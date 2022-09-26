Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
The DNA Doe Project Identifies 20 Year Old RemainsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Liberty, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Democratic candidates making an appearance in Cleveland Saturday
Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark is pleased to announce that the Liberty County, Montgomery County and San Jacinto County Democratic parties are hosting a “Turn Texas Blue in 2022 Democratic Party Rally” at Samuel Wiley Park, located at 1030 Green Street in Cleveland, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County elections administrator addresses questions about upcoming election
With important federal, state and local races being decided in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and the integrity of elections being questioned across the nation following the November 2020 presidential election, the Liberty County Elections Administration Office held a question-and-answer session with local citizens on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty.
bluebonnetnews.com
City of Cleveland narrows city manager search to final candidate
After months of recruiting and interviewing candidates, Cleveland City Council has offered a contract for the city manager position to Scott Swigert, who most recently was the assistant city manager for the City of Mont Belvieu in neighboring Chambers County. According to Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett, Council met Tuesday morning,...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Houston's very own Lizzo 'feeling good as hell' after playing James Madison's crystal flute on stage
Is there anything she can't do? The Houston-born singer is "feeling good as hell" after making history Tuesday night after playing something that belonged to former Pres. James Madison.
Click2Houston.com
US Department of Labor finds Katy drywall company denied 55 Houston workers overtime, benefits; recovers $55K in back wages
HOUSTON – During an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found a Katy drywall company had denied 55 Houston workers overtime and benefits after misclassifying employees as independent contractors. The company, Omega Drywall, failed to pay overtime hours over 40 in a workweek, which...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Former TWHS student-turned-filmmaker donates proceeds from film’s opening to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Scholarship
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A former Woodlands High School student recently threw a fundraising gala and debut screening of an original short film that she created. Positive, a film inspired by the events of COVID, was shot in the Woodlands in May with an entirely Houston-based cast and crew.
RELATED PEOPLE
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
iheart.com
Two Volunteers With Abbott’s Campaign Are Attacked In The Humble Area
Two volunteers with the Greg Abbott campaign say they were attacked by a man who attempted to "drag them out of their car," while campaigning over the weekend in a Humble neighborhood. The Abbott campaign said in a statement:. “political violence is never acceptable. With just over a month until...
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
bluebonnetnews.com
Elizabeth Ann Duff
Elizabeth Ann Duff was born August 2, 1940, to Melvin and Estelle Grinstead in Perry County, Alabama, and passed away September 29, 2022, in Liberty, Texas, at the age of 82. She is preceded in death by her husband, David L. Duff; her parents, three sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Bobby Joe Jones; daughters, Cynthia Jones Kimball and Kathie Cummings and husband Larry Johnson; sisters, Carol Letcher and Mittielou Sweeny; grandchildren, Joshua Jones, Joseph Jones and wife Oliva, Jennifer Jones Waddock and husband Jay, Anthony Kimball and wife, Claire, Alex Long, Zachary Cummings and Candice Cummings and nine great grandchildren.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens
The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
bluebonnetnews.com
FIRST LOOK: Construction of Cleveland’s new fire station on schedule
Construction is well underway on the City of Cleveland’s new fire station, located on Grand Oaks Boulevard at the entrance of the Grand Oaks Reserve community off of SH 105/SH 321. On Sept. 20, before the start of a council meeting, council members were treated to a tour of the fire station by Fire Chief Sean Anderson, who is anxious to get settled in at the new station.
fox26houston.com
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'
HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
Comments / 0