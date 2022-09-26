ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

bluebonnetnews.com

Democratic candidates making an appearance in Cleveland Saturday

Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark is pleased to announce that the Liberty County, Montgomery County and San Jacinto County Democratic parties are hosting a “Turn Texas Blue in 2022 Democratic Party Rally” at Samuel Wiley Park, located at 1030 Green Street in Cleveland, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m.
Liberty County elections administrator addresses questions about upcoming election

With important federal, state and local races being decided in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and the integrity of elections being questioned across the nation following the November 2020 presidential election, the Liberty County Elections Administration Office held a question-and-answer session with local citizens on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty.
City of Cleveland narrows city manager search to final candidate

After months of recruiting and interviewing candidates, Cleveland City Council has offered a contract for the city manager position to Scott Swigert, who most recently was the assistant city manager for the City of Mont Belvieu in neighboring Chambers County. According to Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett, Council met Tuesday morning,...
Elizabeth Ann Duff

Elizabeth Ann Duff was born August 2, 1940, to Melvin and Estelle Grinstead in Perry County, Alabama, and passed away September 29, 2022, in Liberty, Texas, at the age of 82. She is preceded in death by her husband, David L. Duff; her parents, three sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her son, Bobby Joe Jones; daughters, Cynthia Jones Kimball and Kathie Cummings and husband Larry Johnson; sisters, Carol Letcher and Mittielou Sweeny; grandchildren, Joshua Jones, Joseph Jones and wife Oliva, Jennifer Jones Waddock and husband Jay, Anthony Kimball and wife, Claire, Alex Long, Zachary Cummings and Candice Cummings and nine great grandchildren.
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens

The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
FIRST LOOK: Construction of Cleveland’s new fire station on schedule

Construction is well underway on the City of Cleveland’s new fire station, located on Grand Oaks Boulevard at the entrance of the Grand Oaks Reserve community off of SH 105/SH 321. On Sept. 20, before the start of a council meeting, council members were treated to a tour of the fire station by Fire Chief Sean Anderson, who is anxious to get settled in at the new station.
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'

HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
