‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
WBIR
LCSO: Man charged with murder after stabbing roommate in Loudon County
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during a fight, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
wvlt.tv
One dead after man stabs his roommate in Loudon Co., LCSO says
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fight between two roommates ended in a fatal stabbing Thursday morning, according to a release from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 12:00 a.m. in Philadelphia, Tennessee, when a man called 911 saying he had just stabbed someone, the release said. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene and found one man, Daniel Cisneros, 52, dead of several stab wounds.
Tennessee man arrested for soliciting 13-year-old on dark web
An Anderson man was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to Tennessee to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.
WDEF
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
newstalk941.com
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
WTVF
'Vice Lords' gang member arrested after chase in stolen car
ALGOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man affiliated with the "Vice Lords" criminal gang was arrested Monday in Algood after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Zachary Austin Shockley has been charged with two counts of burglary, property theft over $10,000, two counts of evading arrest and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, says the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
Suspect in custody after threat at Powell school
A school in Powell was placed on lockdown after receiving a threat Monday afternoon, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn.
2-year-old found unresponsive in neighbor’s pool in Bradley County
An investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool on Sunday afternoon in Bradley County.
Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
International Business Times
2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool
A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
wjle.com
Arrests Made in Aggravated Assault Cases Involving Guns
Arrests have been made in recent days in aggravated assault cases involving a gun. 25-year-old Bradley Cole Emberton of North Judkins Lane, Smithville is charged with aggravated assault. He is under a $25,000 bond and he will be in court on September 29. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on September...
newstalk987.com
A Threat Made to a School in Powell Placed on Hard Lockdown
A threat causes First Baptist Academy in Powell on hard lockdown. It happened yesterday afternoon (Monday). The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the staff quickly followed the protocol for these types of situations. KCSO patrol units, detectives and chiefs all responded to the incident. One person was arrested but...
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. paramedics travel to Florida to aid in disaster response
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Knoxville/Kingsport-based company has been making...
WDEF
Hamilton County announces deal raising Sheriff’s Office starting pay
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County leaders have worked out a deal to give a pay-raise to new deputies in the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett, County Mayor Weston Wamp and Commissioner Chip Baker worked out the deal. Beginning next week, starting pay for sworn employees will be $50,000.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Six-Year-Old Hit In Parent Pick Up Line Monday Morning
A six-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car leaving parent pick up at Brown Elementary in Crossville Monday morning. 35-year-old Ineda Cawthorne was driving a 2000 Mazda Minivan when she hit the young boy crossing from the parking lot to the covered walkway at the front entrance of the school.
Injured hiker rescued at Cummins Falls State Park
An injured hiker has the Putnam County Rescue Squad to thank for helping them get to safety at Cummins Falls State Park.
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
