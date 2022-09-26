ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

UK's Truss sticks with tax cuts as she breaks silence after market rout

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she would stick to her controversial plan to reignite economic growth, breaking her silence after nearly a week of financial market chaos triggered by the government's push for huge tax cuts. A day after the Bank of...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Top EU officials to make statement on Russia sanctions at 1400 GMT

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will make an announcement at 1600 CET (1400 GMT) on Wednesday on plans for a tightening of sanctions against Russia. Ukraine has urged the European Union to impose economic sanctions on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economic Reform#Lebanese
kitco.com

ECB policymakers back jumbo rate hike as German inflation soars above 10%

VILNIUS/FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - ECB policymakers continued to line up on Thursday behind another big interest rate hike as inflation in the euro zone's biggest economy hit double digits, blasting past expectations and heralding another record reading for the bloc as a whole. The European Central Bank has raised...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Bank of Canada to start releasing rate decision summaries next year

OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it would begin publishing a summary of its monetary policy deliberations starting next year, accepting a key recommendation from a transparency review by the International Monetary Fund. The "Summary of Deliberations," similar to meeting minutes released by other...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Bank of Mexico hikes rates to record 9.25%, signals more hikes possible

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate on Thursday by 75 basis points to a record 9.25%, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's own recent three-quarter of a percentage point increase. The bank's five...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Sterling turns positive as dollar wavers and PM Truss defends economic plans

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sterling fell as much as 1% on Thursday before cutting losses and turning positive as the dollar wavered and British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the government's economic plans. Truss said big tax cuts were the right path for Britain and refused to consider reversing...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
kitco.com

UK's Kwarteng tells bankers: we are committed to fiscal discipline

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told investment bank executives on Wednesday that the government was committed to fiscal discipline and that he was working closely with the Bank of England and budget forecasters. "The Chancellor underlined the government's clear commitment to fiscal discipline and reiterated...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

UK Pensions Regulator monitoring markets, welcomes BoE bond buying

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Pensions Regulator is monitoring financial markets closely for their impact on the funding of defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. Pensions schemes have been heavily selling gilts in recent days after market falls caused by UK tax cut...
PERSONAL FINANCE
kitco.com

Zambia plans to acquire "golden shares" in mining sector, finmin says

LUSAKA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Zambian government plans to enhance its participation in the country's mining sector by acquiring "golden shares" in mining companies, finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Catherine Evans)
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Moody's flags Oct 21 as crucial date for UK rating

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Moody's top European analyst has flagged Oct. 21 as the next crucial date for Britain's credit rating following the firm's negative assessment this week of the government's new debt-fuelled spending plans. Rating firms set out when they intend to review European governments' creditworthiness before the...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Druckenmiller sees US falling into recession next year

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said he believes the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may push the U.S. into a bigger-than-expected recession next year. Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, the founder of the Duquesne family office said he “would be stunned” if...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

ECB's Lane: Exchange rate changes not enough to influence monetary policy

CLEVELAND, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Central Bank monetary policy will not be influenced by the euro's recent fall against the dollar, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday. A euro driven lower in value against the dollar could raise local inflation that the ECB is trying to control,...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied from session lows on Wednesday led by UK's blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by British government's mini-budget. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.7% by 1100 GMT, after falling...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Fed's Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday. Most Fed policymakers...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian companies are still buying Russian oil using dollars after Dubai's Mashreq Bank declined to handle payments from at least two refiners in Emirati Dirhams as requested by the supplier, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Russia has been hit by sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Euro zone bond yields rise as German inflation flares; UK gilts flag

LONDON/MILAN Sept 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Thursday, unwinding most of the previous day's gains, after German inflation data reignited investor concerns over yet more interest-rates rises. Meanwhile, UK bond holders resumed their selling of gilts after the Bank of England (BoE) stepped in on...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

U.S. stopgap funding bill heading to possible Thursday passage in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was aiming to finish work on Thursday on a bill that would eliminate the threat of federal agency shutdowns on Saturday by extending expiring federal funding through Dec. 16, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "With a little more good-faith negotiation between...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy