eastman’s lawyers said they’ll produce 18 of the 576 documents requested by...
Calls grow for a tougher legal approach to white nationalist group Patriot Front
Trials began this week in Idaho for 31 members of a far-right group accused of conspiring to riot at an LGBTQ event. But calls are growing for federal involvement to bring greater accountability.
Comments / 0